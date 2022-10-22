WATERTOWN — At the risk of sounding like someone who’s betraying the news industry, I’ve long believed we must stop holding candidate debates.
Yes, it’s odd for a journalist to promote such heresy! Most members of the press love these events because they deliver exactly what our readers, viewers and listeners crave in their coverage of electoral politics: Drama, accusations, mud-slinging and denials.
My problem with candidate debates is twofold.
First, these events aren’t debates in the traditional sense. Debates occur between two individuals or teams of people who make arguments and counterpoints about a specific topic. Participants are evaluated on how well they present their arguments and on the strength of the evidence they use to support their positions.
Many colleges and universities have debate teams. And renowned conservative activist William F. Buckley Jr. periodically staged formal debates on his “Firing Line” television program.
But what passes for a debate between two or more candidates for public office today consists primarily of character assassination. They amount to contests to see who can score the most notable sound bites, comebacks and zingers. They satisfy our desire for theatrics.
Some candidate debates possess the veneer of respectability because journalists have the participants respond to their questions. So we can all pretend that “serious issues” are being discussed, something that we can all then pretend makes us better informed about the campaigns.
Nonsense! When it comes to the campaigns, the only thing this clarifies is how willing candidates are to wallow in the slime of public attacks against their rivals.
This goes to the second part of my problem with candidate debates. They bring out the worst in those seeking elective office — and the worst in us.
We somehow have come to believe that seeing two or more individuals, who are supposed to be community leaders, try to destroy each other is what’s best in carrying out public service. We cheer politicians on when they marginalize and demean their challengers.
Time and again, candidates persuade us that it’s in our interest to see them destroy those running against them. Then we are left to pick the one who represents the lesser of two evils.
This is a bizarre way to select someone we want to perform important tasks. Most people look at the qualities offered by individuals when choosing someone to fill particular jobs. This allows hiring managers to determine for themselves what a person’s strengths and weaknesses are in deciding whom they should employ.
In the business world, you don’t see job candidates rolling around in the proverbial mud with each other in trying to secure an offer. They focus on their own credentials, not trash those of other people. As a result, things in the business world often operate much more efficiently than they do in the realm of politics.
Proof of this can be seen in one portion of private industry where job candidates were encouraged to trash each other to nab a position: Donald J. Trump’s business enterprises. This is exactly how he structured “The Apprentice,” his reality television program that ran on NBC.
Trump urged contestants to point fingers and lay blame on everyone else. He loved to see them find as much fault as possible with their rivals as possible — Trump harshly criticized and fired one candidate for actually taking responsibility for doing a poor job.
So this is what Trump enjoys seeing coming from job candidates he has under consideration. And since he stopped making “The Apprentice,” we’ve had the opportunity to see him point fingers in every direction (but not at himself) in vying for elective office.
We now have a much better sense of how horribly many of Trump’s business ventures were run. He couldn’t make casinos operate profitably — in Atantic City! He then blamed everyone but himself for his administration’s dismal failures.
But when it comes to politics, trashing other people makes for good theater. Many of us continually tell pollsters that we hate negative campaigning. Yet we react to it just as candidates want us to: by approving of their actions and then sending them into public office.
Candidate debates are part of this theater, which is why we should stop holding them. If you want to get the essence of who political candidates are and what they believe, compel them to answer probing questions about themselves. Don’t let them distract us with their claims of, “But let me tell you about the other candidates …”
They should let us worry about the other candidates. I want you to explain yourself to me, not hear you drone on about how bad another candidate is. I’m perfectly capable of making up my own mind about the other person’s qualities or lack thereof.
If an individual spends a good deal of time trashing a challenger, this person doesn’t have much to offer. There’s no debating the fact that political candidates make lucrative careers out of giving us virtually nothing but empty rhetoric about “the other guy.” We need more from our civic leaders.
Here’s an idea: As soon as political candidates start talking about their challengers, we should tell them to stop and then play a brief video Trump sitting at his “executive” desk informing them: “You’re fired.” That will teach them a lesson!
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
