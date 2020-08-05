WATERTOWN — Even during a health care crisis, horrible doctors need to be exposed for the charlatans they are.
But conveying this in the proper context is vital under these circumstances. Making a derogatory comment that’s perceived as overly broad can leave a negative impression.
I discovered this is what occurred when one reader sent in a letter expressing disappointment over an editorial cartoon published in the Watertown Daily Times a few days ago in our Sunday Weekly section. The cartoon portrayed ducks in white lab coats holding a news conference. Each of them was saying “Quack,” and the phrase “America’s Frontline Doctors” was highlighted.
The letter read: “In your latest Sunday Weekly, you published a cartoon depicting a row of ducks attired as physicians making the sounds associated with ducks and titled ‘America’s Frontline Doctors.’ As a person aware of the dedication of our physicians and other health care personnel, and of the personal risks they take during this pandemic, I find the cartoon deeply offensive. I am equally disappointed in the Times’ decision to print this scurrilous trash. I think you owe our medical community an apology.”
It’s easy to see how this dismayed reader reached this conclusion. To be honest, I thought the same thing last week when I reviewed the cartoon for possible inclusion on the editorial page.
I mistakenly believed the cartoon was directed at health care personnel in general. This struck me as unusually harsh even for people who question some of what we’re being told by the medical establishment regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic. So I decided to bypass this particular cartoon.
This just goes to show that my colleague Christina Knott, our features editor, had a better grasp on current affairs than I did last week. She obviously understood what the cartoon was saying and used it in the Sunday Weekly.
America’s Frontline Doctors was a name used by individuals who released a video expressing some very bizarre ideas. During a July 27 news conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, they said that masks aren’t necessary because hydroxychloroquine can cure COVID-19. They called their event the White Coat Summit.
One member of the group, Dr. Stella Immanuel, went further in her fringe claims. She “diagnosed” certain medical conditions as being the result — if I comprehend this correctly — of involuntary sexual relations with demons. A Houston-based physician, she founded a religious organization called Fire Power Ministries.
I heard about her last week because President Donald Trump praised her analysis. She sounded like the kind of crank who would appeal to Trump, so I paid her no mind. Perhaps that’s why I missed all the other details of this group and its video.
Social media companies removed the video from their platforms. Immanuel said the wrath of Jesus would rain down on Facebook if the tech giant didn’t restore her page. I’m sure Mark Zuckerberg is calculating his options.
It’s unbelievable that people who are licensed to practice medicine (Immanuel earned her degree from a medical school in Nigeria) espouse such nonsense. That the president of the United States gives their views any credence is incredibly disturbing.
But when it comes to advising members of the public on the coronavirus, these doctors are bona fide quacks. So what exactly is a quack?
“The word quack, meaning a charlatan, is an abbreviation of quack-salver, an old Dutch word used in the 17th century (spelled ‘kwakzalver’ in the modern Dutch). Kwakzalver is used to mean a fraud,” according to a May 28, 2019, article by Veena Srivastava on QuackTrack.org. “Quacker-salver is a person who dishonestly claims knowledge of or skill in medicine, a peddler of false cures. The root of the word charlatan comes from Cerreto, a place in Italy widely known for quacks. The word soon evolved to mean a cheat. To quack is to utter the characteristic harsh, croaking sound like a duck and hence, secondarily, to talk noisily and to make vain and loud pretensions. And a salver is one who undertakes to perform cures by the application of ointments. Hence the term quack-salver.”
The goal of the cartoon we published Sunday was to satirize these supposed medical authorities for publicizing thoroughly debunked claims. All those working to alleviate the suffering of COVID-19 deserve our sincere gratitude.
I hope this helps all of us make wise choices based on the most reliable information available from experts who know what they’re talking about.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
