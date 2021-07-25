WATERTOWN — A few years ago, a reader strongly objected to my decision to not publicize an accusation he made of anti-Semitism.
He said someone in the north country demeaned Jewish people by claiming that George Soros uses his substantial wealth to influence public policies. This, my critic noted, perpetuates a long-held stereotype that Jews worldwide try to sway people’s opinions with their money.
This reader was correct that Jewish people have confronted such allegations for centuries. I sympathized with his concern that conspiracies about Jews manipulating world events by exerting financial control have been employed to incite hatred against them and deprive them of their rights. Time and again throughout history, this tactic has proved catastrophic — the most egregious event being the Holocaust.
But I didn’t agree with my reader on his cited example of anti-Semitism for a simple reason: The individual he chastised was right that Soros uses his money to promote various issues.
Soros has been funding social and philanthropic causes since 1979. He’s donated about 64% of his original fortune, according to a story published Sept. 8 by Forbes. This makes him the most generous giver among the Forbes 400 billionaires, the article reported.
It’s true that Soros continues to be the subject of some scurrilous and demonstrably false conspiracies. And there’s no doubt that at least some of these are the result of anti-Semitism.
But I can’t accept the premise that any criticism of Soros for pushing progressive causes is a form of ethnic/religious bigotry. It’s a fact that he’s tremendously wealthy (worth more than $8 billion, Forbes reported), and it’s also a fact that he promotes various issues through his charitable giving. Many people are strongly opposed to the ideas he’s pursued.
This is based on ideology, not anti-Semitism. I accept that more than a few of Soros’s political critics also happen to be bigots who hate Jewish people. But an ideological difference does not necessarily stem from an ethnic/religious prejudice.
Bashing wealthy individuals for how they use their money is common. How much opposition have Bill Gates as well as Charles and David Koch received for the causes they fund over the years? I don’t believe it’s been used to whip up public animus against people of English/German/Scots-Irish (Gates) or Dutch (the Koch brothers) ancestry.
The exchange I had a few years ago with one reader about this issue came to my mind after reading a story published more than a week ago by North Country Public Radio. It highlighted the fact that a bill recently introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives has been labeled anti-Semitic.
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from New Hartford who serves New York’s 22nd Congressional District, sponsored the End Zuckerbucks Act (HR 4290) on June 30. The legislation would ban nonprofit organizations from donating money to election agencies. Co-sponsors include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Tenney’s bill mirrors one passed in Texas restricting how private funds can be used by governmental entities in carrying out elections. Republicans across the country flew into a tizzy because one group provided grants to election boards and commissions last year to implement procedures making it easier to vote during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They refer to this funding as Zuckerbucks because the revenue came from Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Facebook, and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
The primary complaint of Republicans was that most of these grants went into areas dominated by Democrats. They claim this could have influenced election officials to carry out the progressive agenda of Center for Tech and Civic Life, a Chicago-based group that works to enhance voter engagement.
This assertion by Tenney, Stefanik and other Republicans is silly. The reason that most of the money went to areas with largely Democratic voter bases is that they are the ones with the highest populations.
Regions with more people have a much higher risk of spreading the coronavirus. So creating ways for individuals to vote without having to congregate in large numbers makes sense. This increases the safety of elections and encourages more people to cast ballots.
There’s also no evidence that measures made possible with this grant funding swayed people’s votes in any way. In a July 1 news release, Tenney lists some of the “horrors” of how election agencies spent this money: “Get Out the Vote campaigns, mailers to registered voters, online voter registration drives, among other uses.”
I’m sorry, but these are routine practices that I would expect election officials to carry out. Such measures don’t push voters to support either Democrats or Republicans. They urge people simply to engage in the electoral process — and they succeeded.
And boards of elections are generally overseen by representatives of both major parties. So any decision on how to use this money would be made with the interests of each political organization in mind, regardless of how voters were registered in specific regions.
Jude Seymour, Republican commissioner for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, wrote this on Monday in two posts on Twitter: “Jefferson County BOE received $60,921 in funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. We used the funds to pay for professional cleaning of poll sites before & after Election Day, for workers to clean tables/booths after use, for an envelope opener & for a drop box. … I’m unsure how receiving funds to pay for unbudgeted items amid a pandemic compromised our role & shattered the confidence of voters who entrusted us to carry out important, non-partisan tasks. W/o private funds, those would have been taxpayer dollars. I don’t regret it.”
Therefore, the issue of how this money could sway people’s votes is a non-issue. The grants helped make election procedures safer, which inspired more people to cast ballots. Isn’t this what an election agency should do?
One group, however, saw something more sinister in Tenney’s bill.
“Republicans and others are calling Mark Zuckerberg ‘Zuckerbucks.’ The Anti-Defamation League wants that to stop, claiming the term suggests that ‘rich Jews are controlling levers of power.’ The Zuckerbucks term has been circulating since last year, when the Facebook founder and his wife, Priscilla Chan, steered [$350 million] through the nonpartisan Center for Technology and Civic Life to assist local election offices ahead of the November vote. A conservative think tank, the Foundation for Government Accountability, has posted multiple articles using the term and decrying the donations as unfairly tilting elections,” according to a story published July 14 by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “This month, the term made it into Congress: Rep. Claudia Tenney, a New York Republican, proposed the End Zuckerbucks Act, which would ban nonprofits classified as tax exempt and nonpartisan from giving money to election offices. Among the co-sponsors are two Republican congresswomen, Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Stefanik, a Donald Trump ally, is the third-ranked Republican in the House of Representatives. Boebert recently drew criticism for likening coronavirus protections to the Nazi era. With Democrats controlling Congress, the bill has no chance of passage. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the term Zuckerbucks perpetuates an age-old anti-Semitic stereotype claiming that rich Jews use their money to exercise inordinate control over governments. Zuckerberg is the fifth-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of approximately $97 billion.”
I understand the concern that the ADL has over how Jewish people are portrayed and the use of demeaning stereotypes to undermine their contributions. Anti-Semitism is a serious problem that must be confronted at every level.
But the claim of anti-Semitism in this instance doesn’t hold up. Republicans aren’t criticizing Zuckerberg because he’s a Jew using his money for specific purposes. It’s more likely that they’re opposing him because of their beef with Facebook and other social media platforms, which have censored falsehoods made by prominent members of the GOP.
If Republicans were inferring that Zuckerberg was part of a larger Jewish effort to exert control over political events through the use of money, the assertion of anti-Semitism would be more credible. A stereotype works most effectively when it ties an individual to a certain group and degrades that group for alleged flaws.
But that doesn’t seem to be the case here. The grievances that Republicans have lodged against Zuckerberg — as absurd as they are — appear to be based chiefly on ideological issues.
They are linking Zuckerberg to Democrats in how he’s using his money, not the larger Jewish community. His ethnic/religious background is irrelevant to their complaints.
Tenney’s use of “Zuckerbucks” in her legislation is an example of childish name-calling, and she along with her Republican colleagues should know better. But the accusation of anti-Semitism is at this point unfounded.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
