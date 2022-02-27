WATERTOWN — Last week, I explored how people reacted to violence and social disruptions during mass protests based on their professed worldviews.
My column focused on how individuals of all partisan stripes often either ignore, downplay or applaud the damage done when demonstrations grow out of hand. Many of us simply cannot develop a consistent position when it comes to seeing others victimized as rage exerts control. We strongly condemn rioting when it stems from a cause not of our liking but make excuses for vandalism associated with issues we support.
It’s particularly fascinating to watch how ideologues respond to the use of force to quell unrest. Once again, you’ll see people completely alter their stances when governments direct aggression at a designated target.
In June 2020, U.S. Sen. Thomas B. Cotton of Arkansas wrote an op-ed for The New York Times. In it, he called for military troops to be deployed to stem the violence plaguing some cities following the murder of George Floyd in instances where local police couldn’t handle the mayhem.
Cotton highlighted the Insurrection Act, noting how it has been used dozens of times by to restore order in volatile situations. He wrote that the Posse Comitatus Act, which curtails military involvement in law enforcement issues, makes an exception for the Insurrection Act.
“For instance, during the 1950s and 1960s, Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson called out the military to disperse mobs that prevented school desegregation or threatened innocent lives and property,” Cotton wrote. “This happened in my own state. Gov. Orval Faubus, a racist Democrat, mobilized our National Guard in 1957 to obstruct desegregation at Little Rock Central High School. President Eisenhower federalized the Guard and called in the 101st Airborne in response. The failure to do so, he said, would be tantamount to acquiescence in anarchy. More recently, President George H.W. Bush ordered the Army’s Seventh Infantry and 1,500 Marines to protect Los Angeles during race riots in 1992. He acknowledged his disgust at Rodney King’s treatment — ‘what I saw made me sick’ — but he knew deadly rioting would only multiply the victims, of all races and from all walks of life.”
Given the bedlam that gripped some communities during the Black Lives Matter protests, having military troops suppress ongoing violence was not an unreasonable suggestion. Portland, Ore., for example, was under siege for months — extensive damage resulted, all of it unnecessary. It’s a proposal worth debating in a civil manner, at least.
But The New York Times became embroiled in a firestorm over Cotton’s op-ed. Many readers expressed indignation that the newspaper would consider printing it.
The angst displayed over Cotton’s essay was over the top and out of proportion to the op-ed’s potential influence. Some newspaper staffers even made the ridiculous claim that printing it put their lives in peril.
Of course, many conservatives applauded Cotton’s piece. They firmly believe in law and order. Public discontent is no excuse for social unrest, no matter what cause is being promoted, they argued.
Well, hold on a minute. If you’re talking about cracking down on all the “patriots” objecting to novel coronavirus mandates, then the government has gone too far. These people believe in freedom, after all!
That’s how many on the right viewed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to enact the nation’s Emergencies Act in response to trucker demonstrations in Ottawa and elsewhere. The Freedom Convoy paralyzed the nation’s capital city and blocked movement across the border.
The far-reaching Emergencies Act suspended civil rights and allowed the government to go after financial streams of support the truckers have received. It contains some truly draconian measures. Trudeau has since revoked the act, a move applauded by civil libertarians around the world.
But just as conservatives flip-flopped on their principle of law and order, so did progressives on their principle of respecting social movements. They wanted Trudeau to use government coercion to the fullest extent to dismantle the trucker protests.
Mass demonstrations have tremendous value for enacting necessary change. Regardless of whether you agree with the issue at hand or not, the ability to publicly express concerns about a problem must be protected.
But when protests victimize other people, they’ve crossed the line. No, your outrage isn’t more important than someone else’s well-being and security. And cheering when governments crack down on certain people simply because you don’t like them is reprehensible.
These are ideas that I imagine pretty much anyone could accept without hesitation. But seeing how individuals shift their attitudes concerning these sensible proposals, it seems many of us are content to allow the trends of the day dictate our ethics.
