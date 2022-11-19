WATERTOWN — It’s heartbreaking to consider that Donald J. Trump will invest a lot of time and a ton of money into a campaign that will in the end leave him with nothing.
Yes, I’m referring to his latest presidential bid. He announced Tuesday that he’ll run again in 2024, hoping to rally his MAGA troops and secure a win.
Funny, I didn’t notice former Vice President Michael R. Pence by Trump’s side at Mar-a-Lago when he declared his candidacy. Well, I’m sure everything between then is fine! Perhaps Trump already dispatched Pence to hit the stump and prepare the road for victory.
But unfortunately for Trump, he won’t serve as our next president. Don’t get me wrong; it’s not that I don’t believe he could get elected in 2024.
He pulled off an unexpected win in 2016. So electoral success for Trump is not out of the question.
I’m looking at this from a purely legal perspective. The biggliest obstacle to Trump’s taking up residence in the White House come Jan. 20, 2025, is the U.S. Constitution.
Ratified in 1951, the 22nd Amendment states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once.” Case closed.
Trump has hit a wall (one he probably built himself — we know how fond he is of creating barriers) when it comes to his presidential aspirations. Like any good Republican, he will undoubtedly abide by the Constitution when informed of this development.
But Trump only served one term! Joseph R. Biden Jr. claimed victory in 2020.
No, Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Just ask him or any of the more than 74 million Americans who cast ballots for him.
These people will tell you that Biden and the Democrats committed widespread fraud and stole the 2020 election. They cheated! So Trump was the real winner two years ago.
And that’s the problem in a nutshell. According to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, Trump no longer qualifies as a viable candidate. He has joined Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama as an elder statesman who has come to the graceful end to his life in elective office.
Hold on there — Trump only served one term. The Democrats rigged the election to favor Biden. So why can’t Trump run again, seeing that he was denied his rightful second go-around?
The 22nd Amendment says nothing about serving a certain number of terms. The stipulated limit is on being elected no more than twice.
So if it’s the case that Trump won the 2020 election, that puts another term as president out of reach of his tiny hands. He was legitimately elected in 2016 and 2020, right?
The long and short of it is that he’s out of luck. It’s too bad that the Democrats swindled him out of serving a second term. Just imagine what he would have done had he never left the Oval Office (yes, let’s all ponder that for a few moments).
But he’s insisted since that fateful day in November 2020 that he was the winner, not Biden. And if you take the Constitution seriously (and who in the world takes the Constitution more seriously than Trump and his MAGA fanatics?), you must acknowledge that Trump cannot run again.
Now, if Trump and his many cult members finally admit that what they’ve been saying for the past two years is (to use a term favored by Biden) a bunch of malarkey, OK. I’ll concede that Trump can run again.
However, this is conditional on Trump and his minions copping to the fact that they’ve been peddling the Big Lie since Election Day in 2020. But if they cling to the myth that he won that race, he’s out of this one.
He can’t have it both ways. Either he was the real winner of the presidential race two years ago — and, thus, is no longer eligible to run again — or Biden actually won, and Trump’s incessant whining about the election being stolen has less authenticity than a diploma from Trump University. There’s no doubt Trump will pull out of the race the very moment he realizes he’s made an honest mistake and can’t run again; after all, he’s the leader of the law and order party.
He wouldn’t ignore the Constitution just to satisfy his massive ego, would he? Perish the thought — that would be so out of character for him!
He’s not known for squashing the accepted norms of public service and civil society in pursuit of petty grievances. I’m sure he’ll be the first in line to volunteer for the Mike Pence/Liz Cheney 2024 campaign.
Trump wants to Make America Great Again, and what would be greater for the country than Trump abandoning his delusions of grandeur and retreating to Mar-a-Lago? This way, he can safeguard all the top secret documents he “liberated” from the Oval Office. It’s just a matter of time before he comes to his senses.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
