Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.