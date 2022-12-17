WATERTOWN — It’s fun keeping customs alive, particularly at this time of year.
And it doesn’t need to be a cultural tradition practiced by large segments of a given population. Families develop their own rituals for the holidays, and those are often the most memorable because they bring to mind time spent with people we love.
I’ve known families who carry on a tradition of going out together on a designated day and finding the perfect live Christmas tree. Then they decorate the tree with both new and beloved old ornaments.
My family had wonderful traditions for Christmastime. I have such fond memories of this season based primarily on these annual rituals practiced in my youth.
We didn’t use a real tree for much of the time I was growing up. We had a fake tree consisting of the base, several wooden stakes with holes in them and all the individual branches held made of a strong yet flexible wire material.
The inner tips of the branches had colors that matched the holes so people could figure out where to place the branches. The longer branches, of course, went around the bottom of the tree. Then the branches became shorter as you moved your way up toward the top.
My family likely had that tree for years before I was born. I don’t recall a time as a child when it wasn’t the one we used.
We stored it in the furnace room of our basement in a large cardbox box. When I had to go into this area from time to time throughout the year, I’d become a little excited thinking about the Christmas season coming up.
Decorating the tree was always a wonderful event.
First, we untangled the lights and wrapped them around the tree. Then would come the tinsel. My mom would bring out all the ornaments she had collected over the years — kept safely in the closet of my parents’ bedroom — and each of us would pick a spot of the tree to hang them on.
We eventually put up a real tree one year. And when we got older, my parents would bring back several live trees from their vacation home in the northwoods of Wisconsin for any of my siblings who wanted one for their residences.
On Christmas Eve, my fraternal grandmother hosted everyone at her house for a huge family party. And by huge, I mean huge!
We were a typical Irish Catholic family from Chicago’s South Side. My grandmother had 28 grandchildren spanning a wide age range. And she made sure that each of her grandchildren received a gift every year.
We all looked forward to being together at her home. It was a chance to catch up with my cousins and eat lots of delicious food and desserts.
At some point in the evening, one of my older cousins would sneak downstairs and dress up in a Santa outfit. He would grab the bag of gifts my grandmother prepared and emerge from the basement to tremendous fanfare. We all eagerly anticipated what Santa would give us each season.
Later on in the evening, my grandmother would play the piano located in her living room. Given that some of my uncles and cousins were alumni, she always got around to playing the fight song of the University of Notre Dame!
We then drove the several blocks to our home and get ready for bed. My parents spent a good portion of the rest of the night finding the right spot to place all the gifts for me and my seven siblings.
Of course, we woke up very early Christmas morning to see what Santa had delivered. At some point, we had to get ready to go to Mass. Later in the afternoon, we would drive to the home of my mother’s parents and have Christmas dinner with them.
When we got older, we began going to midnight Mass after leaving my grandmother’s house on Christmas Eve. This would free up more of the day to enjoy the presents we received.
As with many people, Christmas was the highlight of year for me while growing up. I used to believe this was because of all the fantastic gifts I would get — such as Major Matt Mason or G.I. Joe action figures!
But now I realize that it’s due to the precious time I spent with members of my family. Living in Northern New York, I don’t get to see them as often as I’d like. So these memories are cherished ones for me.
I began a new tradition of my own over the past few years. I started collecting Christmas books (some very well known, others less so). I then arranged them with other seasonal objects on a small bookcase in front of my cubicle at my job when I still lived and worked in the Chicago area.
This was more than a decade ago. And since then, I’ve obtained some really nice holiday items. When I moved to Northern New York, I bought a larger bookshelf and set up my books and knickknacks right outside my office at the Watertown Daily Times.
The space I used for this had to be appropriated for other purposes a few years ago, so I decided to set up my bookshelf in my home this Christmas. I enjoy displaying this eclectic mix of holiday treasures.
But I’m using a bookshelf with open ends this year rather than one with enclosed sides. So I decided to look for a couple of bookends to keep the books on one shelf from falling over.
I figured I could find a pair somewhere in the area. No such luck! I can buy them online but didn’t find any in stock at local stores.
What’s worse, I got nothing from blank stares from the young store associates when I asked if they sold bookends. Yes, they had no clue what I was talking about when I mentioned “bookends.” Naturally, this likely would have gone over a tad better had I inquired this of someone from a generation of people who actually read books!
Fortunately, my landlord had a bookend for me to use. This was enough to keep the books propped up.
Traditions make this holiday season so meaningful. But make certain that you and your local retailer “speak the same language” so your rituals don’t get sidetracked.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.