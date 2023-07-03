This column was originally published on July 2, 2022:
WATERTOWN — The 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence took an extraordinary risk in offering their views to King George III, beginning America’s long journey down the bumpy road of free speech.
It’s fitting that the first liberty the founders exercised within this new and independent country was freedom of expression. Ideas are the most potent tool in any revolution, and the ability to convey them to one another is critical to reforming a society.
Along with being the sharpest weapon we possess, free speech also is the most targeted by autocrats. Voicing differing opinions gets in the way of nurturing passive and compliant souls.
The desire to silence those with opposing viewpoints isn’t limited to dictators. Most Americans have autocratic tendencies, and far too many act on them — a lot. This seems odd for members of a citizenry born believing that preserving freedom of speech is essential, but it really isn’t when you consider that our concept of freedom is somewhat skewed.
I’ve encountered this over the nine years that I’ve overseen the editorial page for the Watertown Daily Times. It’s wonderful that so many readers want to contribute to our opinion section and that they make it a regular part of their routine each day.
It’s not at all surprising that numerous individuals want to express themselves in a community newspaper. This is where their ideas may gain traction, which could help lead to change.
What I’ve often found perplexing, though, is the urge by some to demand we stop presenting the views of particular contributors. It’s like we all love the notion of freedom — except when others make use of it themselves!
A recent letter from one reader serves as an example. This woman admonished me for publishing a cartoon satirizing Democrats for how they’re conducting the Jan. 6 Committee hearings. She hopes this cartoon doesn’t reflect how I feel about the work of this committee.
I take this reader’s concerns very seriously. It’s good that she reached out to me and criticized a message she strongly opposes.
To address her argument: Items printed on our editorial page do not necessarily reflect my views or those of anyone else on the newspaper’s editorial board. We collectively express our opinion in unsigned editorials, found on the left-hand side of the page under the label of “Our View”; and I convey my personal thoughts each week in this column.
The point of an editorial page is not merely to reflect the views of those who run the newspaper. It’s to present a variety of ideas from people throughout the region, whether we agree with them or not.
The editorial page’s objective is to expose readers to ideas they may not otherwise come across. It’s to get them thinking about issues from different perspectives and possibly reconsider their conclusions.
This requires offering content that some readers oppose. And, of course, this risks offending these readers because they don’t agree with what’s being said.
Few people are as annoying as the dissenter; they tend to get under our skin. But there are times when they also probe our minds.
We often arrive at a fuller understanding of the truth when listening to the skeptic who has something to say. I’m not smart enough to flush out every possible aspect of every possible issue, and neither are you.
So being exposed to ideas we find objectionable could provide insights we never considered before. And from time to time, a light bulb comes on and we begin to see things differently.
We cannot maintain an environment where free speech flourishes unless we periodically go against the grain. But as I previously wrote, we have a tendency to look at the idea of freedom from a single perspective: our own.
We love promoting freedom of expression in the hypothetical but don’t seem to enjoy living it out. That’s because we don’t thoroughly understand how freedom is supposed to work.
It’s like a coin in that it has two sides.
Free speech allows us to declare our views without interference from the government. But it also permits those with opposing ideas to do the same thing. This is what we have trouble tolerating!
From time to time, people make comments on our website asking why we regularly publish certain columnists. I have nothing against pushback from readers; it comes with the territory.
But this is the wrong question to ask someone who oversees an editorial page. Items on the op-ed section of any newspaper are designed to challenge conventional thinking and potentially lead to new insights.
If our editorial page doesn’t uplift as well as anger you in the course of a week, I’m not doing my job. Throughout our nation’s history, free speech has enlightened, inspired, saddened, disgusted and infuriated Americans. That’s the beauty of it all.
This doesn’t mean that anything goes on the editorial page. I do my best to avoid printing ideas that are truly repulsive, misleading or untruthful.
Admittedly, at times my best hasn’t been anywhere near good enough when it comes to achieving this goal. And I remain open to honest conversations with readers who believe I’ve failed to uphold this standard.
But the many views expressed on our editorial page represent someone’s sentiments in our readership, and I owe it to this community to present these ideas in all their complexity. Readers also should remember that assessing op-ed content is a subjective activity; we may see some things very differently.
A few years ago, I rubbed one commenter the wrong way with my suggestion that he may choose not to read a certain columnist if he so deeply resents the views he expresses. The reader found my reply to be a flimsy excuse as to why I publish this writer, one that dodged the real issue.
I don’t accept this as true, and his response gave away his real motivation.
If concerned about reading objectionable material, this commenter certainly could avoid any problem by simply ignoring the columnist. But he’s not worried about what he personally can and can’t read. He actually wants to try to influence what other people can and can’t read, and I take exception to such an approach.
This goes back to the problem many people have with the concept of freedom. They love to have it but don’t appreciate other people using it in ways they deplore.
That’s the dichotomy of liberty and a society founded on this principle. Those who mutually pledged to one another “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” 246 years ago wrestled with this problem, a struggle we have inherited from them.
It’s my hope that this newspaper’s editorial page in some way can help readers navigate the uncharted waters through which we sail into an uncertain future. But you can’t correct the direction of a ship that’s off course if no one challenges the status quo.
Diversity of thought exists, and we need to reflect these contrasting views. Let’s try to better appreciate the concept of independence this Independence Day.
