Fettermans of the world have a place in public office

U.S. Sen. John K. Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, walks through the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s State of the Union address at a joint meeting of Congress on Feb. 7. Alex Wong/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

WATERTOWN — When it comes to all the horror expressed by many people over the idea that John K. Fetterman serves in public office despite his serious health condition, one writer ripped the façade off this faux concern for democracy by speaking the quiet part out loud.

Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet C. Öz in November’s general election to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. Shortly before winning the Democratic primary in May, Fetterman suffered a stroke. He participated in a debate with Öz on Oct. 25, an event that reiterated the problems Fetterman has in understanding speech and forming coherent sentences.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.