WATERTOWN — When it comes to all the horror expressed by many people over the idea that John K. Fetterman serves in public office despite his serious health condition, one writer ripped the façade off this faux concern for democracy by speaking the quiet part out loud.
Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet C. Öz in November’s general election to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. Shortly before winning the Democratic primary in May, Fetterman suffered a stroke. He participated in a debate with Öz on Oct. 25, an event that reiterated the problems Fetterman has in understanding speech and forming coherent sentences.
On Oct. 11, two weeks before the debate, NBC News national correspondent Dasha Burns interviewed Fetterman. She later discussed the difficulties that Fetterman had while engaging in small talk.
NBC provided closed captioning for the Senate candidate, and he easily understood the questions asked using this method. But when Burns tried to carry on conversations without the written text, Fetterman struggled.
The stroke left Fetterman with symptoms of an auditory processing disorder. These occur when a physiological abnormality disrupts the routine interaction between the ears and the brain. Verbal information moving through this path becomes distorted.
Critics accused Fetterman of not being sufficiently forthcoming about the full extent of his problems, and this assertion has merit. His primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, didn’t provide many details about Fetterman’s condition until Oct. 15 — just a few weeks before the election.
Many people expressed shock on Fetterman’s performance during the debate with Öz. Some claimed this showed the candidate wasn’t fit to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Fetterman’s office recently announced he was hospitalized for depression. This isn’t uncommon for people who have suffered the kind of stroke that Fetterman did, and I’m pleased that he’s seeking the care he needs.
But it prompted cries from the naysayers to resurface. They believe this is yet more proof of his inability to carry out his duties as a senator. And the American people are deprived of the proper representation they deserve when elected officials cannot do their jobs well, they assert.
Penning an essay for Newsweek published on Monday, journalist Jonathan S. Tobin inadvertently let us peer behind the curtains of all this pearl-clutching. His op-ed was titled, “Fetterman’s hospitalization is reminder media lied to get him elected.”
He wrote the following: “Fetterman is unable to engage in routine Senate work without the help of digital technology that translates speech into text. But he is also incapable of easily speaking in normal fashion to colleagues, the press or constituents and is constantly surrounded by aides who shield him from such encounters.”
When it comes to Fetterman’s position in the government, the piously abrased express concerns for the integrity of our political institutions. Why, it’s a travesty to have someone incapable of articulating a cogent thought on the spot occupying a Senate seat, one that could be filled by a more capable individual. The people’s business suffers when we don’t send our best to Capitol Hill, right?
This is the stance that Fetterman’s detractors have taken, and it’s total nonsense. Seeing all the clowns who litter the halls of Congress these days, it’s baffling how they’re able to identify a single person as unfit to serve.
These critics don’t care about the quality of those who take up space in the U.S. Capitol. If they did, they would have a field day denouncing the numerous unqualified officials who (as if this needs to be said) don’t get much of anything done while working their day jobs in Washington.
Tobin gave the plot away with his observation that Fetterman “is also incapable of easily speaking in normal fashion to colleagues, the press or constituents …” (emphasis mine). Apparently, it’s now a mandate that interactions with “colleagues, the press or constituents” be done “in normal fashion …”
Tobin is annoyed that Fetterman’s conversations with others won’t be “normal.” And to our Newsweek contributor, anything other than “normal” makes one unfit for public service.
He tries — but fails — to show that he’s not against all disabled individuals serving in the Senate.
“Another impediment to inquiries about Fetterman’s fitness was the Democrats’ success in spinning him as a poster child for acceptance of those with disabilities. As the recent [New York Times] article demonstrated, Fetterman’s situation has continued to be treated as morally and functionally equivalent to Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) needing ramps and other accommodations to get around Capitol Hill because she lost both her legs while serving during the Iraq War,” Tobin wrote. “But as with Democrats’ long (and now successful) push to force Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to retire because of the obvious evidence of the 89-year-old’s cognitive decline, there is a difference between a senator who is fully capable of serving but requires a wheelchair and one who is ambulatory but mentally diminished.”
Here, Tobin falsely equates a neurological malfunction with a loss of intellectual capacity.
It’s obvious that Fetterman has problems processing verbal communication and requires technological assistance to comprehend what’s being said. However, this doesn’t mean that he can’t think about the information once it’s been translated for him. He still has the power to reason and make sound decisions based on what he believes is in the nation’s best interests.
I don’t know what prospects Fetterman has for a recovery from his stroke. But as long as he can make sense of the issues under consideration in the Senate through whatever means possible, he’s worthy of elective office.
Critics who said that Fetterman’s debate was “painful” to watch and that his performance was “a humiliation” showed us the crueler side of human nature. They suggested that people who can’t pontificate breathlessly on live television shouldn’t try to stand up and speak for themselves, even if they struggle to get the words across.
They can’t tolerate a diversion from their perception of “normalcy,” so individuals with problems communicating must be kept out of sight. This pathetic sentiment says more about their disabilities — the ones inhibiting their characters — than those affecting people like Fetterman.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
