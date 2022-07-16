WATERTOWN — Time, from time to time, seems to enjoy taking its sweet time.
I never knew how slowly seconds, minutes, hours and days could pass than when experiencing periods of great anxiety. The novel coronavirus pandemic has made many of us confront some of our worst fears, and the clock appears to stop running when we need it to speed up.
I had two run-ins with COVID-19 last year — something I never want to repeat! OK, my second instance of infection was more annoying than anything else.
I had been to this rodeo before, and very mild symptoms were the only thing I had to show for it. Some previous head colds made me feel sicker than having COVID, so I could function perfectly well. But I was once again stuck in my room for more than a week to prevent spreading the virus.
However, my first experience of testing positive scared the bejeezus out of me. This occurred at the end of February 2021, and I had been waiting (not so patiently) for the state to approve my age group for the vaccine.
That, of course, came a few weeks after I became infected. Now I would need to wait until my symptoms cleared up before I could become immunized — however long that would take!
For the past year at that point, I had read numerous stories of how devastating the virus was to many people. And having no protection against it, I started pondering all the horrible things that could happen.
That first week seemed like it would never end. My concern only grew two days after I tested positive when I began developing symptoms.
There’s a reason we may believe that time passes more slowly when we’re anxious. To deal with this level of concern, people may move around quite a bit.
And Albert Einstein demonstrated that the passage of time is relative to the speed of matter: The faster something moves, the slower time passes for it.
Time stands still when objects finally reach the speed of light. So if you want time to pass quickly when you’re stressed out, don’t move!
I was very fortunate in that my symptoms remained mild throughout the entire ordeal. After two weeks, I started to relax a bit. I figured that if anything more serious was going to hit me, it would done so already.
My symptoms eventually ceased, and I got my vaccine shots. But my relationship with COVID wasn’t over quite yet.
I tested positive a second time at the end of November. This didn’t cause as much of a panic, but it was still a concern. The good news is that my symptoms were once again very mild and stopped within a couple of weeks.
So now I’ve had two cases of COVID, two vaccine shots, one treatment of monoclonal antibodies and two boosters. This appeared to do the trick when I crossed paths with ’Rona yet again.
I was in the Chicago area in early July visiting members of my family and friends. One of my sisters, with whom I stayed for the week, received a call from her boss one night that a woman she’s been training at her workplace tested positive. This means that my sister spent considerable time with her co-worker for two days while she was contagious.
My sister and I took home tests for a few days, which were all negative. Seeing that I was about as protected against the virus as anyone could be, I tried not to worry too much about it.
But a similar sense of dread struck me, particularly that first night. I didn’t get all that much sleep as my mind kept racing. I was more concerned with the thought of spreading the virus to friends I had seen that week than with getting sick, but the prospect of disease remained daunting.
This time passed very slowly as well. All I could do was wait until the next day to take another home test to see if I was infected.
I continued to test negative days after leaving my sister’s place, which made me feel better. I had a polymerase chain reaction test done Wednesday, and that came back negative as well.
I took up residence in a local motel for a few days to avoid the risk of spreading the virus to others in the home in which I live. The really good news is that there’s a Dunkin’ right across the street, so I got my daily fix of java while waiting to end my period of quarantine!
No symptoms ever developed. So by the end of the week, it looked as though I was in the clear. I’m very thankful this latest experience is over.
And I learned a bit more about the two tests offered to detect the virus. Both the antigen (rapid) and molecular (PCR) tests perform well in showing when infection occurs.
But the rapid test is not as accurate as the PCR method is at identifying the coronavirus early in the infection stage. This test — which looks for protein on the coronavirus — needs a larger amount of virus material to be present to pick up any problems.
Although it produces results much quicker, the antigen test is more prone to false negatives. This is likely why my sister tested negative for a few days even though she was obviously infected. Results from the PCR test — which examines coronavirus DNA — take longer to get back, but this process is more accurate early on; this test can amplify what it’s looking for.
So time once again did a number on me. I got results more quickly with the antigen test, but there was the element of uncertainty involved. I felt much better after getting the PCR test, but I had to wait longer for the results.
I’m lucky that the primary casualty in my own entanglements with COVID has been my patience. Other people have suffered more dire consequences than I have, and I count my blessings.
However, it doesn’t feel this way when I’m pulling my hair out waiting for a coronavirus threat to pass. And since I went bald while still in college, there isn’t much of this left to yank on during moments of fear!
Time, as they say, is indeed a tyrant — but for some of us, this is because it doesn’t pass quickly enough.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
