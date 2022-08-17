WATERTOWN — In a 2005 column about a controversial law proposed in Britain, renowned author Salman Rushdie wrote this:
“It does matter that people have the right to take an argument to the point where somebody is offended by what they say. It’s no trick to support the free speech of somebody you agree with or to whose opinion you are indifferent. The defense of free speech begins at the point when people say something you can’t stand. If you can’t defend their right to say it, then you don’t believe in free speech.”
In this Los Angeles Times essay, Rushdie condemned the Racial and Religious Hatred Act then under consideration in Parliament due to the chilling effect it would have on speech. Sadly, British lawmakers passed it in 2006 and fully enacted it in 2007. In Rushdie’s view, democratic societies regress when they prioritize people’s sensitivities over the principle of free expression.
“I recently returned from a trip to Britain where I discovered, to my consternation, that the government is proposing a law to ban what it is calling ‘incitement to religious hatred.’ This measure, much beloved by liberals, is apparently designed to protect people ‘targeted’ because of their religious beliefs. But I see nothing to applaud. To me, it is merely further evidence that in Britain — just as in the United States — we may need to fight the battle for the Enlightenment all over again,” he wrote. “That battle, you may remember, was about the church’s desire to place limits on thought. Diderot’s novel ‘La Religieuse,’ with its portrayal of nuns and their behavior, was deliberately blasphemous: It challenged religious authority, with its indexes and inquisitions, on what was possible to say. Most of our contemporary ideas about freedom of speech and imagination come from the Enlightenment. But although we may have thought the battle long since won, if we aren’t careful, it is about to be ‘un-won.’
“Offense and insult are part of everyday life for everyone in Britain (or the U.S., for that matter). All you have to do is open a daily paper and there’s plenty to offend. Or you can walk into the religion section of a bookshop and discover you’re damned to various kinds of eternal hellfire, which is certainly insulting, not to say overheated. The idea that any kind of free society can be constructed in which people will never be offended or insulted, or in which they have the right to call on the law to defend them against being offended or insulted, is absurd. In the end, a fundamental decision needs to be made: Do we want to live in a free society or not?”
Rushdie knows as well as anyone the personal costs to defending free speech. His 1988 novel, “The Satanic Verses,” drew fierce condemnation from many in the Islamic world for what they claimed were demeaning comments about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at the time, issued a fatwa on Feb. 14, 1989, calling for Rushdie’s assassination. Khomeini died a few months later, but his order that Rushdie be killed has continued. Rushdie lived for many years under strict security.
It appears that on Friday, an assailant believed he could fulfill Khomeini’s atrocious command. He stabbed Rushdie numerous times at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York as the writer waited to deliver a speech. Rushdie remains hospitalized in Pennsylvania.
Authorities charged Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey with second-degree attempted murder for attacking Rushdie and second-degree assault for injuring Henry Reese, the event’s moderator. Born in California, Matar pleaded not guilty Saturday during a court appearance.
In social media posts, Matar made clear his sympathies for Shia extremism and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran. Officials have not yet discussed what may have driven him to attack Rushdie, but it’s not a leap of logic to conclude Matar felt the need to finally see the infidel murdered.
Rushdie has periodically appeared on comedian Bill Maher’s HBO program, “Real Time.” Commenting on this attack on his good friend, Maher said Friday: “We don’t know the motivation yet. But Sal did have some enemies in the past, as I recall. So I’m guessing Hadi is not Amish.”
Both Rushdie and Maher are atheists. On his program, Maher often expresses grave concern over the violence carried out by religious fanatics. He has been sharply criticized for his stance on the threat that Islam poses throughout the world, but it’s hard to argue with much of what he’s said.
“Islam is still a much more fundamentalist religion than any of the other religions in the world, and that means they take what’s in the holy book seriously,” Maher said Friday. “And that has been dangerous for a long time; it’s still dangerous.”
The attack against Rushdie amplifies this point. He symbolizes the strongest weapon against the harm caused by ideological conformity: an opposing view and the courage to express it.
In a Sunday column for The Atlantic, Graeme Wood wrote that we’re leaning more toward suppressing free speech rather than defending it. He observed a reluctance to fully embrace this principle when the controversy over Rushdie’s book began.
“The honorable response is to say that we are all Rushdie now and that America’s failure to protect him is a collective shame,” Wood wrote. “In the face of this thuggery, Rushdie’s work should be read publicly and his name thrown in the face of apologists for the regime that once ordered and offered to pay for his assassination. (In 1998, in an effort to normalize relations with the West, Iran canceled the hit but made clear that if some freelancer wanted to get him, Tehran would not be displeased.) But we are not all Rushdie. And in fact, the past couple decades have led me to wonder if some of us are more Khomeini than we’d like to admit. In 1989, the reaction to the fatwa was split three ways: Some supported it; some opposed it; and some opposed it, to be sure, but still wanted everyone to know how bad Rushdie and his novel were. This last faction, Team To Be Sure, took the West to task for elevating this troublesome man and his insulting book, whose devilry could have been averted had others been more attuned to the sensibilities of the offended. The fumes are still rising off of this last group. Former President Jimmy Carter was, at the time of the original fatwa, the most prominent American to suggest that the crime of murder should be balanced against Rushdie’s crime of blasphemy. The ayatollah’s death sentence ‘caused writers and public officials in Western nations to become almost exclusively preoccupied with the author’s rights,’ Carter wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times. Well, yes. Carter did not only say that many Muslims were offended and wished violence on Rushdie; that was simply a matter of fact, reported frequently in the news pages. He took to the op-ed page to add his view that these fanatics had a point. ‘While Rushdie’s First Amendment freedoms are important,’ he wrote, ‘we have tended to promote him and his book with little acknowledgment that it is a direct insult to those millions of Moslems whose sacred beliefs have been violated.’ Never mind that millions of Muslims take no offense at all and are insulted by the implication that they should.
“Over the past two decades, our culture has been Carterized. We have conceded moral authority to howling mobs. And the louder the howls, the more we have agreed that the howls were worth heeding. The novelist Hanif Kureishi has said that ‘nobody would have the balls’ to write ‘The Satanic Verses’ today. More precisely, nobody would publish it because sensitivity readers would notice the theological delicacy of the book’s title and plot. The ayatollahs have trained them well, and social media disasters of recent years have reinforced the lesson: Don’t publish books that get you criticized, either by semiliterate fanatics on the other side of the world or by semiliterate fanatics on this one.”
Fortunately, public sentiment at the moment indicates people recognize the moral depravity of the attack on Rushdie. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul spoke Sunday at the Chautauqua Institution. She said that New York would always stand up for freedom of expression.
“[A] man with a knife cannot silence a man with a pen,” she said. Yes, very inspiring.
But we need to know how this man intends to use his pen. Is he making people ponder the marvels of human relationships and complexity of our existence in the universe, or is he signing legislation to thwart specific ideas from being communicated?
Hand-wringing over speech that aggravates people’s sentiments must not become more important than the right to express questionable, outrageous and even offensive thoughts. When we conspire to silence others in the name of sparing someone else’s feelings, we make more likely the belligerent certitude that put Rushdie in a hospital last week.
It’s true that troublesome ideas can cause a lot of anguish, but they also can reshape the world for the better. This only happens, however, when they’re allowed to explore our minds.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.