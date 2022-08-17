Defend free speech from all foes

In a 1989 review from The Dallas Morning News, contributor John Sigwald praised Salman Rushdie's 'masterly prose in 'The Satanic Verses.' Tribune News Service

WATERTOWN — In a 2005 column about a controversial law proposed in Britain, renowned author Salman Rushdie wrote this:

“It does matter that people have the right to take an argument to the point where somebody is offended by what they say. It’s no trick to support the free speech of somebody you agree with or to whose opinion you are indifferent. The defense of free speech begins at the point when people say something you can’t stand. If you can’t defend their right to say it, then you don’t believe in free speech.”

