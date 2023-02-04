WATERTOWN — The partisanship driving a wedge between many Americans has reached yet another level.
Our elected officials hurl insults at each other each hour. Ideologically driven news organizations drag each other through the mud.
Now it’s gotten so bad, two beloved woodchucks find themselves on polar opposites of a major issue!
Thursday was Groundhog Day, and all eyes were on Punxsutawney Phil — the world’s most celebrated weather forecaster and social media influencer. He roused himself from his confines at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, early that morning to take a reading on what we could expect for the remainder of winter.
Phil saw his shadow, indicating that it was sunny. And according to legend, that means six more weeks of winter weather.
Well, a certain someone didn’t accept these results. Staten Island Chuck, the toast of New York City, did not see his shadow. And if we read the tea leaves correctly, this means we’re in store for an early spring.
I’m not privy to their private communications, but I’m certain that Chuck and Phil exchange nothing but unpleasantries. Why wouldn’t they? Everyone else in the country is bashing each other over their differences, and these groundhogs don’t agree on much of anything.
Being from a red state, Phil embraces his rural heritage. He’s proud to live in flyover country. If East Coast snobs want to ignore Punxsutawney, that’s fine with him.
On the other hand, Chuck is a man about town in the Big Apple. He epitomizes the typical New Yorker. He can’t wait to get his New York Times each morning so he can do the crossword puzzle, and he’s on the invite list of every social event worth attending.
A dedicated promoter of small businesses, Phil is a patron of virtually every mom-and-pop establishment in Punxsutawney. He previously served as president of the local chamber of commerce. And last summer, he finally earned the crown of cornhole champion at the county fair!
The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Carnegie Hall are like second homes to Chuck. Financial services firms fight each other to manage his investment portfolio (yes, he’s that savvy when it comes to picking winners and losers on the New York Stock Exchange). And to be quite honest, Chuck’s appreciation for small town America begins and ends with National Public Radio’s “Prairie Home Companion” program.
I imagine that the barbs back and forth between these two go something like this:
Chuck: “Hey, Phil! Did you participate in any insurrections lately? It’s nice to see a huge turnout in Punxsutawney each year on Groundhog Day. That’s the closest thing that Pennsylvania will ever come to cultural diversity. And that increases the population of Punxsutawney by, what, a few zillion people? It must be a complete shock for you to see living creatures that don’t say ‘Moo’ whenever they open their mouths. And by the way, I love the tin foil hat you always wear. It’s suits you nicely!”
Phil: “Listen, you pablum-puking liberal. Why don’t you spend some time with real Americans instead of all those Manhattan phonies? You might learn a thing or two about honest to God hard work — and I place a special emphasis on ‘God,’ my friend. Not that you’d understand the importance of genuine religious faith in our nation’s history. You’re too busy worshipping the compost bin in your backyard. Oh, wait — you don’t any backyards in New York City! We have plenty of them here, so I’ll send you a few photos.”
Given their drastically different worldviews, it’s amazing that Chuck and Phil both ended up on the same career path: They make use of an old European superstition to predict the weather. Groundhog Day is a peculiar yet interesting observance.
Candlemas is celebrated by Christians on Feb. 2. This commemorates when Jesus was presented at the Temple; it serves as the conclusion of the Christmas season.
Germanic societies began a tradition of waiting to see if a badger would see its shadow on Candlemas, signifying several more weeks of winter. They brought this custom with them when they settled in Pennsylvania.
I don’t know why people began believing that a rodent seeing its shadow could predict the weather. But they did, and Punxsutawney residents are very grateful. Look at the money it brings in annually.
And if a silly myth can attract tens of thousands of people to this corner of western Pennsylvania, maybe there’s hope for Chuck and Phil. Can they — and, by extension, the rest of us — find common ground here?
President Joseph R. Biden Jr. will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday. Perhaps he can finally bring the nation together by discussing Groundhog Day. Hey, why not? It can’t be any worse than what we’re doing now.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
