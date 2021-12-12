WATERTOWN — Some individuals wiser than me have raised an interesting issue.
What would Republican elected officials in Northern New York say if several hundred people died in a natural disaster or a horrible accident? Would they reflect the grief of their constituents at such a loss? How would they respond knowing they could use their influence to try to spare people’s lives from a pending tragedy?
You’d like to believe they would show their support for those who’ve been adversely affected by something catastrophic. We hope they’d sympathize with the victims of an unfortunate incident.
State Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, has been a vital resource for the family of Peyton Morse, who died earlier this year while training to become a Watertown firefighter. Given her well-deserved reputation as an effective public servant, this is entirely appropriate. I have no doubt that Morse’s loved ones greatly appreciate having Ritchie as a committed ally in their quest for answers to why he died.
Therefore, this serves as an example of how elected officials should act when members of their communities experience a devastating loss. They can raise awareness of people’s concerns and unite their constituents in the cause of helping those who suffer.
But when it comes to one of the most monumental tragedies in the early 21st century, some GOP leaders don’t have much to say. They’ve been pretty quiet on a horrific plague that’s gripped the world in fear and thrown our society into chaos.
More than 800,000 Americans have died since the novel coronavirus pandemic began. Many of us are afraid of being exposed and becoming infected; it’s altered our lives to a great extent.
And it’s taken a turn for the worse in the north country. Infection rates have risen dramatically primarily among those who haven’t been vaccinated. Many hospitals have few beds left to deal with all the people who have developed COVID-19.
State data show that as of Wednesday, there have been 1,144 COVID-19 deaths of residents from the north country (Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties) as well as Fulton, Herkimer, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties (all or parts of which are in the 21st Congressional District).
Yet as Emily Russell from North Country Public Radio pointed out in a story published Thursday, Republican leaders have said virtually nothing about the crisis. It’s frightening to consider that they prefer to wait on the sidelines and watch their constituents become sick and die rather than use their status to try to save lives.
“Hospitals around the north country are filling up with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. More people are getting sick and dying than ever before during the pandemic,” Russell wrote. “While health experts agree the best way to reverse this trend is by masking up and getting vaccinated, most of the north country’s top elected leaders have been largely quiet and unwilling to reinstate COVID rules. In all of November last year six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Glens Falls. This November, Glens Falls Hospital admitted 186 COVID patients. This week, the hospital says 70% of its COVID patients are unvaccinated, as are 100% of its critically ill patients.
“Matt Simpson says he thinks people like him have a role to play in this moment. Simpson is a Republican state assemblyman representing Essex, Warren and parts of Saratoga and Washington counties,” the article reported. “Simpson’s colleague in the Assembly, Democrat Billy Jones, has repeatedly spoken up about the importance of getting vaccinated. The north country’s mostly Republican delegation, though, has been largely silent. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik didn’t respond to NCPR’s repeated requests for an interview, but on social media she’s largely framed vaccines and masking in a negative context, criticizing state and federal mandates. State Senators Dan Stec, Patty Ritchie and Joe Griffo declined to be interviewed for this story. New York’s Republican congressional delegation says it’s New York’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, not COVID itself or mask mandates, that are the real issue right now. On Thursday, Stefanik signed a letter urging Gov. [Kathy] Hochul to revoke the vaccine mandate for health care workers and reinstate hospitals’ abilities to perform elective surgeries while they deal with COVID capacity issues.”
About the only time Stefanik empathizes with COVID-19 victims is when she can place the blame for their deaths on Democrats. She also has consistently opposed government mandates to control the pandemic.
So she’s obviously not very sincere. It’s primarily a political stunt to whip up her supporters and raise money.
Bashing then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his scandals involving allegations of sexual harassment and the COVID-19 nursing home deaths, Stefanik sold anti-Cuomo merchandise on her campaign website. I’m sure the victims felt proud that their anguish could be monetized for her political benefit.
Keeping people healthy shouldn’t be a partisan issue. The resources are there to gain control of the spread of the virus and reduce the number of individuals getting ill and dying.
I have to believe that Republicans would want to be out front persuading their supporters to become immunized. But as I said a few weeks ago, coronavirus denial is rampant among the party faithful — Donald Trump is their champion in this bizarre campaign. So GOP leaders don’t want to rock the boat by speaking the truth about how people can protect themselves.
How shameful! Many Republican elected officials are more willing to watch COVID-19 wreak havoc in their districts than risk their popularity by urging people to take effective measures.
They could use their influence to reverse the damage this pandemic has caused. But keeping their polls numbers high is more important, so they decide to sit this one out. Does this actually Make America Great Again?
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.