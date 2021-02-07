WATERTOWN — More than 110 years after his death, Samuel Langhorne Clemens remains one of our pre-eminent storytellers.
His novels became classics. They chronicled an epic period of history, reflecting an internal struggle we engaged in over the meaning of liberty as defined by our country’s founding documents.
Clemens also knew exactly how to call out “malarkey” (as President Joe Biden would say) when he saw it. His insights on the human condition are as pertinent today as they were in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
So Clemens put flesh on our ideas of happiness, misery, corruption, hypocrisy and love. It would be difficult grasping how we Americans view our dreams and aspirations, setbacks and failings without some knowledge of Clemens’s books and lectures as a frame of reference.
Under the name of Mark Twain, Clemens continues to speak to us through his written works. And by virtue of his acting brilliance, Hal Holbrook brought Twain’s words to life like no one else.
Holbrook died Jan. 23 at the age of 95. He began portraying Twain while a senior at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, in 1947. He created his one-man show in the early 1950s, and “Mark Twain Tonight!” was offered to numerous audiences until Holbrook retired it in 2017.
I finally got the chance several years ago to see Holbrook perform as Twain. Even better, the show was held in a New York community where Clemens had some roots.
Clemens’s wife, Olivia Langdon, was born and raised in Elmira, located in the Finger Lakes region. For many years, they spent their summers in a residence owned by Olivia’s sister. They are buried in a family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery in the city.
“Located a few miles from the cottage on the outskirts of Elmira is Quarry Farm. This was the home of Twain’s sister-in-law, Susan Crane, and her family,” according to an article on the website for Uncovering New York. “For the 20 years that Twain summered in Elmira, this was where they would stay. In fact, Twain once called Quarry Farm ‘the quietest of all quiet places,’ and it was in his study, when it was located here, that he wrote some of his most famous books.”
I caught “Mark Twain Tonight!” in October 2014, held at the Clemens Center for the Performing Arts in Elmira. This was the fifth and final time that Holbrook brought his show to this facility, named in honor of his character.
It was wonderful to see Holbrook in his element as Twain. The show lived up to all the acclaim I’d read about it over the years.
“He had a unique ability to kind of make us believe that Mark Twain was still with us and wandering around the city of Elmira,” Mike Wayne, former president of the Clemens Center board of trustees, said in a story published Tuesday by the Star-Gazette in Elmira. “I did have a chance to meet him at the Clemens Center. It was just a simple set, him and a chair. He transported us back to a time when Mark Twain was a member of our community.”
Elmira offers several sites of interest to fans of Clemens.
The study he used at the home of his sister-in-law to write was moved to the campus of Elmira College in 1952. The college also hosts the Mark Twain Exhibit with information about Clemens’s connection to Elmira. In addition, there is the Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies.
Holbrook delivered the commencement address in 2002 at Elmira College — as himself, of course!
“We have a responsibility to the people who came before us, and we have got to get serious about that,” Holbrook said to the graduating seniors, the Star-Gazette article reported. “An educated mind is the most powerful tool we have. If we don’t make it more important than a movie star or a $1 million athlete, we’re in trouble.”
Holbrook told the Associated Press in 2014 that he didn’t believe in trying to modernize Twain. He knew that people who watched his performance would draw their own conclusions about the message they received.
“When I go out on stage, I’m trying to make the audience believe they’re looking at this guy who died 104 years ago and listening to him and saying to themselves, ‘Jesus, he could be talking about today.’ And that’s the point,” Holbrook told the AP, according to the Star-Gazette story.
Holbrook will be remembered for the numerous roles he had in movie and television productions. But for many of his fans, his lasting legacy will be the way he allowed us to glimpse the genius of Samuel Clemens and his alter ego, Mark Twain. To watch him perform his show in a nearby city with such a link to the renowned literary figure was indeed a special occasion.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
