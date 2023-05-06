Higher education should be reserved for mature minds

Officials at Cornell University in Ithaca turned down a Student Assembly request to compel faculty members to offer trigger warnings before presenting content they may find objectionable. David Lassman/Post-Standard/Tribune News Servuce

WATERTOWN — The pernicious attempt to infantilize young adulthood that’s persisted for decades in this country has fortunately encountered another obstacle.

On March 23, the Student Assembly at Cornell University in Ithaca passed a resolution recommending the school require faculty members to give a heads-up to content deemed “traumatic.” The resolution stated that such content included (but, of course, would not be limited to) “sexual assault, domestic violence, self-harm, suicide, child abuse, racial hate crimes, transphobic violence, homophobic harassment, xenophobia.”

