WATERTOWN — The pernicious attempt to infantilize young adulthood that’s persisted for decades in this country has fortunately encountered another obstacle.
On March 23, the Student Assembly at Cornell University in Ithaca passed a resolution recommending the school require faculty members to give a heads-up to content deemed “traumatic.” The resolution stated that such content included (but, of course, would not be limited to) “sexual assault, domestic violence, self-harm, suicide, child abuse, racial hate crimes, transphobic violence, homophobic harassment, xenophobia.”
Yep! It looks like they checked all the appropriate social justice boxes with this request. The resolution also recommended that students who decided to opt out of a class due to potentially triggering content not suffer any consequences for this, “contingent on their responsibility to make up any missed content.”
The good news is that the administration rejected the idea of mandating trigger warnings as well as letting AWOL students off the hook. Cornell President Martha E. Pollack and Provost Michael I. Kotlikoff said in their statement to the students:
“We cannot accept this resolution as the actions it recommends would infringe on our core commitment to academic freedom and freedom of inquiry and are at odds with the goals of a Cornell education. Academic freedom, which is a fundamental principle in higher education, establishes the right of faculty members to determine what they teach in their classrooms and how they teach it, provided that they behave in a manner consistent with professional ethics and competence and do not introduce controversial matters unrelated to the subject of their course. And freedom of inquiry establishes the right of students, researchers and scholars to select a course of study and research without censure or undue interference. Common courtesy would suggest that in some cases faculty may wish to provide notice, whether via the course syllabus or in the classroom, when they will be addressing topics that some may find challenging or painful. Similarly, it may also sometimes be appropriate for faculty to contextualize such topics and explain why they are being introduced. But requiring that faculty anticipate and warn about all such situations … would unacceptably restrict the academic freedom of our community, interfering in significant ways with Cornell’s mission and its core value of free and purposeful inquiry and expression. Such a policy would violate our faculty’s fundamental right to determine what and how to teach, preventing them from adding, throughout the semester, any content that any student might find upsetting. …
“Moreover, we cannot require that ‘students who chose to opt out of exposure to triggering content will not be penalized, contingent on their responsibility to make up any missed content.’ Learning to engage with difficult and challenging ideas is a core part of a university education: essential to our students’ intellectual growth and to their future ability to lead and thrive in a diverse society. As such, permitting our students to opt out of all such encounters, across any course or topic, would have a deleterious impact both on the education of the individual student and on the academic distinction of a Cornell degree.”
Cornell deserves credit for not pandering to immature students who can’t tolerate being confronted with uncomfortable ideas. There’s no doubt that some individuals at Cornell have legitimate problems handling discussions about topics they find traumatizing.
But the trend of demanding trigger warnings is far too widespread to be taken seriously; numerous colleges and universities have caved to this nonsense. This suggests that virtually everyone in the entire student body is emotionally incapable of engaging in a frank discussion about sensitive issues, and that’s absurd. It’s much more likely that many of the students on these campuses find themselves trapped in a state of arrested development, unable to deal with the adult aspects of life that most people their age should confront.
In September 2015, scholars Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff co-authored an article for The Atlantic titled “The Coddling of the American Mind.” They documented how many parents had engaged in “safetyism,” the idea of protecting their young darlings from any physical and emotional harm. But in so doing, they denied their children the opportunity to develop coping skills necessary to process difficulties in a constructive manner.
By 2018, Haidt and Lukianoff had expanded their thesis into a book by the same title — and it’s an excellent read. It chronicles what’s been occurring on college and university campuses across the country. The wrote:
“Safetyism is the cult of safety — an obsession with removing threats (both real and imagined) to the point at which people become unwilling to make reasonable trade-offs demanded by other practical and moral concerns. Safetyism deprives young people of the experiences that their anti-fragile minds need, thereby making them more fragile, anxious and prone to seeing themselves as victims.”
Haidt and Lukianoff argued that trigger warnings aren’t what young people need. They must wrestle with issues they find traumatizing to identify ways to stop being paralyzed by them. Haidt and Lukianoff wrote that cognitive behavioral therapy was one good way of addressing this.
Looking around at what’s occurring on numerous campuses, it’s obvious that many students today have never learned to tolerate ideas they find uncomfortable and objectionable. They have deluded themselves into believing that they’ve discovered all the critical answers to life’s difficult questions — even before they spend one day in a college classroom.
At a young age, these students have fallen into the trap of presuming their own infallibility. They can’t conceive that they may not know everything about everything.
For such individuals, higher education is not necessarily a place to continue learning. That would suggest there’s much they haven’t absorbed already.
Rather, the college experience is a boot camp for refining the activism that will dominate a good portion of their lives. They’ve already figured the essential things out. They just need a place to give voice to the rebellion that they’ve come to believe is their mission in this world.
And sadly, many college and university administrators have affirmed this delusion rather than dispel it. There have been numerous examples of students disrupting events because they opposed the views of an invited speaker. In some cases, there were no consequences for forcing the cancellation of these events — even when intimidation and physical aggression were employed.
Students have the right to stage rallies and express their objections to any speaker brought to campus. But they don’t have the right to drown the speaker out or use the threat of violence to get their way.
Free speech is not what’s going on when individuals prevent a speaker from addressing an audience by constantly interrupting this person. Free speech is about the right to express your views on a particular topic. Thwarting another person from speaking isn’t an expression of any viewpoints; it’s simply making noise.
If these immature students don’t want to listen to a particular speaker, don’t attend the event. But their mission is to control what views that others can and cannot be exposed to, and that’s not free speech. That’s censorship born in the minds of autocrats, and it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
For young people worried about confronting ideas that may bring up disturbing thoughts, here’s an idea. If they want an alert that content they’re required to read or listen to may challenge their beliefs and stir their emotions, they should look for the terms ‘college’ or ‘university’ in the name of the institution they plan on living at for the next few years. These are the only trigger warnings they should need.
And if they can’t handle the difficulties of discussing provocative issues in a frank manner, perhaps continuing their academic career beyond high school isn’t a good option for them. They should leave these student slots open to those who are committed to extensively broadening their knowledge and confronting their preconceived notions about the world — you know, the students honest enough to admit there’s still much about life that they have yet to learn.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
