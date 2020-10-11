WATERTOWN — Two letters published Saturday in the Watertown Daily Times show how oversights can cost political candidates critical support.
One letter highlighted how an incumbent legislator ignored repeated requests for attention to an important issue. The other letter addressed how a challenger made an odd point about the dominance of his party in Albany.
Martha Marshall of Pulaski wrote that state Assemblyman William A. Barclay, a Republican who represents the 120th District, was informed about the concerns of people in this region about the lack of adequate public transportation. Residents organized a few meetings to discuss the problem and made a presentation to the Oswego County Board of Legislators to express their views.
However, no one from Barclay’s office ever replied to these residents, Marshall wrote. It seemed the assemblyman, a Pulaski resident, had no interest in a situation that adversely affected many of his constituents.
Of course, the assemblyman found time to oppose attempts in the state Legislature to limit outside income that lawmakers could receive. Marshall pointed out that Barclay, who is the Assembly’s minority leader, is benefiting from nice pay hikes by the state and earns a good income from his outside occupations.
Priorities, eh?
Stephen Byers of Watertown wrote about a comment made by Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond, a Democrat who’s challenging Republican state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk of Watertown for the 116th District seat. The two participated in a debate Tuesday in the studio of WWNY-TV/7 News.
Byers quoted Hammond as saying the following during the event:
“Mr. Walczyk talked about a lot of things he wanted to get done in 2018. We are seeing the highest unemployment rates we’ve ever seen in this district. We’re seeing higher poverty rates. We’re seeing all these different things he wanted to tackle in Albany but just couldn’t seem to get done. And I’m telling you right now, the reality of it is it’s because he has an R next to his name.”
Hammond said he doesn’t agree with how the system in Albany operates with one political party calling virtually all the shots. However, the only way to get meaningful legislative measures passed is to belong to the ruling majority in the state Legislature, he said.
Both Marshall and Byers said these were the reasons they wouldn’t be supporting the candidates about whom they wrote. It’s interesting to see what motivates people to back someone running for elective office or turn against them.
Barclay’s problem is pretty cut and dry. He failed to reply to a concern expressed by his constituents. This goes to the core of why governments exist: They help us manage problems we cannot handle on our own.
Public transportation in rural areas is seriously flawed and must be addressed. Given the limited resources municipalities have to offer these services, it’s understandable why they are hit or miss in differing regions.
But many people depend on public transportation, and many more would likely use it if additional buses were scheduled for regular routes. It’s better for the environment than having so many individual vehicles on the street, and it allows people to get from one place to another without having to either buy their own car or bug relatives or friends for rides.
So for Barclay to let this concern slip through the cracks was wrong. He lost at least one potential supporter in his bid for re-election (he’s running against Democratic challenger Gail E. Tosh of Baldwinsville), and this episode may well have inspired other residents to reject his candidacy.
As for Hammond, I appreciate the position that he’s in. He realizes the system in Albany isn’t as fair as it could be to minority parties. He voiced similar sentiments to members of the Watertown Daily Time editorial board during a meeting held Sept. 22 in our office.
However, Hammond indicts Walczyk’s membership in the Republican Party as much as he does the unreasonable process of political dominance in Albany. He asks people to back his campaign because, as a Democrat, he can exert more influence and potentially get more things done.
Just to play devil’s advocate, couldn’t an argument be made that perhaps we shouldn’t reward the unfairness of Democrats in the state Legislature by sending more Democrats there? Why not insist they revise the system so that Republicans have more say in what bills get debated and voted on?
It appears that Hammond wants to eat his cake (criticize how the Democrats wield their power in Albany) and have it, too (elect him so he can add to the ruling majority of the Democrats, thus making them more powerful). He wants to get credit for asserting the principle that the dominance game is not good while taking full advantage of its spoils.
So I sympathize with the concerns expressed by these letter-writers. This isn’t to endorse or oppose anyone’s candidacy. But these examples demonstrate where campaigns get sidetracked and how those seeking public office lose ground.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
