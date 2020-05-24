Watertown — The threat of legal action seems to have persuaded officials in the village of Massena to halt measures against a local pastor for holding gatherings outside his church.
The Rev. Samson Ryman began hosting drive-in services May 3 at Central Bible Baptist Church, where he serves as pastor. Nearly two dozen people showed up in vehicles as Ryman stood on the porch of his church on Columbia Drive. His message was broadcast over a low-power FM transmitter, and congregants tuned into their radios to hear him.
This was done to adhere to social distancing rules imposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Those who attended the service remained in their cars with the windows rolled up. It appears they were following the state’s mandates.
Village Police Chief Adam J. Love visited with Ryman to discuss the issue of conducting services. He said the meeting was cordial and non-controversial.
However, Ryman said he was threatened with a financial penalty. He enlisted the help of the Rutherford Institute, a civil liberties organization based in Charlottesville, Va.
A letter dated May 15 from John W. Whitehead, founder and president of the Rutherford Institute, said the Massena Police Department previously told Ryman he could not conduct open-air services at his church. So he came up with a plan to hold drive-in meetings.
On May 4, the day after Ryman held the service, he was informed that such a service violates the state’s directive as well, according to Whitehead’s letter. Ryman was told he could face a fine of $1,000 if he continued, the letter said.
Whitehead wrote that this cease-and-desist order is not in keeping with Cuomo’s mandate and violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Legal action may be considered if the order against the church wasn’t lifted, according to the letter.
Police authorities in Massena have not pursued any further action, and the drive-in services at Central Bible Baptist Church are continuing. Whitehead told the Watertown Daily Times that law enforcement officials misapplied the state’s directive.
In a statement issued May 18, Love indicated that this response on the part of the church was not warranted.
“To date, the Massena Police Department has not charged or made any threat of arrest with any executive order violation issued by Gov. Cuomo, nor are we able to impose fines. We have only educated, supported and showed understanding when our partners, businesses and citizens express their concerns during this difficult time. The Massena Police Department strives to keep our community safe and protected, especially, during this public health crisis, and we will continue to do so,” the statement read. “The Massena Police Department takes people’s civil rights and the Constitution of the United States seriously. We believe freedoms are paramount for every citizen. With the current executive order put in place by Gov. Cuomo, we have had to assist with interpretation and compliance questions from partners, businesses and citizens.”
I don’t know whether or not Ryman was threatened with a $1,000 fine. But the way he’s conducting these services are well within the rules of social distancing, so it’s good that village officials have backed off.
And Cuomo said Wednesday that drive-in church gatherings are allowed. The Rock Church in Watertown previously held this type of service. So let’s chalk this up as a victory for both religious freedom and public health.
Restricting religious services is a dicey issue. Certainly, the government has an interest in mandating safety protocols — within reason. And prohibiting gatherings inside church structures seems to align with this objective.
But lawmakers need to tread lightly here. U.S. citizens do not abandon all their constitutional rights under health care crises.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that our liberties may be restricted when this serves a legitimate government interest in protecting the public at large. However, determining the line between an appropriate measure and government overreach is difficult.
It’s easy to say that congregants could gather online for a religious service. Many people, though, attend church for the sense of fellowship they derive from being in the presence of other members.
Forcing them into isolation can defeat the feeling of oneness they share when the congregation worships as a whole. Does this infringe on their right to practice religion as they wish? And if so, can this be labeled a clear violation of the First Amendment?
“The Supreme Court has had little to say about state power to override people’s liberty during epidemics. The most helpful case is from back in 1905 during the smallpox epidemic, Jacobson v. Massachusetts. In that case, a pastor argued that a mandatory smallpox vaccination violated his constitutional rights. The Supreme Court sided with Massachusetts but framed its decision carefully,” according to a March 25 story published by Forbes. “[The court] added: ‘in every well-ordered society … the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.’ Even in our current situation, though, the power of the government is limited. The court warned that some restrictions may be so ‘arbitrary and oppressive in particular cases as to justify the interference of the courts to prevent wrong and oppression.’ The court added: ‘if a statute purporting to have been enacted to protect the public health, the public morals or the public safety has no real or substantial relation to those objects or is, beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the fundamental law, it is the duty of the courts to so adjudge and thereby give effect to the Constitution.’”
We’ve entered into uncharted waters during this pandemic, and some legal issues will need to be sorted out. I’ll continue exploring church and state questions raised by this predicament over the next few weeks.
In my next column, I’ll examine the clash of executive authorities: Cuomo vs. God! Stay tuned.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
