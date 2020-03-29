Watertown — It’s likely that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo won’t include me on his Christmas card list later this year.
And neither will the numerous readers who took issue with my column last week criticizing his decision to place severe restrictions on businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They believe he deserves more credit than I gave him for the work he’s doing to contain the spread of the virus.
On this point, my critics are correct. I failed to acknowledge the leadership Cuomo has demonstrated in addressing this crisis.
A week ago, New York had more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus resulting in 56 deaths. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 52,318 people diagnosed and 728 deaths.
Cuomo oversees the well-being of all 20.4 million people living in this state. I wouldn’t want to have that kind of pressure on me, especially while a health care tragedy unfolded. He has an enormous responsibility and has handled it well — much better, in fact, than his counterpart in the White House.
Readers also told me that my focus on preserving the economy was woefully misguided. What higher priority can we as a society have but to prevent as many deaths as possible and keep people from becoming ill?
There’s no debating this assertion. Health is the foundation of our quality of life. Having access to the care we need to maintain wellness is a civil right, and our governments must do much more to ensure this.
So I understand why many people objected to what I had to say on this. How can I fixate on whether or not we’re all making money when thousands are dying?
This issue is more complicated than people believe. It’s not merely a matter of lining someone’s pockets. Many lives are at stake when the economy is impaired, and the poorest people are always the ones who get hit the hardest.
Obviously, Cuomo is doing whatever he can to thwart this disease. But what concerned me most about his response was his lack of a plan for businesses closing and people losing their jobs.
With its 8.5 million people, New York City will have a somewhat easier time recovering from a pending recession. But this won’t be the case in Northern New York.
The economy is already struggling here. The statewide unemployment rate for January was 3.8 percent.
But some of the highest unemployment rates among counties are in the north country. Jefferson County has a 7.5 percent unemployment rate; Lewis County has a rate of 7.6 percent; Oswego County’s rate is 6.7 percent; and the rate in St. Lawrence County is 6.6 percent. These will undoubtedly increase as the economy nosedives.
For good or ill, we all depend on a healthy and vibrant economy. People can’t pay for food, clothing, shelter and medical care when they don’t earn an income. And many lose their health insurance when their jobs vanish.
Cuomo finally discussed the consequences of limiting commercial activity.
“There has to be a balance or parallel tracks that we’re going down” regarding public health policies and economic viability, he said during his daily briefing Monday. “I take total responsibility for shutting off the economy in terms of non-essential workers, but we also have to start to plan the pivot back to economic functionality. You can’t stop the economy forever. … [I]t is unsustainable to run this state or run this country with the economy closed down.
“Isolate people but really isolate the vulnerable people. Don’t isolate everyone because some people, most people, are not vulnerable to it,” Cuomo said Monday. He referenced research by Yale professor Dr. David Katz concerning the risks of putting younger people in quarantine with older family members.
Cuomo went further Thursday, declaring that he wouldn’t necessarily carry out this same strategy if he had to do it again. He also discussed how the state budget will be adversely affected when companies close and people stop working because they can no longer pay taxes.
Poverty is linked to poor health and early death. People often don’t eat well-balanced diets, and they have difficulty accessing good health care services.
A pending recession could take at least several years to end. Deteriorating health and death won’t occur in such large numbers like we’re seeing now with the coronavirus. But these tragedies will happen if the economy doesn’t rebound soon.
Cuomo initially replied contemptuously to questions about how his policies would hurt the economy. I’m glad that he’s now owning up to the fact that this is a problem he must address as well, although offering some plan earlier would have been good.
Protecting the most vulnerable people from this virus is paramount, and keeping it from spreading among everyone else is essential. But perhaps some flexibility can be found for workers in the north country while maintaining safety protocols. Cuomo sounds like he wants to explore this, and I hope the state provides some ideas on this soon.
