Watertown — In the 1987 film “Broadcast News,” Holly Hunter portrays a woman who must endure a horrible burden to which many of us in this industry can relate.
Hunter’s character, Jane Craig, is an overachieving producer for the news operation of a local television station. She’s intelligent to a fault, which makes her life both on and off the job very difficult at times.
Newsrooms lose credibility when providing inaccurate information, so someone needs to have a head full of facts. Craig is one of those individuals, and it can be a dreadful experience.
Paul Moore, the head of the network news division, criticizes Craig sarcastically by saying, “It must be nice to always believe you know better, to always think you’re the smartest person in the room.” And Craig gives the perfect response: “No. It’s awful.”
Amen, sister!
Being a know-it-all is a tough job. Sure, people who aren’t suited for this critical task may envy those of us who hold these positions for our obvious erudition. But as William Shakespeare wrote in “Henry IV,” “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”
Few people understand this challenge as well as do news editors. And the heaviest crowns in any newsroom are worn by copy editors, who are industry heroes in my book.
At many news organizations, copy editors are the final port in the storm. If they miss an error, it all too often makes it into print.
And while mistakes can be corrected later on, this edition of the newspaper will forever contain a glaring and egregious flaw. The shame of overlooking something that’s wrong can be overwhelming. The newspaper’s reputation relies on presenting the truth, and a copy editor let a falsehood slip through the cracks.
Good copy editors take their jobs very seriously. I once worked with a copy editor who marked up one of my pages with several proposed revisions — to the Declaration of Independence!
Now that’s dedication. While we politely declined to make these changes to our nation’s founding document, I appreciated her enthusiasm. Imagine how much better Thomas Jefferson’s handiwork would have read had our ambitious copy editor given it a thorough proofing in 1776.
I once worked as a member of a copy desk, and it fulfilled a need to demonstrate my awesome skill at enhancing written text — a superiority on my part that, annoyingly, no one has ever acknowledged but me! And just like my fictional news colleague Jane Craig, I’ve found this quality to have been a blessing and a curse.
Grammatical, spelling or style blunders haunt me, no matter where they occur. For a while, I would spell-check my emails before sending them. Aside from a copy editor, who does that?
While my job title has changed, my inclination toward perfection remains the same. A red pen is never out of reach.
Sure, the digital nature of news editing these days makes my “red pen” reference a largely metaphorical one for me. But those few who have braved the perils of revising and improving copy know what I mean.
Here’s my distorted version of the most famous line from the 1970 movie “Love Story”: Being an editor means never having to say you’re sorry!
Of course, copy nerds need a bible. And for decades, the Associated Press has provided one.
The AP Stylebook is the go-to resource for journalists who need to know the difference between “over” and “more than” or under what circumstances you should use a hyphen for a compound modifier. It also clarifies journalistic doctrine on certain matters. For one, it correctly denounces the literary heresy known as the Oxford comma!
Copy editors pride themselves on having a firm grasp of AP Stylebook rulings. It’s like people who memorize large portions of scripture. The more you quote these edicts without looking them up, the higher your status rises in the copy desk pecking order.
I recently came across a verdict that the AP Stylebook rendered on how to report COVID-19 stories and shared this with other editors here at the Watertown Daily Times. To study the questions raised, what we need is a blue ribbon committee (with me as its chair, of course).
While they committed to reviewing the issue, the other Times editors haven’t yet convened such a panel. The nerve! As if we had much better ways to spend our time during a global health and economic crisis other than having a lengthy debate on an obscure style point.
Hopefully, I won’t need to say “I told you so” sometime in the near future (although I probably will, even if it’s not warranted). Isn’t it usually the case that the more rational voices get in the way of a perfectionist’s vision of perfection? I’ll paraphrase a saying that summarizes this dilemma:
All the people who think they know everything really irritate those of us who actually do!
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.