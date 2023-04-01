WATERTOWN — There are some breakfast combinations that go together perfectly.
The duo of bacon and eggs is the most well-known. But there are others: biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, and bagels and lox have carved out their places in the history of the most important meal of the day.
Of course, a meal of pancakes and sausages is sure to rank highly with anyone who appreciates this morning eating ritual. And what could better to top it all off than maple syrup?
Maple remains a huge industry in New York state. In fact, the sugar maple is our official tree.
Having produced 845,000 gallons of maple syrup last year, New York is second only to Vermont in its output. In 2022, Vermont eked out a “paltry” 2.5 million gallons of maple syrup. That takes a lot of trees!
It’s got to take a lot of trees. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, creating one gallon of maple syrup requires 40 gallons of sap.
“Maple syrup is produced from the sap of maple trees, which is collected from late winter through early spring. The collected sap is clear and only slightly sweet; to produce syrup and sugar, the sap must be concentrated through evaporation (boiling) or reverse osmosis,” an article on the USDA’s website written by Kristen Giesting reported. “During the growing season, maple trees store starch in their sapwood (an outer layer of wood within the tree’s trunk). When the temperature of the wood reaches approximately 40-degrees Fahrenheit, the starches are converted into sugars, which pass into the sap. When a tap hole is drilled, the sap-carrying vessels are severed, allowing the sap to flow out for collection. Sap flow is heavily weather-dependent with temperature fluctuations creating pressure within the tree to move the sap. Among maple producers, it is well-known that spring temperatures must fall below freezing (usually at night) and rise above freezing (usually during the day) for sap to flow. After a freeze-thaw event, sap can continue to flow for 30 to 72 hours. The season typically lasts four to six weeks and ends when temperatures remain above freezing and buds begin to break dormancy. Under ideal conditions, a single tap hole can yield 40 to 80 gallons of sap in a season, although a more typical average is between five and 15 gallons. Sugar content of the sap varies widely among individual trees, but generally averages 2% to 3%; thus, it takes approximately 40 gallons of sap to yield one gallon of maple syrup.”
Local maple producers entertained numerous visitors on March 18 and 19 as well as March 25 and 26. Organized and sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association, Maple Weekend events were held throughout New York on those days.
Many sites offered pancake breakfasts over the two weekends. The one being held at the International Maple Museum Centre in Croghan caught my eye, so my landlord and I ventured to Lewis County for a meal March 25.
The people running the event did a fantastic job. Breakfast (all you can eat, no less) was served in a large hall on long tables. We sat and chatted with people from other parts of the region.
I was astounded that the place was so busy that day. We had to sign in by letting them know how many were in our party. Despite the number of people there, we got in rather quickly.
And it never took long to have new plates of food brought to our table. The servers took care of everyone present, and the meals were wonderful.
“The International Maple Museum Centre was founded in 1977 to preserve the history and evolution of the North American maple syrup industry,” according to information from the museum’s website. “Exhibits depict the history of maple syrup and sugar making techniques ranging from those used by the Native Americans to plastic tubing and stainless steel evaporators in use today. Audio tours explain many of the exhibits.”
It’s obvious that New Yorkers love their maple syrup and all those who produce it. Maple Weekend is a highly anticipated annual event. Not only does it signify that the sap is flowing, it means that yet another Northern New York winter is in the rear-view mirror.
“Maple sugaring is a tradition older than the Adirondack Park itself, said to have originated with the Iroquois when an errant tomahawk struck a maple tree, releasing the sap. Contemporary sugar makers begin harvesting sap as winter wanes, usually around the beginning of March,” an article on the website of the Adirondack Regional Tourism Council reported. “Warmer days give way to freezing nights, creating ideal conditions and increasing sap flow. To harvest maple sap, a tap is driven into each tree. The method of collection varies — from old-fashioned buckets to state-of-the-art piping that snakes along trees, straight into the sugar house. Once collected, the sap is boiled down to remove excess moisture. What remains is pure maple syrup. The syrup is processed, tested and graded using the industry standards of Fancy, Medium Amber, Dark Amber or B. After that, it is packaged and ready for breakfast. New York’s finest agricultural tradition culminates during Maple Weekend, one of the top Adirondack festivals in spring. This statewide ‘Liquid Gold’ celebration opens sugar shack doors for tours, educational treks and enjoyment of all things maple. Held the last two weekends in March, this event spans the Adirondack’s 6 million acres, from mountains to valleys.”
It was good to take an adventure and explore part of Lewis County during when the maple is flowing. I’ll write a follow-up on this column for next week’s paper. I’m now making a pilgrimage to a renowned eatery that’s only open a few months a year — right in the middle of maple season!
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
