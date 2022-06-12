WATERTOWN — Like a few other tragic phenomena, suicide is permanently heart-wrenching and incomprehensible.
The grief over suicide lasts forever because there is no reversing it. And there’s often no opportunity to understand the factors that motivated a loved one to take his or her own life.
Members of my family endured this horror in April 2017 when my sister Julie killed herself. She lived by herself and frequently chose to spend time alone.
She wasn’t necessarily the happiest person we knew. Julie had no reluctance to sharing her strong opinions on any number of topics, quite often sharply critical of mundane things. My siblings and I understood that when she wasn’t in a good mood, it was best to leave her be.
However, Julie wasn’t a recluse. She interacted regularly with most of us in the family. While she didn’t have many friends, she periodically got together with those close to her and had fun with them.
So her death shocked us because we obviously didn’t see any signs of suicidal tendencies. It’s difficult to say whether Julie was just very good at concealing these for much of her life or whether conditions deteriorated so much toward the end that suicide presented itself as an acceptable option in short order.
Some of my siblings chose to become more involved in suicide prevention in various ways. One of my sisters began attending a suicide survivors group while another regularly participates in an Out of the Darkness Walk in her region; these events are organized throughout the country by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
I joined the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition. I knew a few people who were members of it and decided to start attending the coalition’s meetings.
Alicia Ruperd, coordinator of mental health services for the Jefferson County Community Services Department (on whose board I also sit), and Beth Solar, workforce outreach manager for the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, co-chair the coalition. I got to know Ruperd through the Jefferson Leadership Institute (overseen by the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce) — we were both members of the Class of 2016. So I knew the JCSPC was well run and effective in its goals.
The coalition is made up of extraordinary people from local agencies including the Jefferson County Public Health Department, Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Children’s Home of Jefferson County and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of the members are directly involved in suicide prevention efforts as part of their careers.
The JCSPC offers community resources to help people who have suicidal thoughts or those connected to others who do. In addition, we analyze suicide statistics in the region and discuss ways to respond. Coalition members also attend local events to distribute important information about suicide prevention services.
The coalition provides Question, Persuade and Refer training (a method of recognizing signs of potential suicide and intervening to prevent it) to members of other groups. It even helps people become QPR trainers.
Of course, this just scratches the surface of what the JCSPC accomplishes. It’s rewarding to be a part of a group comprised of many knowledgeable people who have dedicated themselves to preventing suicide.
A few months ago, we decided to revise our strategic plan (which hasn’t been updated for several years). Sometime later this year, the coalition will host a summit so we can get input from representatives of the community on how to be more effective as an organization. A community survey was created to obtain feedback from local residents (it will eventually be posted on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NoCoSuicidePrevention).
To help spark interest in the summit, I’ll use this space on the Watertown Daily Times editorial page over the next few months to present profiles of some of the JCSPC’s members. They’ll discuss why they became involved with the coalition and how they believe it benefits Jefferson County.
Many of the JCSPC’s members have substantially more professional experience with the issue of suicide prevention than I do, and I’m very impressed with the knowledge they display and work they carry out. I encourage readers to become informed about the upcoming summit, learn more about individual members on this page and help us strengthen our capabilities to assist others in making it through their pain. We all need support to keep going, and serving on the coalition is one way I can do something to ensure that others have access to the resources they deserve.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
