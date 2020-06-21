WATERTOWN — One race coming up in Tuesday’s primaries shows how absurd New York’s election laws have become.
Nicole M. Duvé and Gregory P. Storie are challenging each other for the ballot lines of the Conservative, Independence and Republican parties for St. Lawrence County Court judge. Duvé has already secured the lines of the Democratic and Working Families parties for November’s general election.
Both of them have extensive experience in the legal profession. They seek to fill the vacancy left by County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards, who retired late last year.
Duvé worked in the St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office before eventually serving as St. Lawrence County’s district attorney. She also was a Potsdam town justice. Since 2015, she has served as the principal law clerk to Richards and eight other judges from the state’s Fourth Judicial District assigned to preside over the County Court since Richards’s retirement.
Storie has practiced law in both the County Criminal Court and Family Court. He was elected as Canton village judge 10 years ago.
While he was born and raised in Northern New York, I was intrigued to learn that Storie earned his law degree in 2005 from Southern Illinois University. Being a Chicago native, I’ve known several people who attended SIU and recall how much they loved the experience of being there. Go Salukis!
So there’s nothing out of the ordinary with these two candidates. They’ve done quite well as lawyers and in their other legal positions. Being elected County Court judge would a natural progression for either of them.
However, some people have raised eyebrows at what’s occurring with Tuesday’s primaries. They’ve noted that Duvé has always run for public office as a Democrat, but now she wants to grab the Conservative, Independence and Republican lines as well. If she somehow wins these three primaries, she’ll occupy every spot on the November ballot in the County Court judge’s race.
Her critics have said that Storie is the only true Republican in the primaries. But even this claim requires a caveat.
Running as a Democrat, Storie defeated Republican candidate Carol Sheesley for Canton village justice in 2010. Two years later, he campaigned as a Democrat for Canton town justice but lost to Republican incumbent Cathleen E. O’Horo. So the only attempts that Storie has made at elective office have been as a Democrat.
In announcing his run earlier this year, Storie asserted his bona fides to the GOP faithful by pledging his support for the Second Amendment. Richards was notorious for placing restrictions on the pistol permits he authorized during his tenure on the County Court bench. Storie apparently wanted to telegraph his intention to offer more leeway in this task if elected.
There are two options for how Tuesday’s primaries in this race will turn out, and both show how ridiculous the situation is: If Storie wins at least one of the primaries, this will whittle the number of candidates for this position from two down to, um, … two. But if Duvé sweeps the Conservative, Independence and Republican contests, we’ll have operated three primaries to wind up with a non-competitive election in November.
This is not at all a criticism of either candidate. Both of them are using the electoral tools available to earn a coveted position. And I have no doubt this isn’t the only race where voters face this dilemma.
But it demonstrates how outrageous New York’s elections laws are and why they need to be changed. On the November ballot, voters will see five lines but only two candidates — and possibly just one.
How does that make any sense? If there five parties hold individual lines on the general election ballot in November, voters should have a choice between five candidates.
I’ve groused in previous columns about how political parties allow candidates who aren’t registered members to run on their ballot lines. This silly practice, known as fusion voting, stems from the Wilson Pakula Act passed by the state Legislature in 1947.
It’s time for this law to be repealed. If a candidate is going to appear on the ballot line of a particular political party, he or she should truly represent that party by being a registered member.
If political parties are going to exist in New York, the people behind them need to do some work and recruit candidates from among their members to run for office. Otherwise, these parties are merely worthless names on a line being leased to an outsider. Voters are frequently told they have more choices in an election, but this assertion is as empty as the groups listed on the ballot.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.