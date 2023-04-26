Ignoring some crime exposes soft bigotry of low expectations

Derrick Curry, Gregory Parker and Marques Porch — all 19 years old — were each charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide for allegedly shooting and killing Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child early April 16 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photos courtesy of the Baton Rouge Police Department

WATERTOWN — A tragic story tailor-made for news media saturation has somehow failed to gain traction.

Kerisha Johnson, a 36-year-old Louisiana resident, died early April 16 after being shot in her car. She stopped at a Baton Rouge house to pick up some individuals attending a party there when several teenagers reportedly fired shots at her. She was pregnant and anticipated giving birth to her child at any time when she was murdered.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.