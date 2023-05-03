WATERTOWN — Earlier this year, proponents of banning gas stoves quickly declared that the federal government is not coming to take your gas stoves.
Richard L. Trumka Jr., a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, suggested nearly four months ago that the agency may take action based on perceived hazards from these appliances. On Jan. 9, he tweeted that “gas stoves can emit dangerous [levels] of toxic chemicals — even when not in use — and @USCPSC will consider all approaches to regulation.” In a follow-up interview, Trumka expanded on what he meant.
“This is a hidden hazard,” he said in a story published Jan. 9 by Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”
This set off alarm bells across the country. Critics of progressive environmental policies decried what they viewed another unnecessary move by extremists.
A few days later, however, CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric clarified his agency’s focus on gas stoves. The statement he issued Jan. 11 read in part:
“Over the past several days, there has been a lot of attention paid to gas stove emissions and to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce indoor related air quality heath risks. But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”
Progressives believe many people overreacted to Trumka’s comments. They said that when it comes gas stoves, the federal government will leave things as they are.
This is a mild reassurance given that the CPSC has obviously targeted gas stoves. Ideological fanaticism may be delayed but not permanently denied.
But the same cannot be said of the state government — the gas stove ban is upon us. Legislators and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul worked out a deal as part of the state’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.
This is in keeping with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed in 2019. This law mandates that the state obtain at least 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. In addition, New York must achieve zero-emission energy by 2040 and lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels.
Authorities stressed that the ban on gas stoves would apply only to new buildings. Homes already in existence would be able to keep their gas cooking equipment.
This is what they initially said about banning natural gas heating systems. When the idea to require buildings to go all electric was first proposed, they told New Yorkers that such a measure would affect just new construction.
They then had a change of heart along the way. Under the newer plan, current homes would need to convert to all-electric power at some point. Fortunately, the mandate on existing homes was dropped during this year’s budget talks.
New York is the first state to pass a law banning natural gas. There are some exemptions to this law.
“The legislation says certain buildings can be exempt from the prohibition on fossil fuel equipment including restaurants and other commercial food establishments. Manufactured homes also would be exempt,” according to a Post-Standard story published Feb. 5 in the Watertown Daily Times. “Other structures to be exempt are manufacturing facilities, laboratories, laundromats, hospitals and other medical facilities, and crematoria. The law also would allow fossil fuels to be used in backup generators.”
It’s interesting that the state would permit so many exceptions to its landmark law designed to combat climate change. It represents an admission that fossil fuels are a more reliable form of power than are renewable energy sources, particularly for backup electricity. So vital institutions — and some commercial enterprises — may continue to harm the environment.
Proponents of banning gas stoves highlight research indicating the potential hazards from using gas for cooking. A Jan. 10 article in Time magazine referenced a report issued late last year that has become widespread among activists:
“Several studies have found that cooking with gas stoves releases nitrogen dioxide with other tiny airborne particles known as PM2.5 — 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair — both of which are lung irritants and have been linked with childhood asthma. A new peer-reviewed study published last month in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that more than 12% of current childhood asthma cases in the U.S. can be attributed to gas stove use. Brady Seals, a manager in the carbon-free buildings program at the nonprofit clean energy group RMI and a co-author of the study, tells Time that in-home gas cooking produces about the same level of risk for children to develop asthma as does exposure to secondhand smoke.”
But critics pointed out that the study cited contains a significant flaw. The paper focuses more on gas stoves as the primary culprit of pollutants and greenhouses gases rather than the substance being cooked. Scientists Steven Huntley and Daniel Tormey issued their own paper in March examining the research into gas stoves, writing:
“Depending on the food and whether cooking oils are used, air emissions from cooked food have been shown to generate numerous other airborne chemical releases including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), acrylamide, and heterocyclic amines. These latter chemicals are not generated by natural gas combustion as the chemical precursors (proteins, amino acids) are only present in food components such as muscle meat (pork, beef, chicken) and are not present in natural gas. Some of the compounds released from the cooked food include human carcinogens. The health effects from what is being cooked have been shown to be greater than those from the heat source itself. While only a limited number of studies have been conducted using both natural gas and electric cooking appliances to provide a direct comparison, the relative contributions to indoor air quality impacts from these two types of cooking appliances is also evaluated in this report.”
Alex Trembath, deputy director for The Breakthrough Institute, adds another factor to the reasons for skepticism concerning all the fearmongering over gas stoves. In a Jan. 18 article on the group’s website, he states that proper ventilation also plays a huge role in lowering the risks of indoor air pollution when using the appliances.
This is not to suggest that burning natural gas has no adverse effects. But Huntley and Tormey argue that the greater threat is posed by the substances being cooked rather than the cooking process itself.
It’s worth pointing out that this study was commissioned by the California Restaurant Association and the California Building Industry Association. Readers may judge for themselves the merit of research funded by two trade organizations with a stake in how gas stoves are regulated. I present the information about these studies here for proper review and debate.
Climate change poses dire consequences for humans and must be addressed.
China leads the world in its emission of greenhouse gases; its total in 2020 was 11,680 million tons (that year, it had a population of 1.4 billion people), according to statistics from World Population Review. This represented 32.48% of total greenhouse gas emissions among all nations.
The United States is second on this list; its total in 2020 was 4,535 million tons of greenhouse gases (that year, it had a population of 329.5 million people). This represented 12.61% of total greenhouse gas emissions among all nations.
While China now emits more greenhouse gases each year than the United States does, our nation was the main culprit for centuries. Between 1750 and 2021, the United States released about 422 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, according to information from Statistica.com. China is second on the list during this period, releasing about 250 billion metric tons.
But our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint succeeded to a certain extent, although the novel coronavirus pandemic had a role in these figures. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, our carbon dioxide emissions decreased by 8% between 1990 and 2020; emissions of methane decreased by 17% during this period. These numbers, though, have risen since 2020.
We’re also more “fuelish” than virtually every other nation. A report updated last year by the World Resources Institute states that Canada and the United States have the highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions among the top 10 gas emitters: Canada at 19.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and the United States at 18.28 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.
So we need to continue to find ways to lower our greenhouse gas emissions — and so does New York. An article published April 28 by Bloomberg Law reported that the Empire State has the 10th largest economy in the world, so our actions obvious affect the global environment.
But relying on flawed arguments for banning certain items serves no one’s interests. We’ll likely always need to use fossil fuels to meet our energy demands. The answer lies in striking a proper balance between what power sources we permit and realistically addressing climate change concerns.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
