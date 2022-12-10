Is Trump wearing out his welcome — at long last?

Donald J. Trump, the whiner in chief, does what he does best: whine. This time, it’s how the U.S. Constitution should be scrapped because, under its rules, he didn’t win the 2020 presidential election. Screenshot

WATERTOWN — One of our former presidents threw what I like to call a Trumper-tantrum last weekend.

On Dec. 2, journalist Matt Taibbi released files showing how representatives of Twitter coordinated their efforts during the 2020 election to minimize the effects of a damning New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Both Twitter and Facebook spiked the story for a while, with Facebook officials claiming they’d been led to believe that it was part of a Russian propaganda campaign to mess with another one of our elections.

