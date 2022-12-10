WATERTOWN — One of our former presidents threw what I like to call a Trumper-tantrum last weekend.
On Dec. 2, journalist Matt Taibbi released files showing how representatives of Twitter coordinated their efforts during the 2020 election to minimize the effects of a damning New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Both Twitter and Facebook spiked the story for a while, with Facebook officials claiming they’d been led to believe that it was part of a Russian propaganda campaign to mess with another one of our elections.
OK, you can probably guess who didn’t take this recent news magnanimously.
“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Donald J. Trump posted Dec. 3 on his Truth Social platform. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
It’s odd that Trump immediately fell back on his delusion of a “False & Fraudulent” election. The Twitter saga had nothing to do with the legitimate result of the 2020 race. It raises questions about the integrity of this private company, not our electoral process.
And, granted, I’m not a legal scholar. So my interpretation of the U.S. Constitution may be a tad suspect.
But my guess is that there’s nothing in the Constitution — or anywhere else in the U.S. Code — that permits the supreme law of the land to be tossed aside because Twitter opted not to publicize a story. Sure, I could have overlooked some obscure provision in my cursory review of all our federal statutes. So I welcome all constitutional experts to correct any errors I may have committed.
But barring any forthcoming admonishment from someone in the know, there doesn’t appear to be anything there upon which Trump can pin his hopes. I just don’t see any connection between a social media platform making a decision about its own content — albeit, an unwise one — and a need to discard the Constitution or conduct another election.
Of course, Trump then falsely claimed that he didn’t say what people know he said in his Dec. 3 post after receiving plenty of backlash for suggesting the Constitution should be scrapped to appease his ego.
“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS,” he posted Monday. “What I said was that when there is ‘MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,’ as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”
He followed this up with: “SIMPLY PUT, IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE. WHERE OPEN AND BLATANT FRAUD IS INVOLVED, THERE SHOULD BE NO TIME LIMIT FOR CHANGE!”
Few people bought Trump’s feeble attempt to spin his previous assertion in his favor. Even the people whom Trump pays to fawn over his every action are like, “Dude, really? You’re saying that you didn’t say what we all read you say just now? Do you think we’re idiots?”
So Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution landed with a deafening thud, even among the members of his cult. This latest lie of his crossed a line that many of his diehard fans renounced — as difficult as that is to believe.
Does this signal a possible end to the MAGA movement? Have we all finally become afflicted with Trump fatigue?
It’s too early to tell whether we’ve turned a corner on this sorry chapter in our nation’s political history. The 2024 election is nearly two years away, so anything can happen in that time.
However, I get the sense that Republicans have grown weary of Trump’s childish antics. How many times will they be willing to degrade themselves to appease him?
The electoral magic that Trump displayed a few years ago was in short supply this time around. Many of his endorsed candidates lost. The exclamation point to this was applied Tuesday when U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff.
We regularly hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth from those in Trump’s Amen Corner whenever something doesn’t go exactly how he wants. If Trump expresses his displeasure at something — which is quite often — right on cue his MAGA supporters cry out that the sky is falling.
However, I didn’t perceive the usual lamentations this time around. Republicans didn’t do as well as they had hoped in the midterms, and the response from his supporters was like, “Meh, what are you going to do?”
It’s possible that at least some of them are exhausted from the past seven years of Trump’s erratic behavior. And now that he wants to toss the Constitution to the side because its provisions show he didn’t win the 2020 election, they could have concluded that he’s just in this for himself.
That would be a major step forward. I won’t hold my breath that Trump has finally plateaued, but he could face much stiffer opposition in this election. And if he’s worn out his welcome beyond the boundaries of Mar-a-Lago, this could spell the end of any comeback.
Now, he’ll still have plenty to say over the next two years. But the good news is that fewer people seem willing to give him their attention.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
