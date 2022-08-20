“But but but what is the point of giving persons Freedom of Speech,’ declaimed Butt the Hoopoe, ‘if you then say they must not utilize same? And is not the Power of Speech the greatest Power of all? Then surely it must be exercised to the full?”
— “Hauron and the Sea of Stories,” 1990
WATERTOWN — Words can elicit as much fear as they can inspiration.
Finding the right way to express thoughts terrifies some. The act of laying out personal sentiments forces people to acknowledge them. Now there’s no more hiding from these inner most feelings.
For others, finally confronting who they really are isn’t the problem. But they’ve developed an incendiary notion that could set the world on fire.
Which impulse is stronger? The urge to release these ideas and let the chips fall where they may, or the anguish of what will become of our lives once our beliefs take root?
I’ve always loved the phrase “Speak truth to power” — it’s an admonishment we cannot ignore. This is the only way to enact meaningful change in the world.
Confronting power with truth, however, often takes nerves of steel. It’s easy to let someone else take the heat for challenging the status quo. We find ourselves weighing the rewards against the risks of standing up for justice.
Three decades ago, several individuals forged a lasting bond by defying power and speaking the truth. The perils were great, but the benefits proved eternal.
Salman Rushdie had become a living symbol of the severe threat to freedom of expression. His 1988 novel, “The Satanic Verses,” prompted Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to sentence him and anyone else connected to the book to death on Feb. 14, 1989.
Yes, this was the feast of St. Valentine. But Iran’s malevolent cleric wasn’t in the mood for roses and chocolates.
Rushdie retreated into seclusion. Other people were attacked and murdered including Hitoshi Igarashi, who had translated the book into Japanese.
Rushdie had made a few public appearances in the first years following the fatwa. He delivered a speech at the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in December 1991, organized to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the First Amendment. He also spoke at a freedom of expression conference in Rossyln, Va., in March 1992, urging the U.S. government to pressure Iran to revoke the death sentence.
These were important moments, to be sure. They demonstrated that Rushdie was determined not to be intimidated. He would continue to use his public profile to press the cause of free speech.
But an event on Dec. 7, 1992, pushed Rushdie’s case beyond the literary realm and onto the political stage. It sparked action and put world governments on notice.
Representatives of PEN Canada wanted to hold an event and have Rushdie attend as a surprise guest. Louise Dennys, a book publisher and president of the group at the time; Marian Botsford Fraser, who chaired the event; Ric Young, a social innovation strategist; John Ralston Saul, an essayist and novelist; and Adrienne Clarkson, a journalist and governor general of Canada, somehow pulled off the brilliant feat of flying Rushdie from Britain to Toronto.
This was a dangerous plan. But organizers believed it was critical for more people to recognize the ominous nature of this death sentence. Khomeini wasn’t merely trying to silence one man; he endeavored to control the thought process of millions around the world.
“This is an attack on the international order of decency, of openness, of transparency, of freedom of expression, of respect for human lives. This is a direct attack on that,” Saul said during an interview in the documentary “Code Name Sally,” which chronicles the 1992 event. “We knew it was a big risk. But we felt it was important to take the risk. And it was important to fix people’s attention on the fact that freedom of expression is the core element in a democracy and in a decent society.”
Security for this trip was of the utmost importance. The conspirators operated in what Young described as a “bell jar of secrecy.”
And it worked! Few other people knew Rushdie had traveled to Canada.
Members of the audience that night at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto gasped when author Margaret Atwood introduced the surprise guest. Rushdie joined many other writers onstage to thunderous applause.
As if this moment wasn’t significant enough, another act of courage began spreading the message that governmental entities need to step up. Bob Rae, who served at that time as the premier of Ontario, walked onstage and hugged Rushdie. Since the 1989 fatwa, Rae was the first political leader anywhere in the world willing to be seen publicly in Rushdie’s presence.
Rushdie traveled to Ottawa the next day and met with Barbara McDougall, Canada’s minister for external affairs. During their visit, McDougall unilaterally committed her nation to embrace Rushdie and champion his cause. She escorted him to a committee of legislators, where Rushdie discussed his plight.
Within two days, the Canadian Parliament passed a resolution condemning Khomeini’s death sentence and urging this matter be brought to the United Nations. In March 1993, U.N. members passed Canada’s resolution and levied sanctions against Iran.
While this was an appropriate move, it’s appalling that it took the world community more than four years to finally decide to act. The heroes here are the writers who stood up to the global tyranny unleashed by a religious monster to defend one of their own and champion freedom of expression.
Tragically, the potential for violence remains with us. Rushdie was hospitalized Aug. 12 after being repeatedly stabbed in Western New York. Ironically, he was waiting to speak on the freedom of creative people like him under the threat of death to work in the United States.
Rushdie once said: “Language is courage: the ability to conceive a thought, to speak it and by doing so, to make it true.” The quote at the beginning of this column is from Rushdie’s 1990 children’s book, “Hauron and the Sea of Stories”; it explores how we should reject silence and tell our stories.
Salman Rushdie published this book the year following the fatwa issued against him. It was the first novel he wrote after “The Satanic Verses.”
In 1992, a group of Canadians joined him in making the world a freer place in which to live. We owe it to these brave souls to pick up the torch and stamp out attempts to dictate what we think and say.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.