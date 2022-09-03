WATERTOWN — Effective leadership remains critical for any organization to achieve its goals.
This is one thing that the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition does not lack. The people guiding our group have done an excellent job.
Beth Solar, workforce outreach manager for the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, is one of our leaders. She co-chairs the JCSPC and brings terrific insights when it comes to developing our objectives.
As the JCSPC prepares for a summit this fall to assist in redrafting its strategic plan, I’ve been highlighting the profiles of various members. Here are the responses Solar offered for a Q&A:
How long have you been a member of the JCSPC?
I have been involved with the coalition since 2016 and have been co-chair for the last two years.
What prompted you to join the organization?
I had a family member who is a member and my interest in volunteering with a group or organization that focused on a topic that I felt was not only extremely important for the community but personally as well.
Is your involvement in the JCSPC based on your personal experience or occupation?
Both!
If it’s a personal experience, in what way is your participation most meaningful for you?
My family felt the grief of losing someone to a completed suicide, someone who was a very loved and respected by everyone, not only within our family but with just about every single person he met. If I can be a part of bringing awareness to the community, helping another family that may be grieving or provide education on prevention/awareness, this is where I knew I would be able to have the most opportunity and impact.
If it’s a professional experience, how does being involved benefit you in your career?
When I joined the coalition, not only was it for the personal reasons listed above, but I was working as a nurse in an outpatient behavioral health office. I was able to attend the meetings as part of my role within that office and working with clients who were struggling, had made previous attempts, this coalition has given me resources that I could pass on to the clients or their family members. My employment has changed since joining. And now that I am employed by a health planning organization, I am able to remain involved and support the coalition from a population health and regional planning perspective.
In what ways do you contribute to the JCSPC’s mission?
Over the last four years, I and my relative who is also a member have organized the annual Suicide Awareness walk in Clayton. This event has been extremely successful in bringing the community together to raise awareness, provide information for resources and raise funds for the coalition to use in future community outreach campaigns.
What is it about the work carried out by the JCSPC that appeals to you the most?
Knowing that there is a group of community members and professionals who are able to provide resources and support to others that not only raises awareness but may also be the key to preventing attempts or completions.
How do you believe the JCSPC enriches our communities?
I think the resources, trainings, participation in community events and trainings offered.
What are some comments people have made to you about the JCSPC?
I continually hear people thanking us for the work we are doing and noting how important it is to so many.
If encouraging someone to become more involved with the JCSPC, what would you emphasize the most about the work it performs?
The gratitude we receive from individuals who have been benefited from our work, the ability to help those in need with being able to provide resources and being able to spread awareness and discourage the stigma.
Are there any other thoughts about your participation in the JCSPC that you would like to add?
Through the years, I have learned a lot from being involved with the coalition, not just professionally but personally as well. The need for resources will remain; there will always be work to be done to help reduce the stigma, and I am thankful to be a part of it!
The JCSPC summit will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Watertown. We’ve invited stakeholders in this region to attend and help us sharpen our focus in confronting suicide. I look forward to seeing how this event will help us grow.
