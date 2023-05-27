WATERTOWN — Honoring cultural legends turns problematic when malicious aspects of their characters come to light.
Football superstar Jim Brown received numerous recognitions for his outstanding sports talents. It would be difficult to name a better all-around athlete than him.
But his past also includes repeated accusations of sexual assault and domestic abuse. A thorough examination of his life needs to highlight the violence he inflicted upon many women.
Brown died May 18 in his Los Angeles home at age 87. Tributes came in everywhere attesting to his skills and influence.
He became a household name as a standout at Syracuse University, lettering in basketball, football, lacrosse, and track and field. As a student at Manhasset High School on Long Island, Brown played all those sports plus baseball.
Following his graduation from Syracuse, he set numerous records in the NFL as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He helped them win the league championship (the team’s last NFL title) in 1964.
After nine seasons, he retired in 1966 at the age of 29 to pursue an acting career. He also became active in the civil rights movement.
So it’s appropriate to acknowledge his commitment to athletic excellence. However, focusing primarily on this would be a disservice to history. A May 19 story on Cleveland.com chronicles incidents of reported domestic violence.
“Legendary Cleveland Browns fullback Jim Brown has died, leaving many to celebrate the football star for his on-the-field prowess and off-the-field civil rights activism. But Brown’s legacy also includes several accusations of abusing women, which continued to mar his image throughout his later life,” the article reported. “On June 9, 1968, Brown, then 32, was booked on suspicion of assault with intent to commit murder against his girlfriend, Eva Marie Bohn-Chin, 22. The arrest occurred when Brown lived in Los Angeles while working as an actor. The woman, a model, was found semi-conscious and moaning on a concrete patio 20 feet below the balcony of Brown’s Hollywood apartment, The Plain Dealer reported. Deputies reported finding blood and patches of hair inside the apartment. Bohn-Chin told investigators she fell, and the district attorney declined to prosecute, citing a lack of evidence. In 1965, an 18-year-old accused Brown of assault and battery in an East Side Cleveland motel, later alleging that he fathered her child. A Cleveland Municipal Court jury acquitted him following a 10-day trial that summer. In 1985, Brown was booked on suspicion of rape and sexual battery in Los Angeles, following a complaint by a 33-year-old substitute schoolteacher. She claimed Brown punched her in the face, choked her nearly unconscious and threatened to break her ribs before sexually assaulting her. Charges were dropped three months later.”
News outlets reported that Brown’s wife, Monique, called the police in June 1999 during a fight. She told authorities her marriage had a history of domestic violence. Brown was accused of making a terrorist threat and vandalism.
But she later claimed that she lied to police about the violence; jurors convicted Brown of misdemeanor vandalism but acquitted him of making a terrorist threat. He refused to participate in a yearlong domestic violence counseling program, so he served four months of a six-month prison sentence.
Cleveland.com reported that Brown denied the allegations made in every case. He admitted that he was “no angel” but consistently pointed out that he was never convicted of violence against any woman.
However, Brown confessed to hitting them at times.
A Sept. 15, 1989, article in the Los Angeles Times written by Megan Rosenfeld provided details from Brown’s newly published memoir, “Out of Bounds.” He admitted to striking Bohn-Chin in 1968 but denied attempting to kill her. Bohn-Chin told police that she tried to escape during an argument through a balcony in Brown’s apartment but that she fell and rolled underneath it.
“I have also slapped other women,” Brown wrote in his book. “And I never should have, and I never should have slapped Eva, no matter how crazy we were at the time. I don’t think any man should slap a woman. In a perfect world, I don’t think any man should slap anyone. … I don’t start fights, but sometimes I don’t walk away from them. It hasn’t happened in a long time, but it’s happened, and I regret those times. I should have been more in control of myself, stronger, more adult.”
It’s good that Brown was honest at least about times when he hit women. And he was right that he should have exerted more control over his aggression.
But he didn’t seem to grasp — publicly, anyway — the vicious nature of violence against women. He presented his abominable behavior as his choice not to back away from a fight.
As if any physical parity existed between him and the women he struck.
When he was drafted by Cleveland in 1957, Brown was 6’2” in height and weighed 232 pounds. He was an imposing figure who easily bowled over defensive players.
Brown’s memoir quotes him saying that women who were quite young.
“I prefer girls who are young,” he said. “When I eat a peach, I don’t want it overripe. I want that peach when it’s peaking.”
He also explained that he preferred women who were small in stature.
“I don’t mean mousy small,” Brown said hi his book. “I mean tight. Petite. Delicate. No excess. When I get into the bedroom, I don’t want to see anything that’s big like me.”
In her Los Angeles Times article on Brown, Rosenfeld wrote that the former NFL player understands why many people didn’t appreciate his often-demeaning depictions of women in his book. Even in the late 1980s, there were at least some boundaries for decency.
These boundaries, though, weren’t all that expansive. Such a mentality at that time was usually written off as a “men behaving badly” indiscretion.
But it’s not that way anymore — nor should it be.
The nightmare that numerous women have endured at the hands of violent men has too routinely been shoved to the side. This is especially true of sports personalities who excel at their game.
Numerous people admire the positive contributions Brown made to our culture. But this must not obscure the fact that he victimized women. Any profile of larger-than-life individuals must examine the men rather than the myths, no matter what sports fan bubble this bursts.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
