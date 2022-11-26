WATERTOWN — This year’s gubernatorial race proved quite challenging for me.
In examining what’s occurring in Albany, the Democrats haven’t done much that’s been noteworthy.
Their policies continue to erode many people’s desire to remain in New York.
Residents are abandoning the state in droves.
But most legislators likely won’t take notice of that because they represent New York City, and the regions affected the most by population loss are those from upstate.
This hollows the tax base needed to maintain municipal services while increasing the difficulty to expand economic development.
Getting Democrats to consider reversing horrible policies is like pulling teeth.
They resist anything that challenges their progressive ideas even after they’re shown to be catastrophic.
On the other hand, far too many members of the Republican Party have shown themselves to lack any principles.
They continue to display a frightening devotion to former President Donald J. Trump and determine their level of support for other Republicans who express similar sentiments.
What we have are two political parties that are both profoundly dysfunctional.
If American voters had other viable options on the state and national levels, things would improve.
But we don’t. So we’re left with two appalling choices when it comes to who will govern us.
This is what I experienced when selecting whom to support for governor.
I had no interest in seeing U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin take over the executive branch of state government.
He’s an unabashed Trumper and followed the reckless GOP playbook for campaigning.
His serving as governor would be a recipe for disaster.
But I found the thought of voting for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul just as distasteful.
She has not impressed me at all while in office.
She may not be the micromanaging bully that her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, was when he roamed the Second Floor of the State Capitol.
But she’s carried out the same sleezy politics that Democrats have mastered in Albany to enrich themselves and their friends.
More than anything else, the gubernatorial race was a referendum on Hochul’s time in office so far and the job that Democrats have done post-Cuomo.
And while they retain their hold on the reins of power in state government, Democrats received the unmistakable message that many people aren’t happy with how they’re performing.
Zeldin gave Hochul a run for her money.
He claimed more than 47% of the vote on Nov. 8. Hochul won as expected, but early on it looked like she would notch a win handily.
Republicans earned several seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, increasing their share of the New York delegation.
Democrats don’t know how to respond to this development; all they’ve done is point fingers.
Hochul deserves a good chunk of the blame for what transpired.
As the top Democrat in New York, she sets the tone for everyone else.
From the beginning, she signaled that she was willing to look the other way concerning the corruption that’s plagued her party for decades.
Under pressure, Cuomo resigned from office following credible allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.
But Democrats in Albany exhibited no interest in thoroughly investigating controversies in the executive branch, including how he coopted the state Department of Public Health to mislead the public on the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.
Hochul named Dr. Mary T. Bassett as the state heath commissioner.
Bassett said she intends to look forward, not backward, in charting the state DOH’s course for the future.
It’s nice for Bassett to say she doesn’t want to revisit the past.
But the past is where some monumental errors were made, and we deserve to know who committed them and why.
Hochul also ignored the questions raised about how Brian A. Benjamin managed his political revenues when she named him as her first lieutenant governor in August 2021.
He resigned from office in April after being arrested on federal campaign finance charges.
Then she and the Democrats compounded the loathsome optics of the situation by altering state election law to enable Benjamin to remove his name from the Democratic primary ballot.
If Zeldin had such an albatross around his neck right before the Republican primary, few doubt that the Democrats who control Albany wouldn’t be quite so eager to change the rules merely for the benefit of one candidate.
Shortly after taking office, Hochul boasted to the New York Times that she would use her influence as governor to steer the redistricting process in favor of Democrats.
Then the Democrats gerrymandered the new congressional maps to give themselves a big boost.
Fortunately, the judicial system didn’t let them get away with this.
In 2014, New York voters approved a state constitutional amendment prohibiting gerrymandering. Courts ruled that the Democrats’ maps violated the law.
In this sense, the legal process worked as it is supposed to by correcting an injustice.
But it’s still galling that Hochul and the Democrats were so brazen in their disregard for the expressed will of their constituents.
These are just a few of the reasons that led me to conclude that I simply couldn’t support Hochul for election.
She spoke about reform and transparency when she first took office last year.
But she’s done little to curtail the corrupt practices that have lingered in Albany for years.
So I voted for Zeldin.
This was one of those instances where I had to hold my nose while casting a ballot.
But Hochul has shown she’ll cut corners and allow others to do so if it benefits her personally and her fellow Democrats.
Only rarely does Hochul rise to the challenge and move in a meaningful way to reverse the dreadful ideas that Democrats have enacted.
She’s going to need to do much better if she wants to lure my support in the future.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.