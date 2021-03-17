WATERTOWN — While campaigning for the presidency leading up to the 2008 election, Barack Obama pledged unprecedented openness.
Long story short, that didn’t happen. Obama actually gained a reputation for operating an incredibly closed administration, according to May 24, 2016, column in the Washington Post by Margaret Sullivan.
“[T]he Obama administration itself has been part of a different know-nothing problem. It has kept the news media — and therefore the public — in the dark far too much over the past 7½ years,” the article reported. “After early promises to be the most transparent administration in history, this has been one of the most secretive. And in certain ways, one of the most elusive. It’s also been one of the most punitive toward whistleblowers and leakers who want to bring light to wrongdoing they have observed from inside powerful institutions.”
A few months before Obama would leave office, Sullivan described how he would appear very transparent by granting numerous interviews. But citing a story conducted by retired Towson University professor Martha Joynt Kumar, she wrote that these events were tightly controlled, often focused on a specific issue and done with people who likely wouldn’t ask Obama tough questions.
“More interviews, less accountability. Feet kept safe from the fire,” Sullivan wrote. “Meanwhile, on media rights generally, the Obama administration hasn’t walked its talk. It has set new records for stonewalling or rejecting Freedom of Information requests. And it has used an obscure federal act to prosecute leakers. It continued the punishing treatment of a National Security Agency whistleblower, Thomas Drake (dismaying new details have emerged recently in book excerpts by John Crane, a former Pentagon investigator), and threatened to send the New York Times investigative reporter James Risen to jail for his good-faith insistence on protecting his confidential source.”
Very early in the administration, investigative reporter and author David Cay Johnston developed concerns. He wrote a piece for Columbia Journalism Review about what he believed were pending problems — published nine days after Obama’s 2009 inauguration.
“It’s 3 p.m. and the phone in the White House press secretary’s office is ringing. It rings and rings and rings. Eventually, a recorded voice asks callers to leave a message — followed by a second voice saying the voicemail box is full. After a full week of such calls, a human being answers. But Ben LaBolt immediately bristles when asked to spell his name, refuses to give his job title and says he is going ‘off the record’ until I stop him to explain that the reporter grants that privilege, not the other way around — a basic journalistic standard that LaBolt seems unaware of. He soon hangs up without even hearing what I called to ask about. A return call is answered by Priya Singh, who spells her name when asked, but does not know (or will not say) what her job title is and several times describes requests for information about how the Obama administration press office is operating as a ‘complaint’ which she would pass on. She says she is not authorized to comment, though she at one point tells me she is a spokesperson,” Johnston wrote in his essay. “This might be the simply the problems of a new administration struggling to cope with a flood of calls and perhaps the complex machinery of the modern office. But it might also indicate that President Obama’s messages about open government have not reached press secretary Robert Gibbs and his staff. While it is too early to judge just how this will work out, the early signs are troubling. And interviews with a dozen Washington reporters indicate that the Obama press operation tends to embrace friendly questions, while treating skeptical questions as not worth their time or, worse, as coming from an enemy.”
How elected officials deal with members of the news media is one way to determine whether they’ll allow themselves to be held accountable. Reporters tend to ask annoying questions that solicit more detailed information than the rosy news releases provide and pin down authorities on issues about which they’ve been vague.
But another tool of accountability are the sunshine laws pertaining to federal, state and municipal governments. They mandate that certain records be made accessible and meetings kept open to the public.
With Johnston’s extensive experience in journalism prodding public officials for information, I wanted to get his thoughts on the status of open government. A renowned authority on economics and financial issues, he won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Beat Reporting with the New York Times for “his penetrating and enterprising reporting that exposed loopholes and inequities in the U.S. tax code, which was instrumental in bringing about reforms,” according to the website for the Pulitzer Prizes.
Johnston also covered Donald Trump for more than three decades. He wrote two books on Trump (“The Making of Donald Trump” in 2016 and “It’s Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America” in 2018), and he is planning to release another this year (“The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family”). Johnston is the editor and co-founder of DCReport.org, a website that documents “what the President and Congress DO, not what they SAY.”
Johnston also has a link to upstate New York. He serves as Distinguished Visiting Lecturer at the Syracuse University College of Law.
To mark Sunshine Week, a time when we reflect on the need for government transparency, I asked Johnston via email to comment on how things look today with our Freedom of Information and Open Meeting laws.
“What a curious notion that our federal, state and local governments should be able to hold back the records of how they spend our money and exercise the authority we grant them for our benefit. I’ll make an exception for matters of national security and ongoing criminal investigation but not contracts (especially for terms and pricing), expense accounts and statistical data used internally to measure performance,” he replied back to me. “We should not need Freedom of Information laws. With the exceptions or national security and ongoing investigations, government files should be public. In the digital age, it’s also easy and inexpensive. It’s our government at every level. We own it. The people who run it are temporarily imbued with the authority to act on our behalf, not for themselves. They should be held strictly accountable.
“Ask various courts in this state for the contracts they have with electronic servicing vendors for tickets, and they will ignore you. There’s a terrific story there because the charge for paying anything from water bills and property taxes to parking and traffic tickets range from a token dollar in the city of Rochester to around 4% for some motor vehicle infractions in some rural judicial districts. Who got those contracts, their pricing and when the pricing is high who benefits are matters of public significance that should not be hidden. Washing container presumption that a record is public, place the burden on the officials to justify withholding, required the payments to requesters of legal and other fees if they prevail and provide for sanctions including removal from office and criminal prosecution when it is established the documents were withheld for illegitimate reasons. A rule on excessive request is also reasonable because there are nutcase demand files for no good reason. Such a rule should contain an exemption for bona fide academic research and journalism, leaving it up to judges to decide if one is actually an academic or engaged in journalism.”
Maintaining open government can be quite problematic on the local level.
“As a general rule, I’m not a heavy user of the federal FOIA because there is so much in the public record that journalist don’t even look at. That’s a core idea at DCreport.org, the nonprofit and advertising-free news service that I run together with retired senior journalists from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and, until recently, Fox News,” Johnston wrote in his email. “That said, I know many others who have made smart use of FOIA requests that uncovered serious problems from inefficiency to criminality. It’s our government. We own it. We should act like owners, not renters or — as far too many Americans do — squatters. It is only through access to information that we can hold accountable those with temporary grandpa power to act on our behalf.”
We have many challenges to overcome to ensure that our view of government operations does not become obstructed. But I feel better about the future of holding public officials accountable knowing that Johnston and numerous other dedicated journalists are on the job.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
