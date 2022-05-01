WATERTOWN — Imagine if Donald J. Trump had persuaded members of Congress to change federal election law in such a way that it would boost his chances of winning re-election.
If he were still president and Republicans controlled both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate with overwhelming majorities, it’s quite possible that he could talk them into doing his bidding. They could pass legislation that would give him an advantage over other candidates.
The outcry against this, particularly from Democrats, would be immense. They would denounce it as an abuse of the legislative process and executive authority. No other candidate could undertake this, so for Trump and his compliant Republicans in Congress to carry this out would be an outrage.
Democrats would be justified in opposing this measure in the strongest possible terms. So it’s odd that there are very few objections to the fact that similar behavior is going on in Albany.
State legislators are now working on a bill to have Brian A. Benjamin removed from the ballot as a candidate for lieutenant governor before the Democratic primary June 28 — and time is of the essence. The last day to have an absentee ballot postmarked is June 13. And early voting will be held from June 18 to June 26.
Benjamin resigned as lieutenant governor April 12 after being arrested on federal charges of campaign finance fraud. But he remains on the ballot for the upcoming primary.
It would be incredibly embarrassing for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to be on the ballot for the general election with Benjamin as her running mate. So, naturally, Democrats in Albany are more than willing to accommodate her by revising state election law — at this late stage — to kick him off.
Democratic leaders must be worried that he could still win the primary, otherwise they wouldn’t bother changing the law. This blatant abuse of power is yet another example of how corrupt state government remains.
Would these same legislators be willing to alter election law if one of the Republican candidates for governor had asked them to do so to avoid running with a Republican lieutenant governor candidate under federal indictment? I’m inclined to believe that such a request would be denied.
Democrats in Albany are acting as Hochul’s campaign staffers — at the public’s expense — at the same time they got caught running afoul of the law. The state Court of Appeals on Wednesday struck down the state Senate and congressional district maps drafted by legislators earlier this year.
In a 4-3 ruling, the court declared that lawmakers had gerrymandered the maps in carrying out the redistricting process. New York voters in 2014 approved an amendment to the state constitution to specify that districts should “consist of contiguous territory,” “be as compact in form as practicable” and “shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.”
Last year, Democrats displayed their utter contempt for this clearly expressed will of their constituents. Before this reformed redistricting process was put into use for the first time, they sought to alter the procedure to favor them.
To approve the map offered by the new redistricting commission created as part of the reform measure, lawmakers need to get a vote of at least two-thirds of members of both chambers if one political party controls the Legislature. This makes it more likely that representatives of the opposing party will need to support the proposed map for it to pass.
But this wasn’t good enough for Democrats. They placed a proposed constitutional amendment on November’s ballot to require a simple majority rather than a two-thirds vote in each chamber to accept the newly drawn maps.
Fortunately, voters rejected this plan. But it demonstrated the Democrats’ desire to continue to dominate the redistricting process, no matter what New Yorkers wanted.
The redistricting commission was unable to agree on maps to present to the full state Legislature, so lawmakers got to take over the process. And, yes, they gerrymandered their hearts out.
Based on the 2020 census, the number of U.S. House seats for New York will be reduced from 27 to 26 for this year’s election. Democrats in Albany found a way to alienate Republican voters even more than they normally do.
They drew maps that would virtually guarantee Democratic victories in at least four additional congressional races and possibly in five. So Democrats would control more than 85% of all congressional districts in New York.
It’s good that the Court of Appeals saw this illegal scheme for what it was. A special master from Pennsylvania will take over the process and draw new maps. Hopefully, this will restore a modicum of faith in the system.
The common response from progressives is this: Given how Republicans are corrupting the electoral process throughout the country, Democrats in New York had to make sure to get as much of an edge as they could here. This will create a more “level playing field,” they said.
This is absurd! It justifies the fact that these legislators broke their oaths of office by violating the state constitution. It tells them that as long as it benefits them politically, ignoring the law is acceptable.
There is a great deal of criticism lobbed against Republicans across the nation for how they’re trying to subvert democracy, and it’s well deserved. So many GOP stalwarts have deluded themselves into believing that only Republican victories are legitimate in any election. This has become a necessary assertion in Trump’s cult of personality.
Be that as it may, this doesn’t justify Democrats in Albany distorting the electoral process themselves. When people talk about the need to put our nation over any political party, it cuts both ways.
Democrats as well as Republicans must act in the best interests of those who put them into public office. A governmental entity isn’t a private club to use for their own gratification. And whatever partisan label is involved, we need to call out corruption whenever we see it.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.