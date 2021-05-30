WATERTOWN — It’s humbling to ponder how many Americans esteem our country’s preservation higher than their own lives.
More than 7,000 U.S. troops have died since 2001 in the War on Terror. In the Mexican/American War, this number was more than 13,000.
The death toll climbs from there: War of 1812, about 20,000 dead; American Revolution, about 25,000; Korean War, more than 36,000; and in the Vietnam War, more than 58,000. At least 116,000 U.S. troops died in World War I, and more than 405,000 were killed in World War II.
However, the truly appalling numbers came from the Civil War. This claimed the lives of at least 620,000 troops, with some estimates as high as 750,000.
It’s proper that we commemorate these brave souls each Memorial Day. The horrible truth is that we wouldn’t enjoy the liberties we have without these sacrifices.
But at an event nearly 160 years ago to dedicate a new cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., Abraham Lincoln gave us a new challenge. He implored us not just to honor our war dead but to fulfill their mission of rebuilding this nation.
Garry Wills, a professor of history emeritus at Northwestern University, offered a brilliant examination of Lincoln’s speech. He won the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction in 1993 for his book “Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words that Remade America.”
The Battle of Gettysburg — which occurred from July 1 to July 3, 1863 — claimed more than 7,000 lives. When the dedication ceremony took place Nov. 19 of that year, numerous bodies still had not been properly buried. The odor of rotting flesh remained pungent.
Wills highlighted the goals Lincoln had in mind when he accepted the invitation to make “a few appropriate remarks” at the planned federal cemetery. But he also contrasted this with what the president left out of his speech during this solemn event.
“It is brief, one might argue, because it is silent on so much that one would expect to hear about,” Wills wrote. “The Gettysburg Address does not mention Gettysburg. Nor slavery. Nor — more surprising — the Union. (Certainly not the South.) The other major message of 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation, is not mentioned, much less defended or vindicated. The ‘great task’ mentioned in the address is not emancipation but the preservation of self-government.”
Lincoln sought to recast our experiment in self-government. He wanted Americans to filter our nation’s founding more through the Declaration of Independence than the U.S. Constitution. He focused our attention on the Declaration’s abstract promotion of equality, something lacking in the Constitution.
“Lincoln is here not only to sweeten the air of Gettysburg but to clear the infected atmosphere of American history itself, tainted with official sins and inherited guilt. He would cleanse the Constitution — not as William Lloyd Garrison had, by burning an instrument that countenanced slavery,” Wills wrote. “He altered the document from within by appeal from its letter to the spirit, subtly changing the recalcitrant stuff of that legal compromise, bringing it to its own indictment. By implicitly doing this, he performed one of the most daring acts of open-air sleight-of-hand ever witnessed by the unsuspecting. Everyone in that vast throng of thousands was having his or her intellectual pocket picked. The crowd departed with a new thing in its ideological luggage, the new constitution Lincoln had substituted for the one they had brought there with them. They walked off from those curving graves on the hillside, under a changed sky, into a different America. Lincoln had revolutionized the Revolution, giving people a new past to live with that would change their future indefinitely.”
Lincoln connected our founding with the ongoing struggle for freedom undertook by the Civil War soldiers. Their deaths hallowed this ground at Gettysburg.
But we must ensure such sacrifices have meaning by carrying on their work of expanding liberty to everyone. So it’s not enough to remember the bravery of our war dead on Memorial Day. We have an obligation to see that equality is realized in its fullest sense if our nation is to live up to its founding principles.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
