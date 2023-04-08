WATERTOWN — Some restaurants place an emphasis on their pancakes during New York state’s annual Maple Weekend.
They tie into the events occurring on these dates by bringing customers’ attention to this culinary delight. Maple Weekend (actually made up of two consecutive weekends) takes place at the height of the maple season. Late winter/early spring is the time for producers to extract sap out of their trees.
However, the people who operate Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn never feel the need to wait until the maple season to promote their pancakes. They don’t have to. It’s the only time of the year when the popular eatery is open.
Cartwright family members have state of the art equipment for producing and selling maple syrup; they also operate a full-time dairy farm. But for two months each season, they run their restaurant near Angelica in Allegany County. The town of Angelica is about an hour and a half south of Rochester, part of a region called the Genesee Valley; this is on the southwest part of New York.
Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn isn’t merely a breakfast joint that’s popular with the locals. For the two months of the year that it’s open, it attracts visitors from throughout New York, across the country — and around the world.
And its menu is pretty basic: pancakes, eggs, sausage, maybe a slice of ham. Naturally, there’s plenty of Cartwright’s legendary maple syrup available.
Side orders include toast and applesauce. The restaurant also offers a variety of beverages as well as desserts. In addition, Cartwright’s has sausage burgers and beef burgers (with or without cheese) for those looking for something other than pancakes.
My guess, though, is that the latter items make up a small portion of the daily orders at Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn. People came here for the pancakes. And the restaurant provides all-you-can eat pancakes, so customers better be hungry when they walk through the front door.
Cartwright’s offers buckwheat pancakes, and workers cook them all day long. It’s fascinating to watch them make pancakes for hours at a time on the restaurant’s large griddle.
Last weekend, I fulfilled a promise made years ago to travel to Angelica and stop at Cartwright’s. If you’re not familiar with the area, finding the restaurant can be tricky. I got lost a few times trying to follow directions from various websites.
But I finally made my way there, and it was a terrific experience. Staffers are very friendly and accommodating, and the food is sensational!
But leave the credit cards at home as Cartwright’s accepts only cash and checks (there is an ATM inside the building). Today is the final day of the 2023 season for Cartwright’s.
This is a landmark year for the business. Members of the family opened the restaurant 60 years ago, and they’ve never looked back.
“The Maple Tree Inn began serving its first pancakes and maple syrup in the year 1963,” according to information on the restaurant’s website. “But first, let’s go back to when the Cartwrights first began producing maple syrup. Jacob Closser, Ronald’s great-great-grandfather, began the operation back in the 1850s with seven small evaporators. The maple syrup he produced was made into sugar cakes and peddled in Geneseo, Mount Morris, Nunda and Dalton. In 1913, Austin Cartwright, Ronald’s grandfather, bought the farm and sugar bush from Jacob’s heirs. He then continued the tradition of producing maple syrup. Ronald, along with his brother Clarence and two sisters Eileen and Norma, came to live with their grandparents, Austin and Grace Cartwright, in 1933 after their parents died within five months of each other. This was quite an undertaking, considering that all four of the children were under the age of 7. Ronald, Clarence and their grandfather maintained a small shack on the farm, which burned in 1937. They then built another one, which Ronald and Clarence continued to operate after their grandfather died in 1961. But as fate would have it, that shack also burned in 1962. Still wanting to continue producing maple syrup, Ronald and his wife, Virginia, whom he married in 1949, decided to build another sugar shack in 1963; however, this one was going to be different. They discussed the idea of building a restaurant where they could serve pancakes just like the ones Ronald’s grandmother used to make and sell their syrup to the public instead of selling it in bulk to Vermont. Thus, the Maple Tree Inn was born. Since the restaurant began, there has never been a shortage of helping hands as Ronald and Virginia had six children: Dale, Brenda, Dewight, Kenny, LaVergne and Rhonda. Life was kept hectic with running the restaurant, managing a large dairy farm and attending school activities.
“The Cartwright business has seen much progress over the years. The family has grown, and now the grandchildren are helping. The restaurant has been remodeled and expanded many times all the while perfecting the famous family pancake recipe. The restaurant originally seated just 15 people. The family places [more than] 10,000 taps each year, and most of the sap is piped by tubing to holding tanks. The large evaporator is still fired by wood, but the time-consuming task of boiling has been greatly reduced by the 1984 installation of a reverse osmosis machine. This modern equipment removes the excess water from the sap, thus reducing the time and energy needed to produce syrup. In 2006, we became the first syrup producer in the United States to own and operate a state-of-the-art evaporator. This stainless steel evaporator is lead free, has a pre-heater to warm the sap prior to boiling, uses less wood and operates more efficiently, [ensuring] greater control in producing high-quality syrup. Our new reverse osmosis machine, purchased in 2015, can process 3,600 gallons of raw sap per hour.”
The efficiency with which staff members at Cartwright’s produce pancakes and other menu items brings to mind images of a factory assembly line, first devised by Henry Ford to make his cars. And there is some similarity. Like any good restaurant, a plate moves through different areas where food is prepared to “construct” a breakfast.
However, this could lead people to believe those running Cartwright’s are mindless machines merely filling up space on a dish. This isn’t true at all.
They are very mindful of their customers and anticipate what they need. The woman overseeing the griddle when I was there served me my breakfast order because the waitress who wrote it down was busy with other patrons. And as she was cooking her pancakes, this woman also placed a plate full of them on the counter near me when she saw that I was about done with the ones I had ordered.
It was a great visit, one that I’ll be sure to make again. Cartwright’s has a gift shop offering their maple syrup, pancake mix and frozen sausage patties (among other items). The restaurant does not offer shopping online, though, which I initially thought was unfortunate.
But after reconsidering this fact, I appreciated it even more. The message that those who run Cartwright’s are sending is this:
“If you want to sample our products, you have to visit us. We love our customers and are pleased to see them drop by. Don’t be a stranger!”
Southwestern New York may not be a frequent destination for me. But at least I know that come maple season, Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn will have its doors open — if only for two months. It’s definitely a trip worth making.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
