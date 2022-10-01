Many are undertaking efforts to prevent suicide

Attendees of a summit organized by the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition participate in an exercise to develop ideas addressing obstacles to accessing behavioral health services. Courtesy of Jerry Moore

WATERTOWN — It’s encouraging to see good people working together to reduce the incidence of suicide.

I’m a member of the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition, and we held a dynamic summit Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge on Bradley Street in Watertown. We’re updating our strategic plan and invited stakeholders from throughout the community to help us sharpen our focus.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.