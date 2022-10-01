WATERTOWN — It’s encouraging to see good people working together to reduce the incidence of suicide.
I’m a member of the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition, and we held a dynamic summit Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge on Bradley Street in Watertown. We’re updating our strategic plan and invited stakeholders from throughout the community to help us sharpen our focus.
About 60 people attended the event. They represented organizations such as Carthage Area Hospital, Children’s Home of Jefferson County, Citizen Advocates, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, Jefferson County Board of Legislators, Pivot, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Watertown Police Department, to name a few.
Alicia Ruperd and Beth Solar, co-chairs of the coalition, moderated the summit and provided information about suicide and the importance of the work we carry out. Tim Ruetten, director of the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, gave some background on our group. And Garra Lloyd-Lester, coordinator of Community and Coalition Initiatives at the Suicide Prevention Center of New York State, discussed recent statistics regarding suicide.
I offered a presentation as someone with lived experience pertaining to suicide. I spoke about the death of my sister Julie, how this affected my family and the ways we responded to her loss.
The second part of the summit entailed having those in attendance participate in an exercise. We examined challenges to accessing mental health programs in this region.
We then split up into groups to tackle one of these issues and brainstorm ideas about how to overcome any obstacles to improving services.
This exercise proved to be very worthwhile. My group dealt with the lack of social service providers in Northern New York.
The goal was to assess potential solutions by ranking their value to achieving the goal and the resources necessary to accomplish this.
Reviewing these ideas will help members of the coalition prioritize the objectives we establish. This allows us to evaluate what kind of return we’ll get from implementing an idea vs. what kind of resources will be necessary to get the job done.
The ideas we developed were divided into four categories: low value/low resource, high value/low resource, low value/high resource and high value/high resource. Those deemed high value/low resource are the most promising because they’ll likely result in a good return with few resources spent.
In contrast, those labeled as low value/high resource are the most concerning because they’ll provide a minimal return but will require the most resources to implement.
Here is one example of how this activity produced excellent ideas. Anita Seefried-Brown, a staff member of Pivot and member of the Alliance for Better Communities, served on my team in this exercise. She recommended that a survey be developed that could be given to young people in a variety of circumstances.
The survey would ask these youths to list any mental health issues they were experiencing. This could be administered at schools, hospitals or social service agencies.
It would provide critical information about what’s troubling children and young adults the most. Their responses could be assessed to prioritize these issues when determining how to address them.
We categorized this idea as high value/low resource, making it a desirable proposal. It would yield tremendously important information but wouldn’t be difficult to implement.
This summit was a good step forward in helping us to ensure our focus is on track to accomplish our overall objectives as a coalition. It was wonderful to see everyone there working toward a common goal: preventing suicide. We’re grateful to all those who participated and provided their insights.
* * *
September was National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and many good things occurred.
For example, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 in Carthage held a Stop 22 Walk on Sept. 24. The VFW partnered with the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and the North County Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition. The name of the event reflected the average number of veterans who take their own lives every day, which is 22.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will hold its annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Oct. 9 at Thompson Park in Watertown. The Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition has organized a team to participate. Karen Heisig, area director of the AFSP’s Greater Central New York chapter, serves as a member of our council.
Anyone wishing to donate to the JCSPC team may visit wdt.me/JTbddw. For more information about the Oct. 9 event, visit wdt.me/7vXLe9.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released provisional data on suicide deaths in the United States for 2021. Sadly, they show a 4% increase in completed suicides: from 45,979 in 2020 to 47,646 last year. Suicides deceased in 2020, so this is a concerning trend; it shows there is much more work to be done.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
