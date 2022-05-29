This column originally appeared in the Watertown Daily Times on May 25, 2014:
WATERTOWN — Even though I had been attending this event virtually my whole life, it had never before dawned on me to that being there was inappropriate.
But something a few years ago compelled me to question the value of paying tribute to this nation’s war dead with a parade.
And I can recall the exact moment when this sense of unease first occurred.
The Memorial Day parade through the South Side neighborhood in which I grew up is the longest continuously held such event in Chicago.
My father, who watched the parade in the same neighborhood when he was a child, would lead us from our home to the parade route several blocks away.
Of course, Memorial Day in my home began with displaying a large U.S. flag on our front porch.
This was the flag that my dad inherited from his family; it graced the coffin of his father when he died to commemorate his service in the military (the flag had 48 stars, as neither Alaska nor Hawaii was a state when my grandfather died).
One of my most cherished memories was helping my father unfold and hang the flag on the morning of patriotic holidays and then folding it back up and putting it away in the evening.
Our Memorial Day parade proceeds northbound for more than 2 miles through one section of my neighborhood.
It always ends up in one of our community parks where additional ceremonies are held.
But as I stood along the parade route several years ago, a strange sensation gripped me. It happened just as the man who serves this Chicago community in the U.S. House of Representatives passed by.
Following him were several young people tossing candy to children lining the street.
This is a common sight at parades, and that’s when this thought suddenly hit me:
Are we doing those who died in our wars a disservice by treating this moment like any other holiday?
It figures that this idea would strike me as a result of seeing an elected official at a parade.
Now, I have had good relationships with many of the politicians I’ve known throughout my life.
Don’t get me wrong.
And I admire this particular congressional representative, even though I no longer live in his district.
I have no doubt that his presence at the annual Memorial Day parade is meant to convey his deep respect for those who have died serving our nation.
But since their primary purpose at public events is to get the kind of exposure that helps keep them in office, I’ve come up with a plan when it comes to elected officials participating in parades.
Rather than marching in parades on different holidays and detracting from the event’s true meaning, they should stage their own parade and see if anyone shows up.
Imagine that:
Watching nothing but politicians march in a parade for an hour or two.
Is that one you’d bring your kids to?
Putting aside my pet peeve about elected officials crashing parades, I was left feeling odd on this particular Memorial Day.
The upbeat and festive nature of a parade went against the somber mind-set that should be part of an event commemorating our war dead.
Would we use silly floats, balloons, clowns and candy as part of a funeral?
Would we feature a grand marshal in an antique car during the procession to the cemetery?
This in no way is meant to impugn the motives of any individuals or groups sponsoring or organizing local Memorial Day parades.
I know they have the best of intentions, and these are events that residents truly enjoy.
But I wanted to raise the issue of whether parades should remain a feature of Memorial Day ceremonies.
Are there more appropriate ways of recalling the sacrifices that so many have made to protect our liberties?
Memorial Day this year will be particularly meaningful in our nation’s capital.
This month [May 2014] marks the 150th anniversary of the first military burial at Arlington National Cemetery.
Previously owned by Robert E. Lee’s wife, this site once housed slaves.
The government then began burying Americans there who fought to free those slaves.
People have died in horrific ways serving our country, and Memorial Day is designed to help us grieve their loss.
Perhaps it’s time to reprioritize this sentiment.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
