WATERTOWN — Numerous fans across the country have cherished their memories of Tony Bennett.
He’s been performing live and recording music for decades. He started earning money as a singer in New York City restaurants as a teenager.
And there is no doubt that many people in Northern New York have fond reminisces of him as well. Following the death of his father in the mid-1930s, he lived with an uncle, Dominick Benedetto, in Pyrites; this is about 9 miles from Canton. Bennett (born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in 1926) likely still has relatives in the north country.
At age 94, Bennett continues to do what he loves. For the past few years, he’s been collaborating with Lady Gaga on another album; it will be released this spring. This is a follow-up to their 2014 album titled “Cheek to Cheek.”
It’s a testament to Bennett’s extraordinary talent that his career has lasted this long. As an entertainment icon, he’s created an indelible image.
But sadly, Bennett has difficulty retaining this image in his head. In an article published earlier this month by AARP Magazine, his family revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.
The piece is beautifully written by journalist and author John Colapinto. He describes sitting down with Bennett and his wife, Susan, last fall in the couple’s high-rise apartment overlooking Central Park in New York City.
“Nattily dressed in a blue blazer over an open-collared shirt, dark slacks and white running shoes, he was, at 94, startlingly youthful in appearance and instantly recognizable: the blue, heavy-lidded eyes, the iconic Roman nose, the coiffed salt-and-pepper hair,” Colapinto wrote. “Missing, however, was the easy, ever-present smile that helped brand him the nice-guy singing idol of his generation — more approachable than the volatile [Frank] Sinatra or the jokily ‘drunken’ Dean Martin. Instead, his expression had a masklike impassivity that changed only slightly to dim awareness when Susan, a slim, fine-featured 54-year-old, placed a hand on his shoulder, leaned over and said: ‘This is John, Tone. He’s come to talk to us about the new album.’ She spoke into his ear, a little loudly perhaps, in a prompting, emphatic register, as if trying to reach her husband through a barrier that had fallen between him and the rest of the world. Indeed she was. He looked expressionlessly into my eyes before returning wordlessly to his book.
“Tony Bennett has Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of age-related dementia. Alzheimer’s is characterized by a progressive memory loss that robs its sufferers of many of the gifts that we all take for granted — speech, understanding, treasured memories, recognition of loved ones — and leaves them utterly dependent on caregivers. Bennett, first diagnosed in 2016, has so far been spared the disorientation that can prompt patients to wander from home, as well as the episodes of terror, rage or depression that can accompany Alzheimer’s frightening detachment from reality; and, indeed, he might never develop these symptoms. But there was little doubt that the disease had progressed. Even his increasingly rare moments of clarity and awareness reveal the depths of his debility. At one point, as Susan and I stood chatting, he looked up suddenly from the book in his lap and, flashing that familiar smile, asked me in his soft, sueded whisper, ‘How’s the weather outside?’ Had I not known that he and Susan had just returned from walking their dog in the park, I might not have suspected that anything was amiss.”
The article chronicles Bennett’s career as well as the challenges he’s faced in keeping it going. The British Invasion in the early and mid-1960s saw a change in people’s musical tastes, and Bennett’s style was not in fashion.
He struggled for the next few decades to find his place in America’s shifting entertainment scene. But with the help of his sons, Bennett was able to sell younger audiences on the jazz singing that was his trademark.
He returned to Columbia Records and released “The Art of Excellence” in 1986. This began a comeback truly in keeping with the incredible history of other great performers. Suddenly, a new generation of fans discovered they loved what Bennett has always offered audiences through his music.
He released “Tony Bennett: MTV Unplugged” after appearing on the popular cable TV station’s program in 1994. It won the Grammy Awards in 1995 for Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance.
Bennett rebooted his career and hasn’t looked back. His son Danny, who has been his manager for about 40 years, was credited in Colapinto’s piece as having successfully enhanced Bennett’s profile during this time. He arranged a series of duets between Bennett and singers such as k.d. lang, John Mayer, Sting, James Taylor and Amy Winehouse.
And then there’s Lady Gaga. To have Bennett working with the 34-year performer — who’s carved out a distinct niche for herself in popular music — isn’t something that he or his original base of fans would have expected when he began in this industry nearly 80 years ago.
But in some way, it makes perfect sense. Bennett recognized something in Lady Gaga that she didn’t see herself.
Colapinto wrote: “Their first, electrifying duet (‘The Lady Is a Tramp’ in 2011) proved to be a life-changing moment for Gaga when the 20-something glam-rock/techno-pop star realized, under Tony’s tutelage, that she was (like him) also a jazz singer — someone who can riff off a melody, easily improvising harmonic detours of stunning beauty. ‘The fact that Tony sees me as a natural-born jazz singer is still something that I haven’t gotten over,’ Gaga recently said.”
It’s interesting to grasp that while music continually changes to adjust to new tastes, some things about it last forever. The fundamentals of vocal excellence are the same no matter who’s doing the singing.
It’s unfortunate that Bennett is enduring Alzheimer’s disease and all the problems that come with it. But his wife and other family members take very good care of him.
They’re preserving the legacy of one of our nation’s foremost entertainers who continues to inspire younger singers. Bennett’s ongoing popularity speaks well of how he’s honed his craft and the wonderful job that his loved ones are doing in maintaining the image he’s earned throughout his career.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send email to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
