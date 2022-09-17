WATERTOWN — It’s not every day that you bump into a monarch by accident.
I had the chance to watch Queen Elizabeth II carry out a wonderful tradition during a visit to London in 2015. One of my sisters worked there at the time, and I stayed with her during a weeklong vacation.
The previous day, I went to some of the popular sites in London. Westminster Abbey was the last planned stop.
But I arrived there too late in the afternoon to get in; the abbey closed as I waited in line. So I decided to make this my first stop the next day.
Emerging from The Tube (London’s subway system) at the Westminster Abbey station the following morning, I saw that the streets were blocked with barricades. More and more people began lining up for some obviously big event.
A few individuals standing near me said this was the opening of the new session of Parliament. And as customary, the ruling monarch goes to the House of Lords on the first day to deliver a speech. Everyone waited along the street to see the queen’s carriage pass by.
Standing right behind one of the barricades, I had an excellent vantage point to see the queen as she made her way to Parliament. So with my camera in hand, I decided to hang around. Those of us standing along the street were entertained by members of a Buckingham Palace band, who performed as we all waited.
It took nearly two hours, but Queen Elizabeth finally appeared. She and Prince Philip were (as always) dressed magnificently as they traveled in a gold-covered carriage.
Who wouldn’t want to make such a morning commute to the office? Boy, I hope they had their travel mugs so they could enjoy coffee on the run.
I began snapping some photos as the royal couple passed by. The crowd had grown considerably by now, so I was glad that I had remained in my spot. This viewing location wouldn’t have been available had I acted on an impulse to visit Westminster Abbey and come back later to see the queen.
As with just about everything else the queen does, this moment was part of a long tradition in the United Kingdom. Her visit to Parliament is a reminder of this split system: She serves as head of state while the prime minister serves as the head of government.
The idea of a constitutional monarchy has always fascinated me.
The king or queen is the sovereign ruler over his or her subjects — but only because the constitution allows it. And since U.K. citizens control who sits in Parliament’s House of Commons, they have the authority to demand changes to the constitution.
This, of course, could include getting rid of the monarchy. As with any nation that practices democracy, the people ultimately are the ones who are sovereign. Their ongoing desire to see the monarchy remain in place is what makes them subject to royal rule.
As an American, I find this concept rather odd. Why permit someone to lord over you? If you’re really the one in charge, what’s the point?
I didn’t grow up in Britain, so this doesn’t make much sense. But the people there are entitled to their traditions, no matter how peculiar they seem.
And the opening day of a new Parliament is steeped in traditions. The queen enters the House of Lords as part of a well-choreographed ceremony. She arrives there wearing a tiara, but she places a crown on her head in a back room before taking her seat on a throne in front of the members of the House of Lords.
Someone with the title of black rod (the senior officer of the House of Lords) is then dispatched to call on “the rabble” in the House of Commons to join them. As the black rod approaches, the door to the House of Commons is slammed shut.
The black rod then strikes this door three times with a staff. Once opened, members of the House of Commons are beckoned to appear before the queen for her speech. They enter the House of Lords, and the queen delivers her address.
What’s most interesting is that this ceremony could not take place in the House of Commons. The ruling monarch is prohibited from entering this chamber of Parliament — which is the people’s house!
This custom came about due to an incident that occurred 380 years ago. King Charles I stormed into the House of Commons in January 1642 and called for several members to be detained.
William Lenthall, the speaker, refused to carry out the king’s order. This demonstrated that the loyalty of those in the House of Commons was to the people, not the monarch.
A civil war ensued, and King Charles I was eventually deposed and executed. The monarchy was reinstated years later when Charles II returned from exile, but this new arrangement came with some strings attached.
Despite the more limited powers, the monarchy thrived. It remains popular in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth of Nations.
And few British monarchs have captured people’s imagination like Queen Elizabeth II. Her death on Sept. 8 showed the depth of respect that millions around the world have for her.
Obviously, these sentiments aren’t universal. Many people have expressed their contempt for the monarchy and opposition to the numerous appalling acts committed in the name of the British empire.
Being of Irish ancestry, I understand these feelings.
Dermot MacMurrogh served as king of Leinster in the 12th century but was driven into France. He invited English troops to Ireland to help him regain power in 1168 — and they still haven’t left!
There’s no way to ignore the long history of British atrocities. And the monarchy shares a good share of the blame for these incidents.
However, the British empire substantially diminished throughout the 20th century. While they haven’t atoned for everything, British government officials have tried to make amends for what’s occurred in the past.
During her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth has overseen many changes. By and large, she led an exemplary life.
Perhaps this is the true value of the monarchy. Politicians come and go, picking up numerous enemies along the way. Many of them today are more reviled than they are beloved.
But during her long reign, Queen Elizabeth became so admired because she conducted herself so admirably. It’s rare to see a public figure these days with the reputation like the one she earned.
My sister — who is a huge fan of the royal family — jokes about how jealous she still is about my encounter with the queen. She lived in London for several years but has no royal sightings to show for it.
On the other hand, I was there merely a few days and have a unique memory. You just have to be at the right place at the right time.
That phrase ideally fits Queen Elizabeth II: She found herself at the right place at the right time in history. The United Kingdom and the world are richer because of this.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.