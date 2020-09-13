WATERTOWN — Some television viewers who had for years received their programming for free rebelled against the notion of paying for “cable TV.”
Why should they fork over money to watch shows they can get merely by attaching an antenna on their television sets? They may not get the best picture available, but it didn’t cost them any of their hard-earned cash.
In some form of another, cable television had been gaining a foothold into U.S. homes since the late 1940s. At that time, it was focused sufficiently enough on families in rural communities who couldn’t receive an adequate reception of locally broadcast channels. So whatever expenses were incurred seemed trivial to those finally able to get a better picture.
A few decades later, cable TV offerings remained optional. But companies began providing original programming, so more customers chose this route.
When cable services became the standard method of watching television, the modest pushback began. Sure, cable TV offered much better reception and new programming — including content that couldn’t be shown over publicly owned broadcast stations. And the number of people who objected to switching to cable may well have been relatively small.
However, this trend cut into family budgets. Is it fair to pressure Americans to spend money on something they had long received for free?
Today, most people don’t bat an eye over allocating between $100 and $200 a month for cable or satellite television. Of course, this now usually comes with access to programming through the internet. The issue these days is whether streaming services will eventually replace cable TV.
This bit of television history struck me a few days ago when I responded to a comment someone made on Facebook. The woman expressed her dismay at not being able to read an article in one of the local newspapers because the company used a paywall. She said anything posted to a social media platform such as Facebook should be offered free of charge.
I replied that presenting news costs money, and readers should be willing to help those in this industry finance their work they produce. A debate in the Facebook comment section ensued about the merits of charging customers to read content online vs. continuing to give it away for free.
I sympathize with people who are frustrated by the need to start shelling out bucks for items that have so far been provided for free. When the World Wide Web became popular in the mid-1990s, it never dawned on news organizations to start charging customers for access to their internet stories.
No one really knew how this phenomenal form of communication would develop, so we all just worked at getting stuff ready to go online. We figured that as long as we had a presence on the internet, some smart people would eventually find ways to monetize our efforts.
It took years for some news organizations to start earning a profit from their websites. But in the meantime, the industry — particularly the newspaper segment — was being decimated by shifting reading trends.
The internet became a double-edged sword. While it gave us a new way to reach many more readers, it cut deeply into our core product: print. This is where we derived the bulk of our revenue. But people in large numbers traded holding a newspaper in their hands to get their news for holding a smartphone or tablet, which offered much of the same content.
So having to pay for items that were free just last week is distressing. I become irked as well when trying to read an article on a website that for years has offered news for free only to run up against a paywall.
Come on! I’m a fellow journalist. Can’t you look the other way while I peruse your online content?
However, I enjoy getting paid by my bosses every week. And I’m sure the reporters, photographers, designers and editors whose work I want to read on their websites appreciate being compensated as well.
Perhaps the news industry waited far too long to implement paywalls. But they serve a good purpose, and readers should understand this.
It takes money to produce the news stories that people want to read. And if you “Like” a media company’s Facebook page, this indicates you enjoy the content it offers. Therefore, you should be willing to help the organization finance these articles.
It’s a difficult transition, but this too will eventually work itself out. Just like with cable TV, customers will at some point stop flinching when subscribing to online news forums. About the only remaining question is how long the resistance to this inevitability will last.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
