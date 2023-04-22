Red flag law raises red flags

Two state Supreme Court justices have dismissed temporary extreme risk protection orders, designed to remove firearms from people deemed potentially harmful to themselves or others, after declaring New York’s red flag law unconstitutional. The rulings applied only to the cases these justices handled; they do not invalidate the state’s law. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Two New York jurists over the past four months have exposed the serious problems with the state’s red flag law.

In separate instances, state Supreme Court Justices Thomas E. Moran (Monroe County, Dec. 22) and Craig Stephen Brown (Orange County, April 4) dismissed temporary extreme risk protection orders by declaring the process unconstitutional. While their rulings affect only the cases brought before them, they undermine the weak foundation upon which the law is built. This could lead to the state’s red flag law ultimately being tossed.

