WATERTOWN — Two New York jurists over the past four months have exposed the serious problems with the state’s red flag law.
In separate instances, state Supreme Court Justices Thomas E. Moran (Monroe County, Dec. 22) and Craig Stephen Brown (Orange County, April 4) dismissed temporary extreme risk protection orders by declaring the process unconstitutional. While their rulings affect only the cases brought before them, they undermine the weak foundation upon which the law is built. This could lead to the state’s red flag law ultimately being tossed.
TERPOs are issued by judges based on petitions filed by residents in civil proceedings. This authorizes law enforcement agents to carry out a search warrant and seize any firearms possessed by a designated individual.
Such an order is issued on the belief that the person may harm him-/herself or others. The judge must hold a hearing within six business days of the TERPO being executed, during which time the individual may petition to have the firearms returned.
The idea behind the red flag law (Civil Procedure Law and Rules §63-a) is commendable. People concerned about the behavior of someone they know who owns firearms may seek to have the guns temporarily removed, reducing the likelihood of violence.
Once the individual demonstrates that he or she no longer poses a threat, the firearms will be returned. But if the judge determines that the person still may engage in violence, an extreme risk protection order is issued. This allows the state to keep the firearms indefinitely.
However, the procedures outlined here run afoul of the U.S. Constitution. The 14h Amendment states: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
What masquerades as due process in the red flag law occurs only after New York has already confiscated an individual’s personal property — which clearly violates the 14th Amendment. That’s just one major flaw with the TERPO system.
It’s true that the judge must set a hearing with the individual whose firearms were taken. But since the petition was filed in civil court, the respondent must hire a lawyer if he or she wishes to be represented by legal counsel throughout the process. This can be quite expensive.
And during the hearing, the onus is on the respondent to prove that he or she is not a threat to anyone. This stands the standard presumption of innocence on its head.
Under that principle, it’s up to the individual making the accusations (a prosecutor in a criminal matter; a plaintiff in a civil proceeding) to prove a case. The defendant/respondent need not prove that he or she is innocent.
But it works the other way around under the red flag law. The judge presumes “guilt” from the start without encountering the affected individual even once. This isn’t due process.
Sherry Levin Wallach, president of the New York State Bar Association and deputy executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, wrote an article examining the legal problems with the state’s red flag law. The piece originally ran in the NYSBA’s New York Criminal Law Newsletter in the fall of 2020.
“The temporary extreme risk protection order (TERPO) and extreme risk protection order (ERPO) statutes are found in CPLR 6340-6347. Not only are the statutes vague and constitutionally unsound, but they arguably violate U.S. Constitutional Amendments I, II, IV, V & VI and XIV as well as the New York state Constitution. The TERPO or final extreme risk protection permits and encourages arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement by failing to provide minimal guidelines to given law enforcement,” she wrote. “The ‘red flag law’ is a civil order effectively circumventing the right to counsel under the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution. There are Fourth Amendment concerns as well because it alters the burdens required for a lawful search and seizure that exist in a criminal proceeding under the [Criminal Procedure Law]. The respondent (and potential future criminal defendant) is not represented by counsel during the ex-parte proceeding even though the result of the issuance of the TERPO may be search warrants. Further, the law requires a respondent to sign a receipt for guns surrendered and/or anything recovered during a search admitting possession thereof, whether or not the items are lawfully possessed. For example, if an illegal gun is recovered pursuant to a search authorized pursuant to a TERPO, the unrepresented person is required to sign a receipt for the item but not advised as to the implications of doing so or of his or her constitutional right to remain silent. The respondent will then be prosecuted in criminal court for the unlawful possession of a firearm, which may be a misdemeanor or felony charge, both of which carry with them the potential for terms of incarceration.”
The petition for a TERPO may use flimsy evidence in urging a judge to issue an order.
“Since this ex-parte application can be made by law enforcement or lay people and the supporting deposition can be based on uncorroborated double or even triple hearsay, it bypasses the Criminal Procedure Law’s standard of proof required for a search warrant under CPL § 690, thereby eviscerating the established standard of proof required for the admissibility of evidence in a criminal case,” Wallach wrote.
In their respective state Supreme Court rulings, both Moran and Brown expressed concerns with how the petitions for a TERPO are made. The red flag statute cites the definition of the phrase “likelihood to result in serious harm” taken from the state Mental Hygiene Law.
MHL §9.39 allows the state to hospitalize a person and have a mental health examination conducted if there’s a concern about the individual’s behavior. The initial hospitalization must be approved by a staff physician. Keeping the person in the hospital longer than 48 hours requires the approval of a second staff physician.
Therefore, MHL §9.39 requires the involvement of medical professionals who have the credentials to properly evaluate an individual’s condition. But while the red flag law cites this statute’s definition of “likelihood to result in serious harm,” no licensed health care professionals are needed for the state to take action. A TERPO may be issued upon questionable evidence provided by unqualified people.
This opens the door to all kinds of mischief. A petition could be filed out of retaliation against a former intimate or friend. The petition also could use false information (as occurred in the case decided by Moran) to persuade a judge to issue an order.
In his decision, Moran summarized the dilemma we confront when striving to balance public safety with civil liberties. He wrote:
“This court is not unmindful of the dangers firearms may pose when possessed in the hands of a person suffering a mental illness, harboring a criminal intent or both. However, when viewed objectively, CPLR §63-a’s goal of removing weapons from the otherwise lawful possession of them by their owners, without adequate constitutional safeguards, cannot be condoned by this court.”
A state law that shreds constitutional protections must not be allowed to stand. We can certainly focus on the admirable goals of the red flag process. But we all know where the road paved with good intentions leads, and this doesn’t serve anyone’s interest.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
