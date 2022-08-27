WATERTOWN — Decades of political bickering over ways to fight crime hasn’t really produced effective solutions.
In 1971, President Richard M. Nixon declared an all-out attack against drug addiction and trafficking. More than 50 years later, we still have rampant drug use and numerous people incarcerated for various drug crimes.
Interestingly, one of Nixon’s former aides admitted in 1994 that the War on Drugs was a cover for the administration’s attempt to neutralize two perceived adversaries: hippies and black people. John D. Ehrlichman, who served as counsel and assistant to the president for domestic affairs, told journalist Dan Baum that this new offensive had little to do with protecting Americans. The author of the 1996 book “Smoke and Mirrors: The War on Drugs and the Politics of Failure,” Baum recounted his interview with Ehrlichman in an April 2016 article for the Harper’s Magazine:
“You want to know what this was really all about?” Ehrlichman asked, according to Baum’s essay. “The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White House after that, had two enemies: the anti-war left and black people. You understand what I’m saying? We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or black. But by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and blacks with heroin and then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities. We could arrest their leaders, raid their homes, break up their meetings and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.”
Baum credited Ehrlichman’s candor to an individual “who, after public disgrace and a stretch in federal prison, had little left to protect.” Many people knew this was the rationale for Nixon’s move, but it was good that an insider finally confirmed it on the record.
Partisan rivals have long argued over which side is tougher on crime and more supportive of true criminal justice. It’s amusing to watch members of these factions contradict themselves and spew utter nonsense while pushing various causes.
Many progressives and Democrats demanded that communities across the country “Defund the police” following the 2020 murder of George P. Floyd Jr. by Minneapolis police officer Derek M. Chauvin. Then, many progressives and Democrats began either destroying millions of dollars worth of property or downplaying the brazen criminality and futility of such violence against innocent victims.
Those who joined the vandals and looters believed they were striking a blow for poor people trapped in despair with few options. The onlookers who rationalized this destruction made it more likely that other inner city neighborhoods would continue to deteriorate.
Do you know who doesn’t want to defund the police? Poor people living in crime-ridden communities.
It’s true that many of them are suspicious or fearful of police officers. But they’re also the first ones to be victimized by career criminals who prey on the terror they inflict on residents. Diminishing the protection of law enforcement agencies would only worsen their situation.
Many conservatives and Republicans decried calls to “Defund the police”; they went out of their way to show their support for those in law enforcement. Well, that is until some of their fanatical friends attacked the U.S. government on Jan. 6, 2021, based on Donald Trump’s lies of widespread voting fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
Then, many conservatives and Republicans made every excuse imaginable to justify the abhorrent behavior of these insurrectionists. No need to Back the Blue while attempting to install your own illegitimate head of state, eh?
The unsuccessful coup resulted in the deaths of some of the rioters as well as several police officers, a few of them by suicide. More than 140 officers were wounded, many of them seriously.
Despite how egregious these crimes were, some people refuse to waver from the narratives that Democrats stole the election and/or that the insurrection should not be blamed on Trump and his toadies. The leaders of their movement should never be held accountable for their appalling actions. What a great governing philosophy!
Now they’re bending over backward to excuse the fact that Trump possessed hundreds of government documents without proper legal authority. Some of them have begun calls to “Defund the FBI!”
They love to chant “Lock her up!” when considering Hillary R. Clinton’s reckless handling of classified information. But Trump apparently deserves a pass on this because, ah …
(Does anyone have a good answer for this one?)
The latest skirmish over who’s tougher on crime is between U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Zeldin, the Republican nominee, and Hochul, the Democratic nominee, will challenge each other in this year’s gubernatorial race.
Along with other Republicans, Zeldin has argued that the bail reform measure approved a few years ago by Democratic lawmakers in Albany has weakened law enforcement. The law has been revised since being passed in 2019, but it retains most of its initial provisions.
Those who support reforming the process contend that cash bail penalizes poorer individuals because they lack the money to escape detention after being charged with a crime. Opponents of this movement have said this allows dangerous people to continue walking the streets.
Zeldin criticized the bail reform law after he was attacked last month and the suspect was released on his own recognizance. It’s worth noting that David G. Jakubonis, the defendant, was detained on bail a few days following the incident on a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.
Earlier this year, Hochul persuaded legislators to amend the bail reform law. She also recently said that she “took action” on Bui Van Phu, who was arrested Aug. 12 for severely injuring a victim in New York City.
Phu was initially released following the attack. However, Hochul said she ordered him held in custody when discovering that he is on lifetime parole as a registered sex offender. Assaulting this victim violated Phu’s parole, so he was placed in detention.
The quarreling that occurs over who has the better solutions to criminal justice problems is counterproductive. This turns crime into a political football and minimizes its consequences. How does this serve anyone well?
When politicians use crime as a cudgel against their rivals, they reduce this issue to a talking point merely to win elections. We need more than just platitudes about who has the better approach. We need effective solutions and the will to implement them in a way that makes us all safer.
