WATERTOWN — Before political candidates begin pontificating about the U.S. Constitution, perhaps they should first discover what it means.
It’s obvious that William A. Fiacco II doesn’t approve of a pending decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on legalized abortion. If a copy of the draft majority opinion in a lawsuit involving a case from Mississippi (leaked earlier this month to Politico) stands when the ruling is formally announced, states will be free to impose more severe restrictions.
Fiacco, a resident of the town of Lee, is running for the 117th District in the state Assembly as a Democrat. State Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, is seeking re-election.
“Kenneth Blankenbush has run unchallenged for five terms, and I thought that was ridiculous,” Fiacco was quoted as saying in a story published April 28 by the Watertown Daily Times. “We need a Democrat on the ballot. So I presented myself basically as a warm body.”
Fiacco had a visceral reaction to news that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two landmark cases dealing with abortion. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 ruling that curtailed the ability of governments nationwide to restrict abortions. Planned Parenthood v. Casey modified Roe v. Wade and created an undue burden standard for permitted restrictions, but it didn’t overturn the previous ruling.
Written by Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., the draft majority opinion leaked nearly two weeks ago takes issue with Roe v. Wade’s legal foundation. If formally released as it’s now written, this will open the door for states to restrict abortions even more and impose punitive measures on women and medical personnel carrying them out.
Well, Fiacco didn’t hold anything back. Printed here in its entirety as published May 8 as a letter in the Watertown Daily Times, he submitted this:
“Yesterday’s unconstitutional Supreme Court justice decision to overturn Roe v. Wade [the draft majority opinion was leaked May 2] is an impeachable offense and a complete disregard for the rights of individuals in the United States to make their own health care decisions.
“It is an attack on the rights of women, once again, resorting them to second class citizens without the same benefits that men have in controlling their own destinies.
“It is time for the Supreme Court justices to be impeached for violation of the separation of church and state: impeached, fined and prosecuted for false representation of the law and religious heretic deception disregarding the will of the people.
“This irresponsible and callous act further defines the need to suppress the religious right’s influence in public policy and to enact laws that limit their rights in legislation.
“As [a] candidate for public office, I have drafted the start of what I call the Religious Hypocrisy & Evangelical Ministry Accountability Act, which will ensure that the rights of individuals will always supersede the decisions of a religious body that has no business interfering in personal choices.
“This act will further tax churches and ministries, requiring that those dollars be used to help the poor, sick and elderly; and to remove televangelist ministries that push fascist and autocratic agendas with false information from the airwaves — prosecuting those offenders with lifelong bans from religious services, fines and, in necessary cases, imprisonment.
“The religious right has determined that they are going to dictate policy for the rest of us. We are not going to allow that to happen. The Evangelicals, who are false Christians, have become a dangerous, militant terrorist organization that is determined to push their agenda upon the rest of us in an effort to gain what they desire most: power.
“It is time to hold the Evangelicals accountable for their hypocrisy by removing them from any sphere of influence that aims to effectively brainwash their followers with false doctrine, fueled by their corruption, hatred and self-righteousness.
“We must settle the divide between church and state and make it permanent.”
Those who drafted the Bill of Rights intended that its provisions apply solely to the federal government. But various Supreme Court rulings through the years declared that as a result of the Due Process Clause in the 14th Amendment, the prohibitions outlined in the Bill of Rights against government interference also apply to states.
What this means is that religious people have as much right to influence public policy as does anyone else. In fact, public officials have the right to express their religious beliefs and use them as sources for policy decisions they make. No level of government is allowed to take away these rights.
There’s no chance that such extreme ideas as proposed by Fiacco would ever become law in New York state. But it’s very disturbing that a candidate for elective office would voice this nonsense out loud.
The core of his argument is: “Vote for me so I can suppress the rights of people who don’t share my beliefs.” While we should appreciate his brazen honesty in how we wants to abuse governmental authority, this really isn’t a good strategy for winning a political campaign.
Here are the central points of Fiacco’s plan:
n Violate the First Amendment by reversing protections of religious liberty and free speech.
n Criminalize judicial rulings and religious teachings that the state finds objectionable.
n Violate the Fifth Amendment by confiscating church revenue to be used for state-approved purposes.
n Violate the 14th Amendment by denying religious individuals their rights to equal protection under the law.
As for Fiacco’s opposition to religious beliefs serving as the basis of altering specific policies, he should recall that much of the progress we’ve made in this country regarding racial justice has been driven by the church. The abolitionist movement began to a large extent as a religious response to the evil of slavery. And many leading civil rights leaders were pastors — has Fiacco ever heard of the Rev Martin Luther King Jr.?
I share Fiacco’s obvious doubts about the validity of certain religious ideologies. I also join him in supporting the constitutional concept of separating church and state. We can’t have the government forcing citizens to subsidize churches or adhering to their practices.
Readers who are familiar with my writings should be aware that I have little use for religious doctrines. I disagree with people, including our nation’s founders, who believe that theism is essential for adopting moral precepts. There are perfectly rational and materialistic explanations for how and why humans developed morals — no deity was necessary for this function of evolution through natural selection to carry on as it did.
However, I understand what the Constitution says and respect that it protects everyone’s rights to make up their own minds about critical matters and express their viewpoints as they see fit. It’s not up to the government to decide what people should believe or say.
Many ideas voiced by religious extremists must be strongly opposed. But this doesn’t mean that legislators should pass laws curtailing their rights.
For Fiacco to recommend this approach as part of his campaign is preposterous. It’s troubling that a growing number of Democratic leaders in the region are endorsing a candidate who expresses ideas that are blatantly unconstitutional. Perhaps they should rethink the “warm body” they want running for this office.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
