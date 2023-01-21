WATERTOWN — Government officials often need to walk a tightrope in striving to protect constituents from harm while preserving their freedoms.
They engage in a balancing act, even when there’s no balance to be had. Tipping the scales too far toward one side will likely perturb representatives of the other side.
And sure enough, everyone then winds up in a courtroom.
I recall the drama that unfolded in the Chicago area more than 45 years ago when neo-Nazis said they wanted to march in a suburb with a large Jewish population. I grew up just a few miles from the South Side neighborhood from which the National Socialist Party of America operated.
Some of the people I grew up with visited the Nazis’ headquarters and bought racist paraphernalia. A few lowlifes placed a “White Power” poster displaying a swastika on a corner streetlight. It was clearly visible to members of one of the few black families who lived in our community at that time; their home was just a few doors down across the street.
The Nazis staged protests in a park until the city of Chicago threw obstacles in their way. So the Nazis declared that they would make their presence known in Skokie, a north suburb where numerous Holocaust survivors lived.
Representatives of the Jewish community presuaded Skokie authorities to prohibit the march. This led to a series of court challenges; the ACLU defended the Nazis by arguing that Skokie had violated their First Amendment rights.
It was a harrowing story. These individuals were terrorized by the Nazi movement in Europe. They suffered unimaginable torment, losing many loved ones in concentration camps.
There was no way they were going to allow Nazis to victimize them again — and who can blame them? They witnessed the horrors of Nazi atrocities firsthand, and they couldn’t bear the thought of reliving this nightmare.
But the First Amendment protected the rights of the Nazis to engage in their repulsive acts. Freedom of expression is the bedrock of any society that wants to improve itself. To preserve this, you cannot allow the government to dictate what kind of speech is and isn’t worthwhile.
The Nazis prevailed, although they ultimately decided not to march in Skokie. Chicago eventually altered its rules and allowed them back in their neighborhood park.
This is one of the peculiarities of our network of laws. They sometimes allow people to inflict pain upon others.
Like other constitutional protections, the First Amendment comes with a list of exceptions. These include incitement to lawless action, true threats, fighting words, obscenity, defamation, fraud, perjury and speech integral to criminal conduct. Most of these categories are vague and rely upon the interpretation of the courts. But this hasn’t stopped governments from trying to push the boundaries of what may be criminalized. New York state legislators passed two laws last year that do just this.
The first one, A7865A/S4511A, is known as “Social media networks; hateful comments prohibited.” It requires social media platforms to let users report “incidents of hateful conduct.” The law defines “hateful conduct” as “the use of a social media network to vilify, humiliate, or incite violence against a group or a class of persons on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”
The law also compels social media networks to develop a “clear and concise policy readily available and accessible on their website and application which includes how such social media network will respond and address the reports of incidents of hateful conduct on their platform.” Violating this law could result in a penalty of $1,000 per day.
This law runs into two barriers — one being the U.S. Constitution. The First Amendment imposes no rule for people to address complaints of offending (yet protected) speech they publicize.
The second obstacle to this law is Section 230, part of the U.S. Communications Decency Act. It immunizes companies for content posted on their websites by third parties. Section 230 distinguishes between online content providers and publishers.
As a newspaper, the Watertown Daily Times is liable for any content that we choose to publish in print or online; however, we are not liable for speech made by readers who post comments on our website. We did not select this content for publication; we merely offered the space for these comments to be made. Section 230 permits companies to moderate comment sections (approving and/or removing certain comments) but not alter what any individual comment says.
The state’s social media law has already been challenged in court and will most likely be thrown out as unconstitutional. It’s section on “hateful conduct” is overly vague and infringes on free speech.
The other state statute that runs into the First Amendment is called Bianca’s and Caroline’s Law. It is named for two women — 17-year-old Bianca Devins of Utica and 27-year-old Caroline Wimmer of Staten Island — whose bodies were displayed in photographs posted online following their murders.
Families who lose loved ones to murder should not be subjected to the agony of viewing such images. This forces them to experience the trauma time and again.
However, such photos do not fall into any category of unprotected speech. The government is prohibited from criminalizing the act of publicizing these images based solely on the fact that people find them disturbing.
I sympathize with those who feel victimized by online harassment that invokes memories of their deceased loved ones or the fear of violence. It’s mind boggling to consider how some people could engage in such inhumanity toward others.
But trying to deal with this tragedy by restricting protected speech is the wrong approach. The conundrum of freedom is that it lets individuals behave in abominable ways. Attempts to subvert freedom, though, will lead to more serious problems for society down the road.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
