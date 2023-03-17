WATERTOWN — The people of the Emerald Isle know all too well the hardships of attaining freedom. Their patron saint exemplified this struggle.
A 16-year-old lad named Patricius found himself captured by marauding barbarians and taken from his British home. His status as a citizen of the Roman Empire failed to keep him safe. He became a slave to an Irish king named Miliucc.
In his 1995 bestseller “How the Irish Saved Civilization: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Heroic Role from the Fall of Rome to the Rise of Medieval Europe,” Thomas Cahill chronicles the dreary life that Patricius now confronted.
“The life of a shepherd-slave could not have been a happy one. Ripped out of civilization, Patricius had for his only protector a man who did not hold his own life highly, let alone anyone else’s. The work of such shepherds was bitterly isolated, months at a time spent alone in the hills. The occasional contacts, which one might normally seek out, could bring their own difficulties. Deprived of intercourse with other humans, Patricius must have taken a long time to master the language and customs of his exile, so that the approach of strangers over the hills may have held special terror. We know that he did have two constant companions, hunger and nakedness, and that the gnawing in his belly and the chill on his exposed skin were his worst sufferings, acutely painful presences that could not be shaken off.”
Patricius spent the next six years looking for an opportunity to escape. Growing up largely indifferent to the religious views of his family, he now found comfort only in the mysterious supreme being at the center of his boyhood society’s faith.
Cahill writes: “Like many another in impossible circumstances, he began to pray. He had never before paid attention to the teachings of his religion; he tells us that he didn’t really believe in God, and he found priests foolish. But now, there was no one to turn to but the God of his parents.”
Despite its proximity to Great Britain, the Romans never took an interest in Ireland. So the Celtic tribes who ruled the island conducted their lives as they saw fit.
This included period trips to the western coast of Britain to round up poor souls as slaves. As a teenager, Patricius suffered this fate.
In his written work “Confessio,” Patricius describes how he and thousands of others earned their captivity due to their lack of faith: “We deserved this because we had gone away from God and did not keep his commandments. We would not listen to our priests, who advised us about how we could be saved. The Lord brought his strong anger upon us and scattered us among many nations even to the ends of the Earth. It was among foreigners that it was seen how little I was.”
“How the Irish Saved Civilization” tells the story of Patricius, now a former slave, returning to the land of his imprisonment to bring Christianity to the pagan Celts there. And after the Roman Empire collapsed in the fifth century under attacks from Germanic Goths and Vandals, Irish monks preserved many classic works of literature while serving as missionaries on the continent. This helped Western Europe move through the Dark Ages into the medieval period.
Cahill died last year at the age of 82. Through his scholarship, he highlighted a long-forgotten chapter of history.
While his book focuses on the efforts of Irish monks to salvage the bedrock of Western culture, it also gave readers a glimpse into an often-ignored aspect of the life of St. Patrick. He found life in captivity atrocious, and he committed himself to seeing that other humans never experienced what he went through.
While a slave, Patricius’s spiritual life sustained him. He writes:
“Tending flocks was my daily work, and I would pray constantly during the daylight hours. The love of God and the fear of him surrounded me more and more — and faith grew and the spirit was roused, so that in one day I would say as many as a hundred prayers and after dark nearly as many again, even while I remained in the woods or on the mountain. I would wake and pray before daybreak — through snow, frost, rain—nor was there any sluggishness in me (such as I experience nowadays) because then the spirit within me was ardent.”
One night, Patricius heard a voice telling him that his ship was ready. He left and traveled about 200 miles until he reached Ireland’s southeastern area.
He discovered a ship preparing to depart. He was initially rebuffed by the captain, but a short time later one of the sailors told him he could board.
After six years as a slave, Patricius was going home. He had now completed two stages of preparation for the ministry he would eventually carry out.
First, Patricius liberated his heart from its spiritual apathy. His only consolation now was in the God of his upbringing, so he prayed incessantly. He became incredibly attentive to what he believed God expected of him.
Then, he liberated his body from imprisonment. He summoned the courage to abandon his master and find passage back to Great Britain — although it would take him two years to reunite with his parents.
Patricius finds it difficult to settle down. He wrestles with the notion of returning to Ireland. Cahill writes:
“One night in his parents’ house, a man he knew in Ireland visits him in vision: Victoricus, holding ‘countless letters,’ one of which he hands to Patricius, who reads its heading — VOX HIBER-IONACUM, The Voice of the Irish. At that moment, he hears the voice of a multitude (beside a forest that Patricius remembers as being ‘near the western sea’), crying: ‘We beg you to come and walk among us once more.’ ‘Stabbed in the heart,’ he is unable to read further — and so wakes up. Try though he might, he cannot put the Irish out of his mind. The visions increase, and Christ begins to speak within him: ‘He who gave his life for you, he it is who speaks within you.’ Patricius, the escaped slave, is about to be drafted once more — as Saint Patrick, apostle to the Irish nation.”
Patrick would take the third step in preparation for his ministry and liberate his mind from ignorance. He was educated by church scholars and committed to being ordained. When he sets foot on Ireland once again, he would continue to promote freedom — this time, as a Christian missionary, he would help liberate people’s souls from sin.
Cahill writes that Patrick was probably 47 when he returned to Ireland. He remained appalled at the thought that some humans own other humans as slaves and publicly called out those who engage in this practice.
Cahill says of Patrick: “However blind his British contemporaries may have been to it, the greatness of Patrick is beyond dispute: the first human being in the history of the world to speak out unequivocally against slavery. Nor will any voice as strong as his be heard again till the 17th century.”
The Patricius who enjoyed a life of privilege as a child became the Patrick who confronted the evil of slavery. He understood that the road to liberty is lined with obstacles, but one’s character must prevail.
If Patrick is known for anything in this modern age, his legacy as a champion of freedom must rank high.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
