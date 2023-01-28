WATERTOWN — When it came to deciding whether to endorse George A.D. Santos in his run for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik and her campaign did one of the following:
■ They conducted a meaningless review of his background, which didn’t expose of any of his lies.
■ They investigated his résumé and discovered that he was a major fraud, but they chose to keep quiet about this and back him anyway.
■ They took no steps to vet him, figuring this gave them plausible deniability if any falsehoods came to light.
This is a gross dereliction of Stefanik’s duty as House Republican chairwoman. She and her staff members claimed, “We didn’t know anything” concerning Santos’s history of deception. It reflects very poorly on her status as a GOP leader.
Santos lied about numerous aspects of his life. The North Shore Leader, which covers Long Island (part of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District), questioned the truthfulness of some of his claims in September. The New York Times published an article Jan. 13 shedding light on his multiple falsehoods.
In a story published Monday, CNN reported that Republican donors said they wouldn’t have contributed to Santos’s campaign had Stefanik not encouraged them to do so. Some GOP sources told CNN they’re skeptical of the claim that Stefanik was unaware of the assertions against Santos, which had been circulating since the summer of 2021, the story reported.
I agree that it’s highly unlikely Stefanik was so clueless. Some of Santos’s campaign workers resigned when they found out he had lied about so much. How in the world does one of the key figures on Capitol Hill, who has gained a reputation as a relentless campaigner for herself and other Republican candidates, remain oblivious to news of a significant shakeup within a potential House member’s operation?
But that’s Stefanik’s story, and she’s sticking to it. Alex deGrasse, who serves as the executive director of her political leadership office, sent me an email with a statement her campaign issued in response to CNN’s story:
“The Democrats’ lapdog media stenographers at CNN are so desperate to avoid covering Joe Biden and the Biden family’s crimes that they are baselessly smearing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik by citing anonymous sources, who do not interact with Elise, and smearing vicious lies. Congresswoman Stefanik supported all GOP nominees in targeted New York seats just like every other New York Republican elected official, candidate, NRCC, NYGOP and the entire House Republican leadership team. For CNN to continue their deranged obsession with Elise is laughable and frankly so typical, it’s no wonder why CNN is tanking. False smears from CNN continue to fuel Elise’s skyrocketing rise as the most powerful woman in Congress. The facts remain: At no point did any staff for Congresswoman Stefanik work or advise this candidate, nor was she aware of the allegations prior to the New York Times reporting.”
The most powerful woman in Congress, eh? That’s odd. All of her supposed power somehow failed to enable her to adequately assess if a GOP candidate was truly worth endorsing.
It didn’t surprise me that deGrasse didn’t feel like responding to a few follow-up questions I posed to him about why Stefanik and her campaign botched up this endorsement to such a great extent. Let’s be honest: There’s no good way to spin a glaring example of incompetence like this in your favor.
I recall that in January 2021, deGrasse made some comments on Twitter about Ken Tingley. The former editor of the Post-Star in Glens Falls is a thorn in Stefanik’s side from time to time, writing about her abominable behavior in public office.
In his tweets, deGrasse said that Stefanik’s office had come into possession of some “unethical emails” pertaining to Tingley, declaring that her staffers would release them. It’s interesting that Stefanik and her staff members put more effort into trying to dig up dirt on journalists who hold them accountable than they do vetting a political candidate they want to support.
This shows how misplaced their priorities are in representing the concerns of constituents in the House and in overseeing the Republican conference. Their primary objective is to exert any force necessary for Stefanik to amass and retain power.
It’s no wonder that Stefanik wants to put as much distance between herself and Santos as possible. His latest controversy is that he filed amended financial disclosure forms with the Federal Election Commission, now indicating that more than $700,000 given to his campaign were not “personal funds of the candidate.”
Santos previous claimed that this money came from him. The revision adds to the confusion of just how his campaign was financed.
It also raises questions about the truthfulness of previous disclosure reports that he filed. Lying through your teeth to voters just so you will be elected is one thing.
But providing false information to the FEC is something else — namely, a crime.
Stefanik and other members of the GOP are hoping to ride this scandal out, and they may succeed. It isn’t like they haven’t propped up serial liars before. Just look at whom they nominated for president in 2016 and 2020!
However, this erodes their claim to leadership because leaders act in the best interests of those they represent. Helping to elect a complete fraud to Congress while ignoring his falsehoods is antithetical to this objective.
Leaders also admit their mistakes and commit to resolving them. Stefanik runs away from her flaws and smears those who expose them.
This sorry episode shows what we’re in for over the next two years from a Republican House: attack anyone who challenges you, and look the other way regarding the problems in your conference. In other words, it will be politics as usual.
Stefanik and Santos pledged to usher in a new generation of Republican leadership. It’s sad that it very closely resembles the same old failed Republican leadership from years past.
