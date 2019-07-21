Members of my family didn’t take elaborate trips all that often.
We went camping every few years. But being the second youngest of the eight children my parents raised in Chicago, I only participated in a few of these excursions. By the time I appeared on the scene and was old enough to appreciate the experience, heading to the great outdoors had become a pretty rare phenomenon.
When I was included in these plans, though, it was truly memorable. We once spent a week in Ely, Minn., in a region known as the Canadian Boundary Waters.
We rented a cabin at a wilderness resort and went fishing every day. In the evening after dinner, we’d hang out in the main lodge with the people who owned and operated the resort.
One camping trip we took was noteworthy for another reason: the bad weather. We planned to spend a few days at a campground in Indiana.
We had numerous tents to set up. In addition to my parents and seven siblings, several of my cousins decided to join us — and we brought our family dog as well.
We looked forward to communing with nature during our time there. But it started raining in the evening, and we found out that some of the tents weren’t as waterproof as we had anticipated.
Our first night there wasn’t a pleasant one; few of us got much sleep. It rained off and on the following day, and the forecast called for continued rain throughout the night. We didn’t want to live through this for a second consecutive time.
So in a true frontier spirit, we all ended up in several hotel rooms the second evening of our trip! Yes, it poured rain that night. But we all slept well, allowing us to refocus and enjoy the remainder of our vacation.
One year my parents decided to rent a houseboat so we could travel along the Mississippi River. We drove on a Sunday to a community in Iowa just across the border from Illinois.
Our plan was to pick up the houseboat Monday morning to begin our cruise. So we opted to stay at a Holiday Inn that Sunday evening. This was going to be a real adventure for us.
Apparently, we weren’t the only folks with ambitions vacation plans that weekend. I found myself sitting in one of the motel rooms watching television with my father.
He urged me to remember these events as they would be written about in history books. Together, we witnessed the moment humans first walked on the moon 50 years ago!
If I thought organizing a trip on a houseboat or at a campground was complicated, imagine planning a 239,900-mile outing to a barren rock orbiting the Earth. What kind of checklist would need to be drafted to ensure everything necessary for the journey got packed?
Did Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins have the maps they’d require so they wouldn’t take a wrong turn? Did one of them make sure to tuck away extra batteries for the flashlights? What about insect repellent and suntan lotion?
We watched the Apollo 11 liftoff a few days before beginning our trip. And while venturing along the Mississippi River that week, we had no access to television.
So we were largely out of touch with everything else going on across the country, around the world — and throughout the universe. We made do with a radio to catch periodic updates on current events.
We enjoyed ourselves on our marine travels, but there were a few mishaps. One of us kids fell into the river at some point while we were next to a dock (it could have been me; I don’t recall for certain). And I accidently shut off the houseboat’s engine at a crucial moment, irritating my father.
These kinds of goof-ups on typical family vacations are easily fixed. But what happens when something goes awry while you’re somewhere between the Earth and the moon?
How would Aldrin and Armstrong have responded if the ascent-stage portion of their lunar vehicle didn’t fire up when they were scheduled to rejoin with the command module? And what could they do if they managed to leave the surface of the moon only to find Collins has become incapacitated before docking?
It boggles the mind to consider the pressure these men confronted on this epic journey. It’s one thing for individuals trained to remain cool during crises to deal with the strain.
But what about their families? How did they get through it all?
When we returned the houseboat, I recall seeing a newspaper photo of the three astronauts in their quarantine chamber. They had to spend about three weeks there to make sure they didn’t bring back any viruses from the moon.
As vacations go, the one that Aldrin, Armstrong and Collins took topped everyone else’s that summer. I’ll always remember the fun my family had cruising down the Mississippi River. It’s all the more meaningful because we observed such an extraordinary achievement along the way.
