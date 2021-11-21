WATERTOWN — Given previous statements she’s made on nonprofit organizations breaking the law, will U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik seek to defund St. Lawrence University?
I posed this question Wednesday via email to Alex deGrasse, executive director of Team Elise. A letter Monday sent by Stefanik to the IRS clarified her position:
“As you know, the Internal Revenue Service restricts political campaign intervention by Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations …” Stefanik wrote. “According to the IRS, ‘Under the Internal Revenue Code, all Section 501(c)(3) organizations are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly from participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office. Contributions to political campaign funds or public statements of position (verbally or written) made on behalf of the organization in favor of or in opposition to any candidate for public office clearly violate the prohibition against political campaign activity.’ …
“Further, the IRS states, ‘Violating this prohibition may result in denial or revocation of tax-exempt status and the imposition of certain excise taxes.’ … The ban on political campaign intervention is a requirement imposed by the United States Congress ‘for the privilege of being recognized as exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.’ It exists to protect hardworking American taxpayers from being forced to subsidize partisan initiatives.”
Wow! Stefanik wants the IRS to bring the hammer down. She is a law-and-order conservative who won’t tolerate violations of this important federal statute.
Actually, this depends upon which nonprofit organization violated the law. Stefanik lodged this complaint, oddly enough, against National Public Radio.
Her focus was curious because the alleged infraction was not committed by NPR. She said it involved the email system for NPR-affiliate North Country Public Radio.
Martha Foley Smith, NCPR’s former news director, used her work email address Nov. 1 to solicit St. Lawrence University faculty and staff for votes for herself and other Democrats. She was running in the Nov. 2 general election to keep her seat on the Canton Town Board, to which she had been appointed at the beginning of the year. Campaigning on the Democratic and Focused on the People lines, she lost to Conservative and Republican lines candidate Robert Santamoor.
Foley Smith resigned from NCPR in 2019. The station was founded by and is operated/governed by St. Lawrence University. Per school policy, former employees are allowed to continue using their work email addresses.
This was obviously a lapse in judgment on Foley Smith’s part. She called her decision to use this email address “careless and wrong.”
Stefanik and deGrasse frequently try to conflate NCPR and NPR. In a news release issued Nov. 2, she said that “NCPR is illegally using their NPR email system to campaign for local Democrats and to smear Republicans in multiple mass email blasts.”
There are a few serious errors in this statement.
First of all, NCPR didn’t send the email. And the email system in question is not owned or operated by NPR.
In fact, it’s not even NCPR’s email system. The @ncpr.org email address is an alias for the school’s domain (@stlawu.edu). Like every other division of the school, NCPR uses the university’s system.
So no NCPR resources were involved because no NCPR email system exists. It’s run by St. Lawrence University.
If an infraction of Section 501(c)(3) actually occurred, it would have been done by the school rather than the station. And even here the argument is incredibly weak because the email was sent by a private citizen, not anyone representing the university.
So I asked deGrasse this: If Stefanik honestly believed that such a use of a nonprofit resource violated Section 501(c)(3) and if she sincerely wanted to hold the guilty party responsible, would she seek to have St. Lawrence University’s nonprofit status revoked? If we accept her initial argument to the IRS, this is a logical extension.
Well, deGrasse thought that was ridiculous. I knew he would respond this way. There’s no way she would ever consider putting this kind of heat on a prominent north country institution.
This shows she doesn’t believe in the validity of her complaint. If she did, she would not hesitate to push this issue against the school.
And there’s a good reason that she shouldn’t. This was an honest mistake by a former employee, not any decision by the university. St. Lawrence University’s nonprofit status is and should remain safe and sound.
What’s disturbing is that Stefanik’s letter betrays how she wants the IRS to punish an organization she loathes regardless of the fact that it did nothing wrong. NPR was not involved with the email incident; it has no governance or management authority over NCPR.
I repeatedly asked deGrasse why NPR should be held legally liable for something done by a separate entity. He only said that NCPR was an affiliate.
But as I pointed out to him, that’s irrelevant. While they have agreements to use each other’s content, they are two independent organizations. And since the alleged infraction was not committed by NCPR, this makes Stefanik’s assertion even murkier.
I informed deGrasse that there’s no NCPR email system and asked him if Stefanik planned to withdraw her letter from the IRS now that we know her claims are bogus. He never responded to this or follow-up emails.
And who can blame him? Once it was revealed that Stefanik carried out this absurd stunt merely as an act of spite, what else can anyone say?
She sought to use a powerful agency as an instrument of vengeance against a news organization that often holds her accountable. This is reprehensible. The authority of the federal government is not a tool for her to penalize perceived enemies, and it in no way demonstrates leadership on her part.
It’s sad that Stefanik and her staffers fabricate controversies while going after rivals. It’s clear she has her priorities: Remain popular with her base, rake in as much campaign cash as possible and amass more power.
She could use her influence in the 21st Congressional District to persuade people to vaccinate themselves against the novel coronavirus. But she’s said very little on this, preferring to sit on her hands while many of her constituents get sick and die. This region has some of the worst COVID-19 statistics in the state, but she chooses to express petty grievances rather than urge residents to take effective measures.
Stefanik’s supporters will cheer louder for a contrived beef with NPR than they will for a call for us to protect each other. So spreading falsehoods about a news organization in lieu of factual information about a deadly virus polls better for Team Elise. Is this really what we’ve become?
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.