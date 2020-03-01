Watertown — Graphics of the virtual layer of crow droppings blanketing downtown Watertown are very revolting.
Buildings, sidewalks and vehicles along Washington Street have become repeated targets for the pesky birds as they roost in nearby trees at night. Not only is this incredibly disgusting, it’s become a public health issue.
A story we published a few days showed a picnic table at the First Step Day Care Center at the Dulles State Office Building that was covered in crow poop. The article said children who go to the facility each day won’t be able to use the playground until spring.
City Hall, the Flower Memorial Library, Best Western hotel and Paddock Mansion confront the same situation. The parking lot behind our building also gets hit, although it doesn’t seem to be quite as bad because we have so few trees back there.
Jordan Walker-Rodriguez, former executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, lives with her husband and baby daughter in the house owned by the JCHS to the rear of the Paddock Mansion. The story we posted online Wednesday includes a video she took documenting the hazards.
Her car gets splattered with bird dung every day. She’s grave concerns about her daughter inadvertently coming into contact with the mounds of crap surrounding her home.
And she has good reason to be worried. Our article cited information from the website CrowBeGone.com about the harmful effects of droppings.
The website says that bacteria, fungal agents and parasites in crow feces pose a very serious health risk. This includes the possibility of people developing various diseases.
Crow poop also has been known to wreak havoc on buildings. The website writes that the droppings “can lead to structural damage. The uric acid in the excrement can eat away at stone, metal and masonry.”
Many crows spend their time in large open fields during the day an then return to warmer areas at night, particularly more densely populated regions. Once it grows dark and gets cooler, the stone and metal structures in urban settings release the heat they’ve absorbed during the day. So a city like Watertown will have an ambient temperature that’s somewhat warmer at night than wooded areas or green spaces.
An abundant source of food in urban regions also attracts crows. On some stories we’ve posted online about the problem with crows, one commenter provided a link to information from the Humane Society of the United States on how to handle crows.
“Crows may be intelligent because, like us and other smart species, they are very social. The groups of crows in your backyard are extended families who share food and look out for each other. Some young crows help their parents care for younger siblings before breeding themselves. Crows work together to mob a threatening predator or another crow attempting to move in on the group’s territory,” the website writes. “Crows’ sociability can be hard on human neighbors where large winter roosts form in cities and towns. Crows from colder places migrate to join crows who live near the roost year-round. Communal roosts offer protection. But the noise and mess of a large winter roost in town make for hard feelings among human neighbors. Fortunately, these conflicts can be resolved humanely.”
The society advises people to “secure trash; cover compost or only compost yard waste, leaving out food scraps; feed pets indoors or monitor them if fed outdoors and promptly remove food when they finish eating; feed small songbirds with feeders that exclude large birds and clean up spillage under feeders promptly and regularly.”
But here’s the rub. Persuading crows to leave town before their nightly presence becomes a routine is vital.
“Because crows are so smart, you’ll need to use a variety of techniques simultaneously and start the control program before birds become accustomed to feeding or roosting where you do not want them,” according to information on the website. “Convincing them to leave once they are settled in is more difficult.”
That’s where we seem to be now in Watertown. The crows have been roosting here in winter for years, so camping out in the trees downtown has become second nature to them.
For several years, the city has hired wildlife biologists to try to scare the crows away. They use pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices to generate loud noises and flashing lights.
This tactic may work in the short term, but the crows always return. So this year, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith put a hit out on the varmints! Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals objected to the idea of killing some of the crows, but the summary execution went ahead as planned.
On Feb. 20, representatives of Loomacres Wildlife Management in Warnersville killed about 15 crows. But within a few days, the population of between 10,000 and 15,000 birds were again seen in the skies above.
There’s probably not much that can be done to dissuade the crows from roosting in Watertown this year. But city officials need to develop a more aggressive strategy for how to deal with them next season.
People who live and work near Washington Street and other areas where the crows roost shouldn’t have to worry about catching a disease from the accumulated feces on sidewalks and streets they need to use. This has turned from an annual annoyance to a serious problem.
So who will display the real heart of darkness and prevail here: Watertown officials or the crows? Whether they hire the shark hunter Quint from “Jaws” or Fat Tony from “The Simpsons,” City Council members needs a sustained campaign throughout the winter to get rid of these birds. And all of us must work at depriving the pests of desired food sources so they’ll return to areas where they’re likely to do less harm.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.