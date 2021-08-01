WATERTOWN — A few people who have recently made news just aren’t emotionally strong enough for some true-blue ’Muricans.
Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, withdrew from the women’s all-around team final Tuesday at the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Biles experienced problems with her first round and didn’t believe it would be wise for her to continue. She knew she didn’t have the right frame of mind and was concerned she could injure herself.
“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human, too. … So we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do,” Biles said, according to a story published Tuesday by ESPN. “I had to do what’s right for me and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”
Biles said she’s felt more doubts about her routines than she used to. When performing incredibly difficult — and potentially dangerous — maneuvers, this lack of confidence puts athletes in greater peril.
“I just don’t trust myself as much anymore,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s age; I’m just more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I’m also not having as much fun. And I know this Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. I’m still doing it for other people.”
Biles hit on an essential factor: her age. At 24, she has become an elder stateswoman of gymnastics. She’s also raised awareness of the need for people to properly tend to their mental health.
That she’s still able to compete at such a level of excellence is a testament to what a remarkable athlete she is in this field. But voicing the disapproval of many like-minded individuals, some well-known ’Muricans weren’t buying it.
Radio talk show host Charlie Kirk called gymnast Biles “a selfish sociopath”:
“We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles,” he said on his podcast last week, according to a story published Wednesday by Newsweek. “If she’s got all these mental health problems: Don’t show up. … She’s an incredible athlete; of course, she’s an incredible athlete. I’m not saying that — she’s probably the greatest gymnast of all time. She’s also very selfish. She’s immature, and she’s a shame to the country. … If you’re not ready for the big time, we’ve got thousands of young gymnasts that would love to take your place. Thousands. Simone Biles just showed the rest of the nation that when things get tough, you shatter into a million pieces.”
Matt Walsh, a blogger and columnist for The Daily Wire, was equally harsh Tuesday in a Facebook post:
“Simone Biles quit on her team because she wasn’t having fun. This is called being a quitter. It’s completely disgraceful and selfish. I guarantee that most of the people defending it wouldn’t be defending it if she was a man. We now have decorated Olympic athletes quitting in the middle of the competition because they’re sad. What an absolute embarrassment. But in some ways an appropriate representation of a country that has gone soft.”
Police officers Harry Dunn, Michael Fanone, Aquilino Gonell and Daniel Hodges, who publicly expressed the horrors they endured during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building, came under criticism from some other notable ’Muricans. Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham as well as author Dinesh D’Sousa took immense pleasure in the anguish the officers revealed during testimony on the first day of hearings by a U.S. House of Representatives commission into the attack.
On his program Tuesday, Carlson dismissed the painful memories that the officers were reliving by stating: “Actually, what happened on Jan. 6, according to the video we do have, does not look a lot like Iraq. It’s not Fallujah.” The same night, Ingraham bestowed “awards” on the officers for the best political performances while mocking those who shed tears.
D’Sousa said in a podcast last week: “Yesterday’s Pelosi commission hearing was just, I mean, to me it was a Laughfest. … He starts off with the crying, and then he basically goes, ‘I thought I was going to die!’ I thought I was going to die laughing. … You know what? This is all scripted. This is all fake. … I mean literally grown men crying? And not crying over something that had immediately happened to them. ‘Oh, I lost my wife in an accident.’ No, no. This is crying over the events of Jan. 6. Unbelievable!”
The callous disregard these individuals have for others who are enduring painful experiences highlights how our society has historically shortchanged mental health. We don’t accept such problems as the normal course of life, and this has created a stigma that lingers to this day.
The fact is that we all have mental health. And like any other part of our physiological makeup, things go awry from time to time. Seeking help from mental health professionals should be just as routine as getting a physical, an eye exam or a dental checkup.
But this isn’t how we view mental health. Receiving treatment is often looked down upon because those who suffer aren’t “normal.” And as the commentators who belittled Biles and the U.S. Capitol Police officers shamelessly displayed, the people who need help are castigated as being weak — and a lack of toughness is definitely un-’Murican.
It’s really a pathetic and frightening environment we’ve created for ourselves. A major health issue that we’ve ignored is the one tearing our nation apart. Having loudmouths exploit the pain of those suffering from mental health issues merely to entertain others and draw attention to themselves is a sign we’re going in the wrong direction.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
