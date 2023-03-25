WATERTOWN — Democrats in Albany believe that specified crimes are no longer a matter of public interest.
Their message to those who own and operate companies in the process of screening job applicants: It’s none of your business if these candidates previously served time in prison for breaking the law. Don’t bother asking if they ever killed, injured or robbed someone else.
Members of the state Senate Finance Committee passed a bill called the Clean Slate Act on Tuesday. This legislation would automatically seal criminal records (with the exception of those for sex offenders) for people after a designated period of time.
“The Clean Slate Act would automatically seal convictions for crimes other than sexual offenses if the person has no subsequent arrests. For felonies, that step would be taken seven years after sentencing or release from incarceration if it lasted longer than a year. For misdemeanors, records would be sealed three years after sentencing or release. State lawmakers are reviewing the proposal again after it finished last year’s session in limbo, approved by the Senate but never brought to a vote in the Assembly,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Journal News, a Gannett/USA Today newspaper covering the Lower Hudson Valley. Advocates argue that sealing records would deliver a crucial second chance to many of the roughly 2.3 million New Yorkers with criminal records, ending what amounts to ‘permanent punishment’ for those who are denied jobs or apartments because of their pasts. … A 2017 New York law enabled people with records to petition courts to seal up to two of the charges on which they were convicted. Clean Slate Act supporters argue that existing legislation is too limited, obscure and cumbersome: fewer than 2,500 of the roughly 600,000 eligible New Yorkers — less than 1% — have so far used it to get their records sealed.”
When I first read about this proposed measure in 2021, I wondered how it would affect employers. They have the right to ask job prospects if they have ever been convicted of a crime. If passed, would this law allow the candidates to lie about this and say “No”?
As I feared, advocates found a way around this. They want to make it illegal to ask job applicants about prior violations of the law other than any actions pending against them.
I’ve read several recent articles on this bill, given that it passed the Senate Finance Committee this week. Sponsors hope to have it rolled into the proposed state budget to be voted on by April 1 or brought up before the end of this legislative session in June.
The accounts I’ve seen emphasized the idea of lessening the burden of having a criminal record from those who are looking to move on with their lives. And I agree that more needs to be done to help these individuals secure work, housing and other essentials so they can become productive members of society.
However, everyone buried the lead of this story. The bill would make it illegal to ask individuals about possible criminal records, except for any pending charges or sentences. Here is the relevant portion of the law, from the summary of its provisions on the website of the state Senate:
“Section 4 amends subdivision 16 of section 296 of the Executive Law to make it an unlawful discriminatory practice for any person or entity to make any inquiry about any arrest or criminal accusation of such individual not then pending against that individual which was followed by a termination of that criminal action or proceeding in favor of such Individual in the case of a conviction which is sealed pursuant to the Criminal Procedure Law section 160.57 in connection with licensing, housing employment, volunteer positions or providing of credit or insurance to such individual.”
The prohibition doesn’t merely involve employers or landlords. It covers anyone not authorized to receive the sealed records of former inmates.
This is a horrible idea that will have adverse consequences. It will limit the ability of business owners to fully assess the character of people seeking jobs within their organizations.
It’s true that criminal records are often a hindrance to people bettering their lives. They thwart individuals from being hired, securing good housing and taking advantage of other benefits that help ensure they avoid engaging in illegal behavior.
I agree with proponents of this bill that these people deserve a second chance to live a more honest life and contribute to society. This helps all of us by reducing recidivism and widening the pool of taxpayers.
I strongly believe in educational opportunities and job training for inmates. This makes them better prepared to get decent jobs when they are released from prison. No one should want them to continue to be poorly educated and low skilled because this makes criminal activity all the more enticing.
We need to do all we can to reduce the stigma of being a former inmate. Employers should take chances on people who’ve shown they haven’t run afoul of the law for a sustained period of time.
The state offers a way for people to request to have some of their convictions sealed. The good part of this process is that the former inmates must apply for this and then make their case as to why they should be granted this privilege. This program is for people who really want to make their lives better, and we should keep it as is.
Automatically sealing the records of all former inmates (excluding sex offenders) would be bad. While they haven’t been convicted during this period, this doesn’t prove that they’ve changed their lives for the better.
And while I believe that former inmates need to be offered opportunities to improve their lives, their criminal backgrounds are still relevant. These crimes occurred, and we have a right to know who committed them.
This relevance doesn’t diminish with time. You’re not going to make people’s lives better by pretending that things they did no longer exist. That’s just wallowing in make-believe, and it serves no one’s interests.
Rather than pushing to have criminal records sealed, proponents should launch multi-year programs for former inmates that demonstrate their commitment to turning their lives around. Being able to attest to their willingness to obey the law and work hard to earn a decent living will go a long way toward persuading employers that they can be trusted.
Prohibiting people from discovering about prior crimes is a denial of an essential right of citizens. When crimes were committed and prosecuted, they immediately became public records. They must remain this way.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
