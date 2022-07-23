The president who sat while Congress was under assault

President Donald J. Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/Tribune News Service

WATERTOWN — “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”

This is the image I get while contemplating the fact that a U.S. president refused to get off his keister and do something — anything! — about an assault being carried out against our government. Information about Donald J. Trump’s utter disregard for the safety of everyone in the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, and his lack of interest in preserving our democratic system is very disturbing.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.