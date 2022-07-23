WATERTOWN — “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”
This is the image I get while contemplating the fact that a U.S. president refused to get off his keister and do something — anything! — about an assault being carried out against our government. Information about Donald J. Trump’s utter disregard for the safety of everyone in the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, and his lack of interest in preserving our democratic system is very disturbing.
The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection held its latest hearing Thursday evening. When Trump left the White House kicking and screaming like a toddler in January 2021, it was hard to conceive that his reputation could get any worse.
For the most part, he sat on his hands during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s major concern wasn’t about the horror of the more than 400,000 Americans who died in less than a year. He was obsessed with the fact that Joseph R. Biden Jr. defeated him in the 2020 presidential election, a reality he still won’t accept.
But the Jan. 6 hearings have demonstrated just how depraved Trump really is.
Members of a violent mob attacked police officers and went rampaging through the Capitol to intimidate legislators into falsely anointing Trump the winner of the election. While the seat of our government came under siege, the president sat on a couch and watched the events unfold on television but took no action to halt it.
He ignored numerous calls from family members, White House personnel and legislators to condemn the insurrection and urge the rioters to stop. In addition, he didn’t heed the warnings he received in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that violence may break out.
Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee last month. She said that Meadows told her: “There’s a lot going on, Cass, but I don’t know. Things might get real, real bad on the 6th.”
Hutchinson also testified about Trump’s indifference to the potential for violence against then-Vice President Mike Pence, who wouldn’t go along with the plan to overturn the election. After some of the rioters began chanting for Pence to be hanged, Meadows said that Trump believes “Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.”
Several hours passed before Trump finally released a bizarre video fawning over his thuggish supporters and politely asking them if they would kindly end their attempted coup: “We love you! You’re very special,” he told them.
He and Rudy Giuliani capped off the night by calling senators, asking them to subvert a legitimate election by contesting the results. Despite any evidence of widespread fraud that swayed the results, Trump and his allies have continued pushing these lies.
It would be good to think that the story emerging from the House committee about Trump’s inaction on Jan. 6 will persuade more of his hard-core supporters to dump him. But he’s taken the low road so many times before only to increase his popularity that I’m not sure anything can make a difference here.
During his 2016 campaign, Trump said: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” This is one of the few moments in his life that Trump actually told the truth.
What’s so awful is that he’s right! His supporters know what dreadful things he does, and they just don’t care.
Like many other congressional leaders, U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has become a reliable enabler of Trump’s reckless behavior. While she condemned the violence on Jan. 6, she returned to the Capitol when the certification process resumed and perpetuated more falsehoods.
She doesn’t seem all that concerned about a commander in chief who abdicates his responsibility to protect our government from an attack. She’s more haunted by the notion that students somewhere in America may not be able to drink chocolate milk in their school cafeteria. Hey, we all have our own priorities!
Whether the Jan. 6 committee produces enough evidence for Trump to be charged with a crime and convicted is uncertain. There are signs that some Republican leaders are beginning to distance themselves from Trump, which shows they know how serious the information coming out really is. So these proceedings may throw a political wrench in Trump’s hinted plan to seek re-election if not a legal one.
However, ongoing support for Trump will depend on his base of supporters. If they continue to accept all the atrocious things he’s done, major GOP figures will fall in line. They need Trump’s voters to remain in office — which is what’s really important here, not rooting out the corruption that led to an insurrection against the government (once again, priorities).
I’m not sure what it would take for many of Trump’s supporters to finally reject him. What’s most frightening for the country is that he’ll push the envelope further in an effort to find this out.
