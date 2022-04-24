WATERTOWN — Nearly three months ago, David Leonhardt of The New York Times struck the nail on the head with his analysis of how people with differing partisan mindsets have responded to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Millions of Republican voters have decided that downplaying COVID is core to their identity as conservatives, even as their skepticism of vaccines means that the virus is killing many more Republicans than Democrats,” he wrote Jan. 25. “Millions of Democrats have decided that organizing their lives around COVID is core to their identity as progressives, even as pandemic isolation and disruption are fueling mental health problems, drug overdoses, violent crime, rising blood pressure and growing educational inequality.”
In 2020, we were confronted with a public health crisis the likes of which few of us have experienced in our lifetimes. Even though it changed us in some ways, we managed to resort to the petty bickering that has become the hallmark of our political discourse.
Rather than focusing on how to work together to make the best of this dreadful situation, we prioritized our contempt for one another to divide us even further. While we pretend that our harsh words aimed at rivals are intended to provide helpful advice, we’re really just using the pandemic as another weapon in our pointless culture war.
We do this because it’s what we’ve become so good at: spreading animosity. We used to be a society that achieved unimaginable objectives. About the only thing we now specialize in is mutual loathing.
And when fate presented us with an opportunity to cast this acrimony aside so we could weather the pandemic, we took a pass. We couldn’t resist bludgeoning one another with contrasting ideas about the coronavirus.
And to make the blows land harder, the ideas grew more outlandish. We pushed the boundaries of logic and decency to satisfy our desire to make our enemies appear more demonic. This drew louder cheers from those in our tribe — deluding us into believing we were doing the right thing.
So we kept doing it over and over again. And now we have two factions spouting absurdities at each other. Given how poorly we’ve conducted ourselves during this crisis, it’s remarkable that COVID-19 deaths in the United States aren’t at least several million.
Many people on the right have taken a wrong turn when it comes to the coronavirus and how to fight it. They’ve wallowed in horrific conspiracies about vaccinations. The evidence available about the most effective measures for controlling the rate of infection and preventing illness does not back up their beliefs.
The fact is that vaccines work. The majority of those who become seriously ill and die are those who never got the jab. If you’re convinced that you have better odds of remaining healthy by avoiding immunization, you’re nuts.
And while I agree that vaccines are effective as are many safety protocols, some on the left have become obsessive about implementing certain measures. They believe nothing will work unless the government orders people to obey their commands, no questions asked.
They cannot conceive of permitting a single mandate to expire. No matter how futile enforcement efforts may be, no guidelines are legitimate unless they are edicts from Albany or Washington.
What we end up with is many right wingers looking like cranks because they reject the science of how this virus operates and many left wingers looking like authoritarians because they fixate on controlling other people’s actions. And once again: They take these positions to a large extent because they can be used against their adversaries.
Many conservatives accept illness and death from COVID-19 so they can “own the libs.” And numerous progressives argue for ongoing mandates from the government in virtually every part of our lives, eroding the foundation of our free society. So one side is indifferent to the cost in human lives of their myths while the other is unmoved by the emotional and financial toll of their fallacies.
Therefore, coronavirus activism has become little more than theatrics for many Americans. They don’t behave like this to actually do any good; it’s essentially to make themselves appear like they’re doing something good.
It’s largely about virtue signaling. They want to create the perception that they’re trying to save the world. They get support from their fellow true believers, and that’s often all that matters.
Of course, this doesn’t address the most pressing issues we face concerning the coronavirus. We resolve problems by accepting our limitations and being open to outside ideas. You know, compromise when necessary!
Give and take on all sides makes everyone look more reasonable. This invites others to be more willing to explore new proposals. And here’s where we find common ground and a path to move forward.
While some Americans are ready to try this approach, others are not. They prefer a belligerent stalemate to civil progress.
It’s shameful that we’ve arrived at this point in our nation’s history. With all the advancements we’ve made, we have for the most part become consumed by our insecurities. What does it say about us that we know how to improve our situation but choose not to because we don’t feel like it?
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.